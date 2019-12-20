 Skip to content
(AP News)   So it turns out there was plenty of PG&E smoke before the California wildfires ignited   (apnews.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So... yeah... PG&E sucks ass, is negligent, inefficient and careless. Want to know why??

https://www.fool.com/quote/nyse/pge/p​c​g/
$10.96 a share.

No public utility should be for profit or "owing value to the share holders", that is a clear and obvious conflict of interest, just like for profit prisons (that's another convo).

I will say this... if that isn't ever a tie mean to to be hung by, I'll go to Nordstrom's and pick one out myself.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, no shiat. Rather than actually address problems with their maintenance they opted for "take our ball and go home". Then they discovered that they're STILL farking liable and it's supposed to be a surprise?

PG&E can get farked. Only when rich people in the valley are affected do they start to pretend to care. Meanwhile, state regulators can't find any balls even when their own mcmansions are sitting unpowered.

The executive operating staff of PG&E should be tried for the decisions that have led to dozens of deaths in the last few years. At least in China when you're caught endangering the public you're expected to commit suicide.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


Oops...
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Profit
People
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Bru​n​o_pipeline_explosion

PG&E negligent? Not news.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Noooo‽
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Throw everyone in the C-suite into prison or the army ant pit. Revoke the corporate charter. Sell the assets to a new State-owned public utility. And ratfark the Gibbertarians who wharrrr-garble "Tyranny! Taxation! Slavery!" Capitalism has utterly failed here. Some things are too important to be left to profit-hungry vultures.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any C-suite candidates should do a year in prison prior to starting their job. That term will count against their future sentencing.
 
Meez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And meanwhile most of the state senate and the current and past governors took huge "campaign contributions" from PG&E. Gavin Newsom and his wife took almost $700,000 from PG&E. In fact PG&E even funded his wifes movie

https://www.washingtonpost.com/busine​s​s/2019/11/11/pge-helped-fund-careers-c​alif-governor-his-wife-now-he-accuses-​utility-corporate-greed/
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meez: And meanwhile most of the state senate and the current and past governors took huge "campaign contributions" from PG&E. Gavin Newsom and his wife took almost $700,000 from PG&E. In fact PG&E even funded his wifes movie

https://www.washingtonpost.com/busines​s/2019/11/11/pge-helped-fund-careers-c​alif-governor-his-wife-now-he-accuses-​utility-corporate-greed/


Buying politicians was one of the few things they could get right, at least.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meez: And meanwhile most of the state senate and the current and past governors took huge "campaign contributions" from PG&E. Gavin Newsom and his wife took almost $700,000 from PG&E. In fact PG&E even funded his wifes movie

https://www.washingtonpost.com/busines​s/2019/11/11/pge-helped-fund-careers-c​alif-governor-his-wife-now-he-accuses-​utility-corporate-greed/


Umm, so they gave him money but he's going after them anyway?  Isn't that the way it should work?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If corporations are people let's prove it and execute this one.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm torn about them closing down Diablo Canyon. On one hand nuclear power is clean, dependable energy. On the other PG&E operates it.

fluentin3months.comView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: I'm torn about them closing down Diablo Canyon. On one hand nuclear power is clean, dependable energy. On the other PG&E operates it.

[fluentin3months.com image 850x464]


Well, it's "clean" in the sense of the janitor who sweeps a room and shoves the crap under the rug.

Sure, you can't actually see anything.  Well, until something happens to the rug.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
PG&E malfeasance killed 130 people. Gather all the top ranking company executives and board members. Try them for negligent homicide. Once convicted, ship them to Iowa. Drop them in gen-pop with Nicole Marie Poole Franklin.

The USA seriously needs to start cracking down on individuals and organizations that kill people.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

suid: SafetyThird: I'm torn about them closing down Diablo Canyon. On one hand nuclear power is clean, dependable energy. On the other PG&E operates it.

[fluentin3months.com image 850x464]

Well, it's "clean" in the sense of the janitor who sweeps a room and shoves the crap under the rug.

Sure, you can't actually see anything.  Well, until something happens to the rug.


I actually know a guy who did maintenance there until he retired. He still gets called up to do the scheduled downages. (There's a whole weird economy behind all the personnel they call in for them)

They don't sweep anything under any rugs. It's incredibly regulated.
 
1funguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Percise1: So... yeah... PG&E sucks ass, is negligent, inefficient and careless. Want to know why??

https://www.fool.com/quote/nyse/pge/pc​g/
$10.96 a share.

No public utility should be for profit or "owing value to the share holders", that is a clear and obvious conflict of interest, just like for profit prisons (that's another convo).

I will say this... if that isn't ever a tie mean to to be hung by, I'll go to Nordstrom's and pick one out myself.


Hear, Hear!
I propose you for some government position of authority!
However...
With your radical, anti-corporate notions in full view of the current administration, I am afraid your existence may be shortened...or your commitment to manacles and shackles extended.
My good man...you must be made to understand corporate wealth is for your own good! How else could the Epstein's and trumps be expected to have nice things?
Thank you
signed
Rich People
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: suid: SafetyThird: I'm torn about them closing down Diablo Canyon. On one hand nuclear power is clean, dependable energy. On the other PG&E operates it.

[fluentin3months.com image 850x464]

Well, it's "clean" in the sense of the janitor who sweeps a room and shoves the crap under the rug.

Sure, you can't actually see anything.  Well, until something happens to the rug.

I actually know a guy who did maintenance there until he retired. He still gets called up to do the scheduled downages. (There's a whole weird economy behind all the personnel they call in for them)

They don't sweep anything under any rugs. It's incredibly regulated.


I still wouldn't trust that company to run it. That is like handing a 5 y.o. a gun and then hiding the bullets somewhere they can find them, but telling them not to look for them. Sure, they aren't likely to find them and might not look for them, but if they do, things are going to take a bad turn really fast.
 
suid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: They don't sweep anything under any rugs. It's incredibly regulated.


Right. They're not supposed to.  But the stuff has to go somewhere, and it's incredibly toxic. Today we try to transport it to a "safe" dump via a "safe" route and pinky-promise that it won't get exposed until the end of time (or 10x half-life, or whatever).

But stuff happens.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

suid: SafetyThird: They don't sweep anything under any rugs. It's incredibly regulated.

Right. They're not supposed to.  But the stuff has to go somewhere, and it's incredibly toxic. Today we try to transport it to a "safe" dump via a "safe" route and pinky-promise that it won't get exposed until the end of time (or 10x half-life, or whatever).

But stuff happens.


They store the waste, which should be called fuel if they bothered to build newer reactors, on site.

It would be great if we could figure out how to store it some place until we needed it again.

If only we had a place in, say, Nevada that we spent millions on already. I do respect their autonomy but we kind of already designated  the state as a nuclear wasteland.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Report