 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Boeing Starliner flies into wrong orbit, jeopardizing trip to Space Station. Now Bungling Starliner may soon be docking in a parallel universe   (cnbc.com) divider line
118
    More: Facepalm, International Space Station, United Launch Alliance, joint venture of Boeing, fatal crashes, spacecraft Starliner, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, Boeing, final key tests  
•       •       •

2182 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2019 at 8:14 AM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



118 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
However, this clusterfark will provide an excellent distraction from the 737 Max clusterfark. Well played, Boeing. Well played, indeed.
 
kolpanic
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it's Boeing, it's not going.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MCAS on spaceships? It's more likely than you think.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow. Oops.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oops... pound-seconds2vs. newton-seconds2
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, I guess this isn't the week for Boeing to roll out a success.

/the rocket seems like it performed properly if that helps them
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Revert to launch, fixed.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did they really try and make it seem like the same people were involved in projects that have nothing to do with eachother at all?

If i was them id be praying to god i have a job still on monday
 
wage0048
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Problem with the elevator trim?
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
parallel universe?????

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neofonz
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like it took a launch break.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No people are on board the capsule, as the flight was planned to be one of the final key tests before Starliner flies NASA astronauts.

Whelp that's not going to happen anytime soon.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GODDAMMITSOMUCH!!!

I forgot to get up early to watch the launch!  Ah well -- Christmas prep, plus early doctor's appointment this morning.

Hope they have the available Delta-V needed to fix this.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Charlie Freak: Revert to launch, fixed.


Ahhh shiat I forgot to put a thermometer on the satellite.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lifeslammer: Did they really try and make it seem like the same people were involved in projects that have nothing to do with eachother at all?

If i was them id be praying to god i have a job still on monday


Are you saying the CTO and CEO had no responsibility at all for either screw-up?

/offer not valid if he/she got swapped out
 
freidog
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They haven't flown a dual-engine centaur upper stage for decades do the lower efficiency from the added weight. Stupid human error related to the extra mass & thrust of the second engine?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Charlie Freak: Revert to launch, fixed.

Ahhh shiat I forgot to put a thermometer on the satellite.


Don't you just hate it when you remember to use it only after you've started your burn back to the ground?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Would you qualify that as a launch problem or a design problem?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're gonna crash that biatch back.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oops. Glad no one was on board.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boeing sure is having a most excellent year.
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MIRV888: They're gonna crash that biatch back.


Marketing opportunity for Taco Bell.

Also, username checks out.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On it:
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Stibium: Tr0mBoNe: Charlie Freak: Revert to launch, fixed.

Ahhh shiat I forgot to put a thermometer on the satellite.

Don't you just hate it when you remember to use it only after you've started your burn back to the ground?


Or just as I exit the encounter with one of the outer planets.
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Boeing sure is having a most excellent year.


This will be fine. Nothing another $100 Billion from NASA won't fix.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NASA:  Parachutes don't open?  No time for a MaxQ abort? Wrong orbit?  That's okay, Boeing, here's another billion dollars.

Also NASA:  One of four chutes don't open?  We want ten more tests AND a MaxQ abort AND five more orbital tests, SpaceX.  And you're paying for them.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pic from the scene...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this the fault of the Starliner capsule or the Atlas rocket?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

orbister: Is this the fault of the Starliner capsule or the Atlas rocket?


First time a dual engine centaur upper stage has flown in 10years...
 
wkndfrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably had some key software feature disabled because they were being cheap.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freidog: They haven't flown a dual-engine centaur upper stage for decades do the lower efficiency from the added weight. Stupid human error related to the extra mass & thrust of the second engine?


FTFA: "Starliner in stable orbit. The burn needed for a rendezvous with the ISS did not happen. Working the issue," Bridenstine said.

No word if that failed burn was from 2nd stage or from the Service Module.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wkndfrk: Probably had some key software feature disabled because they were being cheap.


NASA didn't buy the docking upgrade for the capsule. It's their fault.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boeing!

