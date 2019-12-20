 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Crash up derby isn't supposed to involve cruise liners, right Carnival captain? (nsfw audio)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welp, someone's getting fired!
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, let me guess: "demolition derby" is too many syllables for some southern-fried right-wing redneck mouth breather, so they call it a "crash-up derby". Did I win?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F-bomb dude needs to switch to decaf.

Also, that ship's captain just shat on the poop deck.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: F-bomb dude needs to switch to decaf.

Also, that ship's captain just shat on the poop deck.


I think by then ever deck was a poop deck
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, Joe Hazelwood is still working?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NO COLLISION! NO COLLISION! YOU'RE THE COLLISION!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: So, Joe Hazelwood is still working?


Heh! First thing I thought of too. :D
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think they found a new way to transfer the norovirus
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: MaudlinMutantMollusk: So, Joe Hazelwood is still working?

Heh! First thing I thought of too. :D


Sailing by Braille never gets old
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: MaudlinMutantMollusk: So, Joe Hazelwood is still working?

Heh! First thing I thought of too. :D


I was thinking of the Italian captain from a couple years ago.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um. Seriously.  Wut?

I'd really like to know how that happened... especially since these days even small powerboats (well, currently limited to top-end, expensive ones) can use GPS to maneuver within ridiculously narrow ranges of error on their own.

That's pretty amazing.  I mean ~maybe~ if they were practicing for some kind of demo / coordinated ship ballet show or something and pushing their margins, but that sounds ridiculous even just typing it out.

I  mean, I've hit things... hell, I crewed with a guy who swore he was on a boat that rammed a freighter in the bay once (a 24' sailboat ramming a freighter... dumbasses), but that video?  If that's real, that's _crazy_.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm torn. The shouted commentary makes me reflexively hate everyone involved in the recording, but at the same time this particular individual actually shot his recording correctly, in a horizontal orientation. Can we beat only half of them?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Stephen_Falken: So, let me guess: "demolition derby" is too many syllables for some southern-fried right-wing redneck mouth breather, so they call it a "crash-up derby". Did I win?


Everyone in the South knows what a demolition derby is.  Honestly, crash up derby sounds more like something someone in the UK would say.

The only thing you win is being called out as a bigot.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In that part of the ship, it just took out the one of the bars.

Hope the alcohol is ok.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So....ignorant person who is deathly afraid of going on cruises here. This has not lessened my reticence in getting on board one of those norovirus traps, but I do have a question:

Why were they that close in the first place? Don't seafaring vessels usually try to put a good distance between them?
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Between the three of them, that's about 250,000 tons displacement worth of farkup.

If that was open water, the Carnival Legend is at fault  - the overtaken vessel has right of way. But this appears to be coming out of port. Time to go reread COLREGS.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 hours ago  
aceonlineschools.comView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bumper boats for grown-ups.  Whee!
 
squeeze my lemon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frantic yelling guy in the background gave me a headache.
You are not in danger, you are in port. STFU you histrionic little biatch!
Why are so many people cowards and drama queens these days?
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody find vessel-traffic radio recordings, or, even better, a radar plot?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birth of a new sport:  World Wide Water Demolition Derby.  This is the Monster Heavyweight Class but we can start each event with smaller vessels.  Not dinghy though.  No one wants to sit around an wait for a dinghy to sink.  Just imagine the interest in watching one of Betsy DeVoss' yachts go up against another million dollar money hole.  Especially if she's chained to the bow or legally required to go down with the ship.  .
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTH is up with cruise ships lately. is the talent pool for captains & navigators that bad, or are the steering controls that bad?

Never had any desire to go on a cruise,and things like this are sure to keep me away.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: So....ignorant person who is deathly afraid of going on cruises here. This has not lessened my reticence in getting on board one of those norovirus traps, but I do have a question:

Why were they that close in the first place? Don't seafaring vessels usually try to put a good distance between them?


Looks like they are in port, or close to port.  Not sure if they had to anchor offshore due to adverse conditions.

There's usually some pretty swift currents in that area, and if they're trying to maneuver in/out of a berth with high current/winds, then the boat equivalents of parallel parking and of reversing out of a diagonal parking spot can be really tough.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Keep going till it sounds expensive!"
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Welp, someone's getting fired!


I hear Boeing is hiring.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SFSailor: coordinated ship ballet show


A coordinated cruise ship ballet sounds painfully boring.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Looks like they are in port, or close to port.


"Turn toward port."
"Aye, sir."
CRUNCH
"I meant turn to starboard, where the port is."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Between the three of them, that's about 250,000 tons displacement worth of farkup.

