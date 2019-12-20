 Skip to content
(Medium)   How 11-year-old girls experience the Internet   (medium.com)
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I hope most 11 year old girls have responsible parents who supervise their internet usage and don't allow them to troll for perverts.

That whole idea was kind behind that article was kind of creepy. I didn't read past the warning.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
But enough about the current president of the United States.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It isn't surprising that they act so fast , this is a numbers game to them and the more efficiently they act, the more chances they get. It shows you how cold and calculated their actions are.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I hope most 11 year old girls have responsible parents who supervise their internet usage and don't allow them to troll for perverts.

That whole idea was kind behind that article was kind of creepy. I didn't read past the warning.


So... people shouldn't be going after the predators. They should be punishing the parents when their child gets groomed/molested/raped?

You sound fun.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: feckingmorons: I hope most 11 year old girls have responsible parents who supervise their internet usage and don't allow them to troll for perverts.

That whole idea was kind behind that article was kind of creepy. I didn't read past the warning.

So... people shouldn't be going after the predators. They should be punishing the parents when their child gets groomed/molested/raped?

You sound fun.


Your lack of reading comprehension is astounding. Congratulations, I guess.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Cubansaltyballs: feckingmorons: I hope most 11 year old girls have responsible parents who supervise their internet usage and don't allow them to troll for perverts.

That whole idea was kind behind that article was kind of creepy. I didn't read past the warning.

So... people shouldn't be going after the predators. They should be punishing the parents when their child gets groomed/molested/raped?

You sound fun.

Your lack of reading comprehension is astounding. Congratulations, I guess.


>Doesn't read article
>Completely misunderstands the point of article where Mum just acts like a normal preteen girl and gets solicited left right and centre by paedos
>Gives half-cocked opinion blaming parents for predators in article where parent is warning other parents to keep their child safe from predators by demonstrating the risk
>Blames people who have read the article for "lack of reading comprehension" in not favourably interpreting his half-assed fact-averse sh*tposting
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

pkjun: feckingmorons: Cubansaltyballs: feckingmorons: I hope most 11 year old girls have responsible parents who supervise their internet usage and don't allow them to troll for perverts.

That whole idea was kind behind that article was kind of creepy. I didn't read past the warning.

So... people shouldn't be going after the predators. They should be punishing the parents when their child gets groomed/molested/raped?

You sound fun.

Your lack of reading comprehension is astounding. Congratulations, I guess.

>Doesn't read article
>Completely misunderstands the point of article where Mum just acts like a normal preteen girl and gets solicited left right and centre by paedos
>Gives half-cocked opinion blaming parents for predators in article where parent is warning other parents to keep their child safe from predators by demonstrating the risk
>Blames people who have read the article for "lack of reading comprehension" in not favourably interpreting his half-assed fact-averse sh*tposting



I said I didn't read past the warning, it seemed creepy right there, the tag used is appropriate.

Chris Hansen has been doing stories like this for decades. Why don't you have a seat over there.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
clairemariedavidson.files.wordpress.comView Full Size



(And just to put this in perspective: what this escalated from is an article about online sexual predation of 11 year olds.)
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: pkjun: feckingmorons: Cubansaltyballs: feckingmorons: I hope most 11 year old girls have responsible parents who supervise their internet usage and don't allow them to troll for perverts.

That whole idea was kind behind that article was kind of creepy. I didn't read past the warning.

So... people shouldn't be going after the predators. They should be punishing the parents when their child gets groomed/molested/raped?

You sound fun.

Your lack of reading comprehension is astounding. Congratulations, I guess.

>Doesn't read article
>Completely misunderstands the point of article where Mum just acts like a normal preteen girl and gets solicited left right and centre by paedos
>Gives half-cocked opinion blaming parents for predators in article where parent is warning other parents to keep their child safe from predators by demonstrating the risk
>Blames people who have read the article for "lack of reading comprehension" in not favourably interpreting his half-assed fact-averse sh*tposting


I said I didn't read past the warning, it seemed creepy right there, the tag used is appropriate.

Chris Hansen has been doing stories like this for decades. Why don't you have a seat over there.


You really stepped in it, and badly.  Your disclaimer was ever lamer.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This farking thread holy shiat
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Cubansaltyballs: feckingmorons: I hope most 11 year old girls have responsible parents who supervise their internet usage and don't allow them to troll for perverts.

That whole idea was kind behind that article was kind of creepy. I didn't read past the warning.

So... people shouldn't be going after the predators. They should be punishing the parents when their child gets groomed/molested/raped?

You sound fun.

Your lack of reading comprehension is astounding. Congratulations, I guess.


From the guy who didn't bother to read the article?

Fark user imageView Full Size


another county heard from
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Those descriptions soind like they could apply to every priest as well.

