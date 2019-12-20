 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Music students perform concert for dogs in shelter, suggest followup poker game   (myfox8.com) divider line
    More: Sappy, The Animals, Greensboro, North Carolina, Music, North Carolina, Carole King, group of UNCG School of Music students, bit cause, Animal  
24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We woof you a merry barkmas.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It ended when they hit c# over high c...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your dog wants a string section.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought it said "smelter"
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Laurie Anderson - Music for Dogs, video by Bill Morrison
Youtube 38g4VzkIf14
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I will now play clair de lune.  English translation:  Clear this room.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Golden Loves Guitar !!
Youtube KBluUZ4NnZg
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know what dogs love more than the sweet sound of a clarinet? A four farking clarinet quartet

/ their ears are more sensitive than ours, people. THINK!
 
LewDux
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stewart Lee - Dog and Kittens Postcard
Youtube F0UZyEFJJAU
 
I-K-Rumba
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dog Sings the Blues - 986994
Youtube VjG63JUDkaU


Not a xmas song but he sings the blues.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TorpedoOrca: You know what dogs love more than the sweet sound of a clarinet? A four farking clarinet quartet

/ their ears are more sensitive than ours, people. THINK!


I thought the same thing. Better be someone like James Taylor on the business end of his guitar or my dog will be howling like the firetruck with full sights and sounds pulling into the neighborhood.
/she actually does howl at the firetruck when it pulls into the neighborhood
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The neighbors' dog will not stop barking.
I close all the windows in the house
and put on a Beethoven symphony full blast
but I can still hear him muffled under the music,
barking, barking, barking,

and now I can see him sitting in the orchestra,
his head raised confidently as if Beethoven
had included a part for barking dog.

When the record finally ends he is still barking,
sitting there in the oboe section barking,
his eyes fixed on the conductor who is
entreating him with his baton

while the other musicians listen in respectful
silence to the famous barking dog solo,
that endless coda that first established
Beethoven as an innovative genius.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/38g4VzkI​f14?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Isn't that just a Phish concert?

Phish Shreds IT
Youtube aNHIFM0Y87c
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would think that the dogs would rather you spent that time in their cages scritching their ears, but that may just be me

/good on them for trying, don't get me wrong, but...
 
LewDux
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weird Hal: The neighbors' dog will not stop barking.
I close all the windows in the house
and put on a Beethoven symphony full blast
but I can still hear him muffled under the music,
barking, barking, barking,

and now I can see him sitting in the orchestra,
his head raised confidently as if Beethoven
had included a part for barking dog.

When the record finally ends he is still barking,
sitting there in the oboe section barking,
his eyes fixed on the conductor who is
entreating him with his baton

while the other musicians listen in respectful
silence to the famous barking dog solo,
that endless coda that first established
Beethoven as an innovative genius.


Tumblr IRL with Phantogram presented by Ice Breakers - "Barking Dog"
Youtube -Lfn8WwhncA
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhhh gimmeeee
It's just a shout away...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LewDux:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Lfn8Wwh​ncA]

Thanks, I don't hate it.   I like it even.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elmo singing and playing Irish setter.
Youtube xshp5C2foBU
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a cat that would curl up in front of a speaker and purr whenever someone played Bessie Smith on the stereo. It was about the only thing that would give that creature some peace once the vet made us put it on a weight loss diet.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: LewDux:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Lfn8Wwh​ncA]

Thanks, I don't hate it.   I like it even.


Phantogram - Never Going Home (Live on KEXP)
Youtube 081r5Ki4Nw8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28tZ-​S​1LFok
 
Feel_the_velvet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: You know what dogs love more than the sweet sound of a clarinet?


Food?

Sniffing another dog's ass?
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My dog gotz a new bedding from Costco......she liked it....(and no she didn't "Like" on Fakebook)
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope they all find forever homes now. The dogs, not the musicians. Musicians belong in cages anyway.
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: I hope they all find forever homes now. The dogs, not the musicians. Musicians belong in cages anyway.


OK, Chatlanian
 
Report