 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Telegraph)   Prince Philip admitted to hospital with 'pre-existing condition'. Pre-existing condition is known as BEING 98 YEARS OLD   (telegraph.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, last scrape, Duke of Edinburgh, King Edward VII Hospital, Edward VII of the United Kingdom, last admitted last June, Buckingham Palace  
•       •       •

460 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2019 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "vampire" a pre-existing condition?
 
bglove25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a BAD case of old.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he in a can?

No, wait, that's albert.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many gypsies disappeared from the streets last night to feed blood to the spawn of satan?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  98 years.  It IS good to be the prince.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call the hospital, ask if their Prince Phillips is running.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Promo Sapien: Is he in a can?

No, wait, that's albert.


the real question is; is your refrigerator running?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much consorting going on...

Dude needs to holster that pistol every now and then.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he drive himself to the hospital?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


His nurse is gonna be that Filipino he made a crack about.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incest does a body good.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, he'll be right as rain:
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's really old, and very tall.

Probably what's left of his blood no longer reaches his brain.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
UNLIMITED POWER!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
que.guero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's not the first royal this year to get into trouble for having a stroke.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report