Sounds like something fell off the plane.

Boeing!
 
Zenith
‘’ 2 hours ago  
relax just some scientists trying to explore The Bleed
 
feanorn
‘’ 2 hours ago  

natazha: NASA:  Parachutes don't open?  No time for a MaxQ abort? Wrong orbit?  That's okay, Boeing, here's another billion dollars.

Also NASA:  One of four chutes don't open?  We want ten more tests AND a MaxQ abort AND five more orbital tests, SpaceX.  And you're paying for them.


Yep. They got it into space without anyone dying, so Complete Success, Comrades! More for Boeing!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It'll be fine.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The Boeing Starliner space vehicle experienced an off nominal insertion."


We've all been there.
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boeing. Boeing? Gone.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freidog: They haven't flown a dual-engine centaur upper stage for decades do the lower efficiency from the added weight. Stupid human error related to the extra mass & thrust of the second engine?


TFA says the burn to put it in orbit to intercept just didn't happen.

I dunno if the fault is in Boeing hardware or ops or ULA
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 2 hours ago  
experienced an off nominal insertion
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All of the big aerospace companies have been laying off their high cost experienced workers in favor of bargain priced new grads and offshore "talent". Expect a lot more of this in the future.
 
Stibium
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Stibium: Tr0mBoNe: Charlie Freak: Revert to launch, fixed.

Ahhh shiat I forgot to put a thermometer on the satellite.

Don't you just hate it when you remember to use it only after you've started your burn back to the ground?

Or just as I exit the encounter with one of the outer planets.


That would suck so bad. I've never made it out that far. The farthest I got on campaign was a probe out to Duna and a tiny wheeled probe on the Mun I used to go to anomalies.

The probe was pretty awesome since it was so early on in the tech tree. It was basically four tiny wheels, a probe control, solar panel and thermometer. It took a while to get the separators to actually release it instead of flinging it off into space. (Crazy part was that it released from the underside) It would also roll over really easily, especially if I forgot to toggle the gyros. One time I ran out of juice facing away from the sun so I had to wait a while before I could work it again.

I want to play it again someday, but with some dedicated flight controls.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dr_blasto: freidog: They haven't flown a dual-engine centaur upper stage for decades do the lower efficiency from the added weight. Stupid human error related to the extra mass & thrust of the second engine?

TFA says the burn to put it in orbit to intercept just didn't happen.

I dunno if the fault is in Boeing hardware or ops or ULA


Username checks out.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Charlie Freak: Revert to launch, fixed.


"Reset Flight" and "Pause" are some of the best safety features in my X-Plane flight simulator.  They really should install those features in commercial aircraft.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boeing keeps crying about not getting missile contracts, and now this.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 640x480]

It'll be fine.


Goatse?
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Stibium: Tr0mBoNe: Stibium: Tr0mBoNe: Charlie Freak: Revert to launch, fixed.

Ahhh shiat I forgot to put a thermometer on the satellite.

Don't you just hate it when you remember to use it only after you've started your burn back to the ground?

Or just as I exit the encounter with one of the outer planets.

That would suck so bad. I've never made it out that far. The farthest I got on campaign was a probe out to Duna and a tiny wheeled probe on the Mun I used to go to anomalies.

The probe was pretty awesome since it was so early on in the tech tree. It was basically four tiny wheels, a probe control, solar panel and thermometer. It took a while to get the separators to actually release it instead of flinging it off into space. (Crazy part was that it released from the underside) It would also roll over really easily, especially if I forgot to toggle the gyros. One time I ran out of juice facing away from the sun so I had to wait a while before I could work it again.

I want to play it again someday, but with some dedicated flight controls.


I have the x52 HOTAS flight controls and I've had zero luck making them work with kerbal. I only mention it in case some enterprising farker has figured this out.

/sad panda
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In a word, NO. You only get one chance to catch the ISS and that time is long gone. The orbital speeds are so different over time that the ISS will probably end up behind the Starliner soon enough.
 
Displayed 50 of 118 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report