If that was open water, the Carnival Legend is at fault  - the overtaken vessel has right of way. But this appears to be coming out of port. Time to go reread COLREGS.


One thing, if the Legend try to turn way, it would have made the collision worse, had she turned in, she likely would have hit the ship still tied up they were filming from. Standing on was the best thing she could do.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: "Keep going till it sounds expensive!"


Oooo, I'm stealing that.

Beats, "shuttup and get ready, we'll tack when we feel the sand."

But my locals-only favorite is still, "tack inside the dogs!"

FrancoFile: There's usually some pretty swift currents in that area, and if they're trying to maneuver in/out of a berth with high current/winds, then the boat equivalents of parallel parking and of reversing out of a diagonal parking spot can be really tough.


Yeah, looks like they're coming in and out of port... so it's more like a crash in the pits or something... but, still, they ain't racing, and there's no reason to cut anything that close -- why did the departing boat clear to leave before, you know, THE ONE BETWEEN IT AND THE CHANNEL WAS STILL THERE.

*mind*boggles*

And that's before we even think about pod drives.  And tugs.  And, you know, radios 'n' shiat.

Is there a _Airline_Disasters_ show for cruise ships?  Off to check the ol' tv lineups...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He hit it from the back
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm torn. The shouted commentary makes me reflexively hate everyone involved in the recording, but at the same time this particular individual actually shot his recording correctly, in a horizontal orientation. Can we beat only half of them?


That seems like the sensible solution, since the guy that was recording properly wasn't the hysterical ninny soiling his bermuda shorts about how "THEY'RE GONNA HIT US NEXT THEN EAT ALL OUR BABIES AND THEN THE BABY WILL LOOK AT ME AND I"LL HAVE BABY AND THE SHIP WILL RAM IT."
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carnival
Constantly finding edgy and innovative ways to get their passengers to sH!@t their pants
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: SFSailor: coordinated ship ballet show

A coordinated cruise ship ballet sounds painfully boring.


Can we pick who's on board?  And who's strapped to various places on the hull?  And maybe do it all at Vmax?

Nope.  Still boring.  Like I said:  Ridiculous-sounding even typing it out.

It's not like this is down at the local ramp... I mean these aren't run by some chucklefark with great credit and a newly minted divorce.  WTF.  Sheesh.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: Carnival
Constantly finding edgy and innovative ways to get their passengers to sH!@t their pants


I spent far too long trying to figure out how that was an acronym.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring me my brown Bermuda shorts!
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: So....ignorant person who is deathly afraid of going on cruises here. This has not lessened my reticence in getting on board one of those norovirus traps, but I do have a question:

Why were they that close in the first place? Don't seafaring vessels usually try to put a good distance between them?


I've been on a couple. Some ports are kind of snug but most foreign ports arent this cramp. Nassau can get really busy and you could get close to a ship but not like this. This port i've never been to so I cant say what happened outside of the crew got the all you can drink day pass. Plus I've only ever been on Royal Caribbean.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of that will buff right out
 
StupidFly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't need to hold your tongue when saying "Holey Ship" anymore.  Very confusing.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the cruise I went on, the rear ( where this ship was struck) is the main cafeteria. Considering some passengers spent hours there as they grazed on the offerings, I'm Very surprised no one was hurt or killed. It's not like the average cruise passenger is fast on their feet.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: SFSailor: coordinated ship ballet show

A coordinated cruise ship ballet sounds painfully boring.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: I think they found a new way to transfer the norovirus


Waiting for the first snarky plague ship reference.
Leaving unsurprised.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Percise1: Frantic yelling guy in the background gave me a headache.
You are not in danger, you are in port. STFU you histrionic little biatch!
Why are so many people cowards and drama queens these days?


They want to be part of a 9-11...it is exciting to them.  They think if they overreact enough they will get there.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LEGEND
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero of this clip is "Why the fark are you even yelling?" guy.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: So, Joe Hazelwood is still working?


I think Carnival gets their captains from the bottom of the captain class.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob The Nob: Hero of this clip is "Why the fark are you even yelling?" guy.


Well, it's sure as shiat no one on the bridge, on any of the boats, who was _paid_ to be there.

I think I'm'a grab a good still from this, print it out, laminate it, and stick it somewhere on my helm as a reminder:  "No matter how badly you fark up this docking / launching / mark rounding, you'll never be _this_ bad -- and these assholes got _paid_.  So stop worrying, grip it and rip it, and just go get more epoxy when you get home, if you need it."
 
