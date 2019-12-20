 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Not news: pilot medically cleared to fly. Xmas news: Santa's reindeer medically cleared to fly   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Santa's reindeer, Santa Claus's reindeer, clean bill of health, Dept  
Insain2
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know of something ready to fly too....
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They better give Blitzen a breathalyzer test before they take off, just in case.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone else with a red nose might not pass certain tests.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Flying reindeer that talk and call other reindeer names?  Who drive to every friggin' home with a small child in one night?

Here's your doctor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're not gonna be in the Hudson.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really crappy if the reindeer have the squirts.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be careful when engaging the Merry Christmas Augmentation System.
 
blondambition
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You serious, Clark?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How are they all cleared? Rudolph's red nose is clearly indicative of a drinking problem.
 