And we all know what good upstanding citizens they are


Valid point really.

Really though, dude is pretty harmless. May suffer from a bit of open mouth insert foot at times, but who doesn't?
 
eKonk
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In my experience, every 11-15 year old girl on the internet is actually a middle-aged cop or Chris Hansen.

/At least the cops'll give a beej before slapping the cuffs on, that Hansen dude gets off on lecturing you.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should go to safe websites like Fark.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I did that back in the nineties with my friends, using the screen name Sweet12yoBrittany on Yahoo, and it was just a disgusting sea of older guys trying to hit her up.

Oh, here's a 12 year old girl. Better get a dick pic sent to her, pronto.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NevynFox: I did that back in the nineties with my friends, using the screen name Sweet12yoBrittany on Yahoo, and it was just a disgusting sea of older guys trying to hit her up.

Oh, here's a 12 year old girl. Better get a dick pic sent to her, pronto.


Sup.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To every 11-year-old girl on the internet: "pls show bobs and vagene"

From every 11-year-old boy on the internet: OMG SO MUCH BOBS AND VAGENE
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If this is all coming from just an Instagram post, what responsibility does Facebook have for this child endangerment
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"miss me yet?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: NevynFox: I did that back in the nineties with my friends, using the screen name Sweet12yoBrittany on Yahoo, and it was just a disgusting sea of older guys trying to hit her up.

Oh, here's a 12 year old girl. Better get a dick pic sent to her, pronto.

Sup.


I'm wondering if there is an age where this trails off, or if girls are just bombarded by new groups of guys with dick pics

I'm unusual I guess as I've never sent a dick pic to anyone, even gf.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look, anything on the Internet that has a social media aspect is unsafe for children. Hell, most social media sites won't even let you sign up unless you're 13, minimum.

It probably should be 16 minimum.

Reminds me of an article about a Bible social media app that a pedophile was using to get around social media bans.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice to see that FM lives up to his/her user name on all tabs, not just pol.

--------------------------------------​--------------------------------------​-------------------------------


With that said, the article was a tough read and insanely creepy.  So many f@cked up people out on the internet.  Hope they are able to parley any/all of those interactions into actionable crimes.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 3 hours ago  
baronbloodbath:

Jesus fark, then they also get the sheltered kids.....
 
johnny queso
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i can only imagine it's more horrifying than the shining and shoah combined.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, please. Everyone knows there are no actual 11 year old girls on the internet, those are just cops trolling for pedophiles.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Xai:

I'm unusual I guess as I've never sent a dick pic to anyone, even gf.

Me too, but only because my phone doesn't have a decent wide-angle lens.


/and by "wide-angle lens" I mean "macro lens"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was an ad.
 
jchic
‘’ 3 hours ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: Nice to see that FM lives up to his/her user name on all tabs, not just pol.

--------------------------------------​--------------------------------------​-------------------------------


With that said, the article was a tough read and insanely creepy.  So many f@cked up people out on the internet.  Hope they are able to parley any/all of those interactions into actionable crimes.


I wouldn't hold my breath...i think i read about the "To Catch a Predator" arrests being thrown out over some technicality.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NevynFox: I did that back in the nineties with my friends, using the screen name Sweet12yoBrittany on Yahoo, and it was just a disgusting sea of older guys trying to hit her up.

Oh, here's a 12 year old girl. Better get a dick pic sent to her, pronto.


Got to be honest, when I got to that part of the article, I decided I didn't want to go any further.
I mean, I know there are a lot of sick bastards out there, but I don't think I'm ready to find out just how sick they are.

.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jchic: 0MGWTFBBQ: Nice to see that FM lives up to his/her user name on all tabs, not just pol.

--------------------------------------​--------------------------------------​-------------------------------


With that said, the article was a tough read and insanely creepy.  So many f@cked up people out on the internet.  Hope they are able to parley any/all of those interactions into actionable crimes.

I wouldn't hold my breath...i think i read about the "To Catch a Predator" arrests being thrown out over some technicality.


Doesn't matter, got ratings
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're letting your kids use social media at age 11? You fail as a parent. Not just because of pedophiles, but because of the shiat that goes down on social media from their peers. The sheer insanity of the bullying a child will receive from their peers is disgusting. Kids have no remorse, or sense of long-term consequences, and will literally bully other kids into suicide. Do your kids a favor, don't let them use social media and monitor the rest of their Intarwebs usage..

Several of our friends have had kids bullied relentlessly on social media, by their peers. Only one has had a pedo (a female neighbor in this case) try to groom their kid to be raped. Not one of them found out from the kid, but only by parental oversight. You know, actually taking the time to look, even if only belatedly. All of them learned an important lesson: Social media is not for children, like much of the Intarwebs.

