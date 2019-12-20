 Skip to content
(WHO TV Des Moines)   Iowa man wants coyote back as emotional support animal, doesn't realize it's trapped under an emotional support anvil   (whotv.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Wildlife, Dog, Iowa, custody of a young coyote, emotional support animal, Natural environment, Wildness, Genetic pollution  
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "This is not an emotional support animal."

This can be reused handily for literally all "emotional support animal" situations.

Seeing-eye dogs are trained work animals. Military dogs are trained work animals. The grasshopper you tied a string to is just a trapped hopper, not an emotional support animal.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This man's mental well being is discarded unless he is willing to pay $$$ to agencies for their permit or license. Paying $$$ out will make it hunky dory all around. Then it will be okay. Nice society you have there.
 
Feel_the_velvet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His emotional support coyote has been trying to catch my emotional support roadrunner.

And that makes me sad.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots Out Wandering Around.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feel_the_velvet: His emotional support coyote has been trying to catch my emotional support roadrunner.

And that makes me sad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the pup was corralled by a neighbor while roaming the area in October and placed with a wildlife rehab agency.

So the loose coyote is a emotional support animal. Sounds legit. Even if everything this guy says is true, he's a moron.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people have to be protected from themselves.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the authorities are correct on this one. Some day, he would have woken up to find an adult coyote eating his face off. Just get a dog, gramps. My lab/healer mix is the sweetest, most loyal dog I've ever known, and I'm 99% sure she's never gonna try to eat my face.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wile E. Coyote on Night Court
Youtube Zh1pZqmxvmM
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coyote probably got a restraining order to keep this clingy, needy guy away from him.

Stop turning to weird animals that don't give a shiat about you for "emotional support." Your emotional support moray eel  doesn't love you. You just forced him into a codependent relationship where he needs you to feed him and you need to pretend he cares about you.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Iowa man wants coyote back as emotional support animal, doesn't realize it's trapped under an emotional support anvil


That is f*cking ridiculous.

Everyone knows umbrellas offer complete protection against anvils.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean not all wild animals raised in human homes turn feral as they age, but the odds aren't great.

As for those who don't believe emotional support animal is thing: you are farking idiots. I don't think the fact that animals can be emotional support animals means they get to bring them anywhere they like, but many people definitely benefit from their animal pals.
 
CptnSpldng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: This man's mental well being is discarded unless he is willing to pay $$$ to agencies for their permit or license. Paying $$$ out will make it hunky dory all around. Then it will be okay. Nice society you have there.


Unless you want to name your fish Eric.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I mean not all wild animals raised in human homes turn feral as they age, but the odds aren't great.

As for those who don't believe emotional support animal is thing: you are farking idiots. I don't think the fact that animals can be emotional support animals means they get to bring them anywhere they like, but many people definitely benefit from their animal pals.


Agreed, but there should be some kind of training and certification process if you want to be able to take it everywhere with you.  And if it's a dog or similarly potentially dangerous animal it should be muzzled in public.  We don't need any more stories like the emotional support dog that ripped someone's face off.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I knew a family in St. Augustine that had a Coyote-something hybrid, probably German Shepard. Great dog, but small, super-skinny, and very skittish; it only ever wanted to be around the owner. You could see the wild in it's eyes, and no matter how much you fed that dog it ever got fat, but the vet insisted that it was always worm-free and disease-free. You can domesticate a coyote or a fox, but you can almost never truly make them tame.
 
