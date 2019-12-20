 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   If he hadn't made the main page in 2012 when he drove a tractor over six police cruisers and a van, this would just have been the Dumbass tag   (wcax.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.graytvinc.comView Full Size


Reminds me of an alien....
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [media.graytvinc.com image 690x388]

Reminds me of an alien....


Either they used a wide-angle lens for that mugshot or he's got a wide-angle nose and narrow-angle head.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SansNeural: kdawg7736: [media.graytvinc.com image 690x388]

Reminds me of an alien....

Either they used a wide-angle lens for that mugshot or he's got a wide-angle nose and narrow-angle head.


I think what you're trying to say is: That boy ain't right.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The man has a "gift."
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crushes six police cruisers with a tractor in Vermont and the charges get dropped so peak white privilege.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SansNeural: kdawg7736: [media.graytvinc.com image 690x388]

Reminds me of an alien....

Either they used a wide-angle lens for that mugshot or he's got a wide-angle nose and narrow-angle head.

I think what you're trying to say is: That boy ain't right.


While still giving him the benefit of the snout... I mean doubt.
 
Jovimon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The man has a "gift."


I think he inherited it from his Aunt Mom and Uncle Poppa.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The prosecutor eventually dropped the charges in that case,saying Pion was not mentally competent at the time of the incident the department was super jacked about getting a new stable of cruisers..
 
drayno76
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Twas an uneventful thread really...

https://www.fark.com/comments/7247950​/​Farmer-with-tractor-goes-all-Gravedigg​er-Bigfoot-on-some-police-cars
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SansNeural: kdawg7736: [media.graytvinc.com image 690x388]

Reminds me of an alien....

Either they used a wide-angle lens for that mugshot or he's got a wide-angle nose and narrow-angle head.


I was going to say it had to be a fish eye lens.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Roger Pion?  I'm sure he's not bitter from all the names he's been called over the years.
 
AintNoAmoeba
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: SansNeural: kdawg7736: [media.graytvinc.com image 690x388]

Reminds me of an alien....

Either they used a wide-angle lens for that mugshot or he's got a wide-angle nose and narrow-angle head.

I was going to say it had to be a fish eye

walleye lens.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
