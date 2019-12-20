 Skip to content
(Metro)   As God is my witness, I was just scratching an itch   (metro.co.uk) divider line
23
Rock Krenn
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A million to one shot, Doc!

Fark user image
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a bottle of Florida Water

That explains everything quite nicely.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christ, I know what you mean, man.  Every time I have an itch, I have an irresistible urge to shove a random vaguely phallic object into my rectum.  What's that?  Why would the location of the itch matter?
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a bottle of hot sauce...a now empty bottle of hot sauce. I can understand that.  Stimulate the nerve endings. Interesting.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For real-do my dildo... there are better ways of taking care of that "itch"!
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media0.giphy.com
 
WithinReason
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Water, seriously?
Eau de Dumbass.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: a bottle of Florida Water

That explains everything quite nicely.


You can take the man out of Florida....
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
GDubDub
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rock Krenn: A million to one shot, Doc!

[Fark user image 400x294]


Came to say this, but ofc, done in one.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can an anus really "gobble"?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Can an anus really "gobble"?


Depends on what you eat. If I eat collard greens, my ass starts whistling Dixie.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, now, if he was a smart man, he would have explained that he was trying to open the bottle with his anus as a party trick.  That's far more believable.

Fark user image
 
Flaming Yawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's not the first guy the doctors saw USING THE SAME PRODUCT. Is there some kind of club in China based on this use of this product?
 
ReAnimator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flared bases people!!!! it's not a hard concept.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
BUTTSCRATCHER...! GET YOUR BUTTSCRATCHER...
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This could have been avoided...
i5.walmartimages.com
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I both really want to know wtf kind of fragrance "Florida Water" would be, and also really don't want to know.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bottle Gobbling Anus. Such a vivid mental image, it doesn't need a joke. Bottle gobbling anus.
 
Eravior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe he was trying to solve the Riddle of the Sphinct.

NSFW: https://www.oglaf.com/sphinct/
 
Monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Come on people, how many times do I have to tell you? If you wanna put something in your butt, use something that's designed to go there, or at least das a flared base. Don't be embarrassed to buy something - everyone else in the adult toy store is a pervert too. Actually everyone in the world is a pervert in their own way.
 
