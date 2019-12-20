 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Mum says Elf On The Shelf is what's for Christmas dinner with yummy prank   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Well....Alrighty....Then
Never understood Elf on the Shelf. I thought we had Krampus for the creepy side of Christmas?
 
LewDux
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
When a concocted and posed story from a London tabloid says "went viral" you know the truth was feed mistletoe berries.
 
WilderKWight
If you know nothing about anatomy, I suppose that could fool you.

When I was young, that particular elf ornament was just an elf. No "on the shelf" bullshiat. Someone wrote a stupid-ass book and now the ornament is ruined forever. Thanks, asshole, for turning a whimsical elf ornament into a method of intimidating and terrorizing children.
 
Mr Guy
Well....Alrighty....Then: Never understood Elf on the Shelf. I thought we had Krampus for the creepy side of Christmas?


From the families I know, the point of the elf on the shelf is that parents blame their kids for making them do things, but really it's drunk parents amusing themselves on Facebook.
 
fngoofy
What a coont.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
Well....Alrighty....Then: Never understood Elf on the Shelf. I thought we had Krampus for the creepy side of Christmas?


Something..something..naughty list..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
Tastes like chicken.
 
Throbelisk
LewDux: [media0.giphy.com image 340x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


To be honest, I'm pretty sure this is what every toy would do if they became sentient and realized the point of their existence.  Elmo's just ahead of the curve.
 
elvisaintdead
Cannibalism.  It's what's for (Christmas) dinner.
 
oldernell
Box o Grinches in here. I think it's funny.
 
shut_it_down
If your brain goes to "I'm going to stage a murder of the elf," perhaps you should just not be doing this activity at all. You clearly resent it, it's not mandatory, and it's stupid.
 
shut_it_down
shut_it_down: If your brain goes to "I'm going to stage a murder of the elf," perhaps you should just not be doing this activity at all. You clearly resent it, it's not mandatory, and it's* stupid.


Clarification. Elf on the shelf is stupid, not specifically what this woman did.
 
Cormee
WilderKWight: If you know nothing about anatomy, I suppose that could fool you.

When I was young, that particular elf ornament was just an elf. No "on the shelf" bullshiat. Someone wrote a stupid-ass book and now the ornament is ruined forever. Thanks, asshole, for turning a whimsical elf ornament into a method of intimidating and terrorizing children.


... eh, OK
 
Averam
WilderKWight: If you know nothing about anatomy, I suppose that could fool you.

When I was young, that particular elf ornament was just an elf. No "on the shelf" bullshiat. Someone wrote a stupid-ass book and now the ornament is ruined forever. Thanks, asshole, for turning a whimsical elf ornament into a method of intimidating and terrorizing children.


Other people enjoying something you like in a different way to how you do shouldn't detract from your own enjoyment of the thing.
 
flemardo
Well....Alrighty....Then: Never understood Elf on the Shelf. I thought we had Krampus for the creepy side of Christmas?


Santa went soft and started cracking down on Krampus shenanigans. Beating and eating children became frowned upon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk Ox
X-Geek: Tastes like chicken.


Yup
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
Can we just move forward with a new tradition? MILF on the Shelf?
 
oldfarthenry
My granddaughter would be horrified.
My grandson would LOVE this - but would point out in inaccurate skeletal structure (he's kinda on the spectrum & is all about the details).
 
Rambino
Mr Guy: Well....Alrighty....Then: Never understood Elf on the Shelf. I thought we had Krampus for the creepy side of Christmas?

From the families I know, the point of the elf on the shelf is that parents blame their kids for making them do things, but really it's drunk parents amusing themselves on Facebook.


We have great fun with shelf-elf. Every day kid wakes up and goes looking for the elf, like a daily treasure hunt. Mrs. Rambino enjoys looking for clever hiding places.

Much to my own grumpy surprise, I am a big fan.
 
