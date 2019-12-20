 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Police officer stops moving car with his bare hands, redirects it away from children. Take that cosplayers   (wtnh.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More balls than sole.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh, shooting the tyres out isn't the only way!
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shame about the rest of the cops though
 
uberaverage
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I stopped a moving car yesterday using only my right foot!
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FiftyTonsOfFlax: Shame about the rest of the cops though


fark off
 
LewDux
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Right place, right time. Quick thinking. Well done officer Air Brake.
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Crewmannumber6: FiftyTonsOfFlax: Shame about the rest of the cops though

fark off


The Police State Defender has Logged TF On.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can also jam a kid under the tire to save 5 other kids. Basically one of those trolly problem.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MythDragon: You can also jam a kid under the tire to save 5 other kids. Basically one of those trolly problem.


I thought the correct answer was drift and take them all out
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never forget the time I was going fishing with my dad and his buddies when I was about 12, and the parking brake in his 1978 Omni failed. We were just walking away from the car, parked on a slight incline, and one of his buddies called it out to us. My dad dropped his bags, and put a shoulder into the car to keep it from rolling any further, and his buddy ran over to re-engage the brake and it stopped.

It was probably only about 5-6 seconds, but I was still freaking impressed.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But does he have a denim address book with a kitten on it that says "Hang Tough"?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FiftyTonsOfFlax: Shame about the rest of the cops though


This right here is top quality bait, or a really annoying activist.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He really should have gloves on in Connecticut this time of year. He's going to catch a cold.
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoughyGuy: Never forget the time I was going fishing with my dad and his buddies when I was about 12, and the parking brake in his 1978 Omni failed. We were just walking away from the car, parked on a slight incline, and one of his buddies called it out to us. My dad dropped his bags, and put a shoulder into the car to keep it from rolling any further, and his buddy ran over to re-engage the brake and it stopped.

It was probably only about 5-6 seconds, but I was still freaking impressed.


Gotta stop that momentum before it builds.

In other news, further investigation of this officer reveals he was recently involved in an accusation of police brutality displayed at a local bar. All charges were dismissed, however, when video footage from the Shiatkicker Titty Bar and Grill and Political-Religious Debate Club security cameras revealed that the officer merely pickup up the four brawling Samoan longshoremen by their belt loops and carried them out of the bar.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: DoughyGuy: Never forget the time I was going fishing with my dad and his buddies when I was about 12, and the parking brake in his 1978 Omni failed. We were just walking away from the car, parked on a slight incline, and one of his buddies called it out to us. My dad dropped his bags, and put a shoulder into the car to keep it from rolling any further, and his buddy ran over to re-engage the brake and it stopped.

It was probably only about 5-6 seconds, but I was still freaking impressed.

Gotta stop that momentum before it builds.

In other news, further investigation of this officer reveals he was recently involved in an accusation of police brutality displayed at a local bar. All charges were dismissed, however, when video footage from the Shiatkicker Titty Bar and Grill and Political-Religious Debate Club security cameras revealed that the officer merely pickup up the four brawling Samoan longshoremen by their belt loops and carried them out of the bar.


Those Samoans sure are a surly bunch
 
Harlee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: FiftyTonsOfFlax: Shame about the rest of the cops though

This right here is top quality bait, or a really annoying activist.


But also true.

That one good apple....

Actually, he could still be an asshole.

You should read up on Otto Skorzeny sometime. He was, by all accounts, a stand-up dude in almost every possible way and loved puppies. He was also Hitler's right-hand commando.

There was a guy named Leopold who killed a child for the intellectual thrill of it and then, in prison, volunteered for dangerous medical experiments, and did good things after release in the later part of his life.

Margaret Sanger was a proponent of negative eugenics (which was conflated by asshats into racism, but was in actuality still problematic in my book), but her Planned Parenthood has helped innumerable women and families.

Hitler was kind to children and puppies.

Al Capone* set up soup kitchens to feed the homeless and destitute.

Good people occasionally do bad things. Bad people occasionally do good things. This is not central casting. People are not NPC cutouts.

* Fark Discussion topic: who would be the better President? Al Capone or Donald Trump?
 
Harlee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: FiftyTonsOfFlax: Shame about the rest of the cops though

This right here is top quality bait, or a really annoying activist.


Shiat. Forgot the reference for Sanger. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margare​t​_Sanger#Eugenics
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harlee: * Fark Discussion topic: who would be the better President? Al Capone or Donald Trump?


Maybe someone not rendered an ineffectual moron by late-stage neurosyphilis
 
Harlee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: FiftyTonsOfFlax: Shame about the rest of the cops though

This right here is top quality bait, or a really annoying activist.


Oh, and check this out about Al Capone. Quite interesting. https://www.history.com/news/al-capon​e​-great-depression-soup-kitchen
 
Harlee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FiftyTonsOfFlax: Harlee: * Fark Discussion topic: who would be the better President? Al Capone or Donald Trump?

Maybe someone not rendered an ineffectual moron by late-stage neurosyphilis


No, we are looking for distinguishing differences.
 
LewDux
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harlee: You should read up on Otto Skorzeny sometime. He was, by all accounts, a stand-up dude in almost every possible way and loved puppies. He was also Hitler's right-hand commando.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*cue Six Million Dollar Man Theme Music*

/I used to watch that show religiously...
//we all played it at recess...
///nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harlee: Hitler was kind to children and puppies.

Al Capone* set up soup kitchens to feed the homeless and destitute.


Jimmy Carter built homes for the underprivileged.
 
Report