(WQAD Quad Cities)   'Maquoketa high school students play flag football with a cow tongue to talk about climate change' Yeah, we're not topping that headline today   (wqad.com) divider line
12
273 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2019 at 10:20 AM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
WTP 2
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
some folks already eat cow tongue....so what...!
 
LewDux
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
BUCKSHOT LEFONQUE Some Cow Fonque.WMV
Youtube mQfU-TDRqkg
 
WTP 2
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
cow anus...now there is a treat...!
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lengua tacos. MMMMMmmmmmmmmmmm *drool*
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But bugs is our next source of protein, says the guy who won't eat pig feet
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Muh muh muh Maquoketa?

/MY MY MY MY MY WOOOOOOOOOO!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
(reads headline)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sapper_Topo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hobnail: Lengua tacos. MMMMMmmmmmmmmmmm *drool*


Read TFA and that was what I was thinking. "Im going to have to hit the taco truck today"
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Never understood why people diss cow tongue. They will literally eat the muscle meat from within inches of a pigs ass (aka ham), but not the muscle meat from the other end of the digestive  track of a cow?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh rural Iowa, never change.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Re-education camp sport activity.
 
AintNoAmoeba
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ugh! I'd never eat something that was in a cow's mouth!
I'll have 3 eggs sunny side up please.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Report