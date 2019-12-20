 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   China's hinting it might open the door to same-sex marriage. Whether that's the front or back is entirely up to the loving couple   (bloomberg.com) divider line
36
    More: Cool, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2019 at 11:35 AM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"V Team!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, the one child policy has left them with a lot more young men than women... they want spouses and the gay/bisexual ones might be able to solve two problems at once so far as the state is concerned.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 hours ago  
something something two wongs don't make a wight
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Men can marry men, women can marry women, but share a drawing of Winnie the Pooh and it is off to the reeducation camps.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Allowing polyandry might also be helpful.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time for big gay pig pile
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not micromanaging 1.5 billion people would be helpful too.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Resbians!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bighairyguy: Not micromanaging 1.5 billion people would be helpful too.


Right, just pick on the homeless, like a democracy.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"How can we distract from our genocide of the Uighurs?"
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Certainly no shortage of Wang over there...
 
Nogale [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
China's population is out of whack thanks to all the families that killed/abandoned baby girls due to the one child policy. When you have that many men who can't find spouses, you pretty much have to legalize same sex marriage.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fano: Time for big gay pig pile


Where do I send my application packet?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nogale: China's population is out of whack thanks to all the families that killed/abandoned baby girls due to the one child policy. When you have that many men who can't find spouses, you pretty much have to legalize same sex marriage.


China's policy of "let's do something horrible and make everything worse" is remarkably stay, though.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Frighteningly, I assume that this has a lot more to do with China seeking to create a million-man "Sacred Band of Thebes" than it has anything to do with social justice and equality.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 2 hours ago  

electricjebus: Yeah, the one child policy has left them with a lot more young men than women... they want spouses and the gay/bisexual ones might be able to solve two problems at once so far as the state is concerned.


They have been buying *ahem* providing dowries for the families of women in neighboring countries as quickly as possible.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering they tried to turn the whole county into a giant sausage fest.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nogale: China's population is out of whack thanks to all the families that killed/abandoned baby girls due to the one child policy. When you have that many men who can't find spouses, you pretty much have to legalize same sex marriage.


I'm 46. Clearly China/USSR was all bologna. If China was evil they just annex new pu$$y into their Providence.  I was reading how even in Russia they have white elephants. Building standing vacant because the Olympics came and went. Clearly they don't just tell Boris rent that apartment out otherwise you're in trouble Boris. Which is how we make it out to be. So.... I'm hum.? Never mind we now demand people walk around with papers.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nogale: China's population is out of whack thanks to all the families that killed/abandoned baby girls due to the one child policy. When you have that many men who can't find spouses, you pretty much have to legalize same sex marriage.


Or create a Catholic priesthood.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: Nogale: China's population is out of whack thanks to all the families that killed/abandoned baby girls due to the one child policy. When you have that many men who can't find spouses, you pretty much have to legalize same sex marriage.

I'm 46. Clearly China/USSR was all bologna. If China was evil they just annex new pu$$y into their Providence.  I was reading how even in Russia they have white elephants. Building standing vacant because the Olympics came and went. Clearly they don't just tell Boris rent that apartment out otherwise you're in trouble Boris. Which is how we make it out to be. So.... I'm hum.? Never mind we now demand people walk around with papers.


China won't do that unless the annexed area was mostly Han.  Look at the way they are cracking down on Uighurs (who want to have higher birth rates because Islam encourages large families) and transplanting Han colonies into Uighur areas.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what Xi said!

/Not that there's anything Wong with that.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Fano: Time for big gay pig pile

Where do I send my application packet?


We'll check your package at the in-person interview. There is no packet; just come as you are.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RussianPotato:

"let's ignore the continued genocide of native Americans & FN Canadians by directing attention elsewhere, it's the white way."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Frighteningly, I assume that this has a lot more to do with China seeking to create a million-man "Sacred Band of Thebes" than it has anything to do with social justice and equality.


Wow. Had go look that up. Wow. So the GOP, really is stupid to not want gays. And the military too. Wow.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AuralArgument: "let's ignore the continued genocide of native Americans & FN Canadians by directing attention elsewhere, it's the white way."


I'll go to my grave curious why all people of all places don't run around like the Farc Freedom Fighters.
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Frighteningly, I assume that this has a lot more to do with China seeking to create a million-man "Sacred Band of Thebes" than it has anything to do with social justice and equality.

Wow. Had go look that up. Wow. So the GOP, really is stupid to not want gays. And the military too. Wow.


What the military wants is to copy the post-1806 Prussians.  Have large numbers of people go through basic training, and then send them home to serve in a reservist manner while doing day jobs.  That way, in an emergency there will be millions of people who just need a quick refresher course before being sent into battle.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: AuralArgument: "let's ignore the continued genocide of native Americans & FN Canadians by directing attention elsewhere, it's the white way."

I'll go to my grave curious why all people of all places don't run around like the Farc Freedom Fighters.


Farc is not your personal erotica site.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Western to spike
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: .

Farc is not your personal erotica site.


Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is called leading the way.  Some nation has to do it.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: AuralArgument: "let's ignore the continued genocide of native Americans & FN Canadians by directing attention elsewhere, it's the white way."

I'll go to my grave curious why all people of all places don't run around like the Farc Freedom Fighters.


It can be arranged
 
bluewave69
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
hmm so will that force all religions in china to also marry gay couples ?

that be a major headtrip for a lot of liberals they would have natural allies in religions opposing gay marriage.
 
amindtat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bluewave69: hmm so will that force all religions in china to also marry gay couples ?

that be a major headtrip for a lot of liberals they would have natural allies in religions opposing gay marriage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And gay couples don't have accidental pregnancies.
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, they have the right for two Wongs to make it?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report