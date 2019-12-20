 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   Police catch armed robber after using DNA he left behind after face-planting on a door   (newsweek.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, Combined DNA Index System, Crime, Las Cruces, Robbery, Pizza Hut, Theft, Las Cruces police investigators, Crimes  
•       •       •

529 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2019 at 9:20 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a faced robber then?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought robberies like this weren't usually investigated by local law enforcement.

/ Whistles innocently while rearranging afternoon schedule.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, does that news site suck
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tax payers would have saved thousands of dollars if the police just wrote checks to pizza hut. Why don't we just pay the criminals and fire the cops.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought touch DNA evidence has been dismissed as junk science? Probably not enough wrongful convictions yet.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, face-planting on the door. I guess that's why one of the doors is always locked for what I thought was no good reason. I'm OK with that now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Tax payers would have saved thousands of dollars if the police just wrote checks to pizza hut. Why don't we just pay the criminals and fire the cops.


Principle of the matter. We love wasting money.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did they check the portrait by the door for a false eyelash?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The DNA result from his face hitting the door would have shown that the robber was an employee or possibly an unnamed bag of pepperoni.

I'm about 99% sure the old "the boys in the lab" routine was used to get this idiot and his court appointed attorney to simply admit guilt.
 
AintNoAmoeba
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Random survey from the Newsweek site:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just the other day I was complaining about the vagaries of the Constitution!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report