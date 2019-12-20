 Skip to content
Jesus Christ, it's a sea lion GET IN THE BOAT
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Love Boat
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn those things are huge
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sealioning in action :)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, Jesus Christ just happened to be walking by the boat when the sea lion turned up? What are the odds?

But you have to be careful with sea lions--they are wild animals and not trained acts for your amusement.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The front one is like, "WTF you looking at?"
 
Target Builder
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like how they're kinda looking at the cameraman going "yeah, what are you gonna do?"
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone in the boat?
 
djseanmac
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two things stand out about sea lions: they're cute when viewed from afar, but they get terrifying at spitting distance. Also, killer whales play ping pong with them before eating them, and it's like NatGeoHorror.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like Jabba the Hutt's sisters took a vacation to Earth
 
toetag
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the crude on the bottom of that boat, doesn't seem like it's moved from that spot in years.....
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They both look so proud of themselves.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Damn those things are huge


Well, you'd think so, but it's actually the boat that's small.

Looks like to me a West Wight Potter 19, which is just 19 feet long.
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dittybopper: drjekel_mrhyde: Damn those things are huge

Well, you'd think so, but it's actually the boat that's small.

Looks like to me a West Wight Potter 19, which is just 19 feet long.


BOAT THREAD!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Looks like Jabba the Hutt's sisters took a vacation to Earth


Nah, it's a Walmart parking lot in West Virginia.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: drjekel_mrhyde: Damn those things are huge

Well, you'd think so, but it's actually the boat that's small.

Looks like to me a West Wight Potter 19, which is just 19 feet long.


The cuddy windows are too rounded, but yeah, that's a smaller boat.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: drjekel_mrhyde: Damn those things are huge

Well, you'd think so, but it's actually the boat that's small.

Looks like to me a West Wight Potter 19, which is just 19 feet long.


And sea lions are huge animals. Males average 600 lbs.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: dittybopper: drjekel_mrhyde: Damn those things are huge

Well, you'd think so, but it's actually the boat that's small.

Looks like to me a West Wight Potter 19, which is just 19 feet long.

The cuddy windows are too rounded, but yeah, that's a smaller boat.


User name checks out.

Maybe it's a Voyager 20, which is basically a Potter 19.

sailingtexas.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two Bremmalos out for a three hour tour
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I said she sits around the house I mean SHE REALLY SITS AROUND THE HOUSE
 
Report