/so glad the Face-a-book (et al.) didn't exist when mine were growing up
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SouthPark ChatRoulette
Youtube RZLDAVNTBBs


It was a tossup between this clip or the one of Cartman being swamped with chat messages from NAMBLA perverts but this one was better quality.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got about halfway through the article (I hope) and now I want to vomit.

I've been  working for an ISP since the 90s and sometimes deal with Abuse. I've seen some things that I wish I could unsee.

It's true. After a while, you just want to kill the world and let whatever gods there are sort the whole lot out.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

inglixthemad: You're letting your kids use social media at age 11? You fail as a parent. Not just because of pedophiles, but because of the shiat that goes down on social media from their peers. The sheer insanity of the bullying a child will receive from their peers is disgusting. Kids have no remorse, or sense of long-term consequences, and will literally bully other kids into suicide. Do your kids a favor, don't let them use social media and monitor the rest of their Intarwebs usage..

Several of our friends have had kids bullied relentlessly on social media, by their peers. Only one has had a pedo (a female neighbor in this case) try to groom their kid to be raped. Not one of them found out from the kid, but only by parental oversight. You know, actually taking the time to look, even if only belatedly. All of them learned an important lesson: Social media is not for children, like much of the Intarwebs.

/so glad the Face-a-book (et al.) didn't exist when mine were growing up


Go back to the 90s and change "social media" to tv, or the 80s and mall.

Now they obviously aren't the same, but your plan is to ostracize your children from their friends and peer group.

What we actually need are the social media companies to give a shiat.

/while I'm waiting for that, I think I'll ask Santa for a unicorn
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

inglixthemad: You're letting your kids use social media at age 11? You fail as a parent. Not just because of pedophiles, but because of the shiat that goes down on social media from their peers. The sheer insanity of the bullying a child will receive from their peers is disgusting. Kids have no remorse, or sense of long-term consequences, and will literally bully other kids into suicide. Do your kids a favor, don't let them use social media and monitor the rest of their Intarwebs usage..

Several of our friends have had kids bullied relentlessly on social media, by their peers. Only one has had a pedo (a female neighbor in this case) try to groom their kid to be raped. Not one of them found out from the kid, but only by parental oversight. You know, actually taking the time to look, even if only belatedly. All of them learned an important lesson: Social media is not for children, like much of the Intarwebs.

/so glad the Face-a-book (et al.) didn't exist when mine were growing up


It's tough when 90% of their cohort is using it for the majority of their social interactions. Flat refusal is going to ostracise them, cut them out of social life, and leave them unable to develop the social skills necessary for navigating the always-on blended social world that cohort is building and will carry forward into adulthood. What do?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God damn, that was from. I'd go buy my kids if I had any.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 hours ago  

inglixthemad: You're letting your kids use social media at age 11? You fail as a parent. Not just because of pedophiles, but because of the shiat that goes down on social media from their peers. The sheer insanity of the bullying a child will receive from their peers is disgusting. Kids have no remorse, or sense of long-term consequences, and will literally bully other kids into suicide. Do your kids a favor, don't let them use social media and monitor the rest of their Intarwebs usage..

Several of our friends have had kids bullied relentlessly on social media, by their peers. Only one has had a pedo (a female neighbor in this case) try to groom their kid to be raped. Not one of them found out from the kid, but only by parental oversight. You know, actually taking the time to look, even if only belatedly. All of them learned an important lesson: Social media is not for children, like much of the Intarwebs.

/so glad the Face-a-book (et al.) didn't exist when mine were growing up


When mine were coming up, it was text-abuse in AIM. MySpazz was just coming on board and some of it migrated over there. Knew of at least two girls who got into serious trouble that way.

Honestly, the more you limit their access, the better off they are.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Social media is neither social or media. Discuss.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Go back to the 90s and change "social media" to tv, or the 80s and mall.

Now they obviously aren't the same, but your plan is to ostracize your children from their friends and peer group.

What we actually need are the social media companies to give a shiat.

/while I'm waiting for that, I think I'll ask Santa for a unicorn


Comparing relentless online bullying to bullying at school or the mall is so cute. You could "escape" in person bullying, and most parents couldn't afford a multi-line phone so that took that out of the equation. On the other hand, online bullying is like a game of how many can jump in and harass someone... nonstop. Especially with notifications, meme pictures, et al. until the kid literally breaks down. One of our friends moved their kid to another state and banned all social media after their 12yo daughter was harassed into a suicide attempt, by other girls aged between 11-13. Several others took away social media entirely after their sons and daughters developed serious depression.

Funny thing, when they weren't available to be a target anymore, the kids picked someone else to harass. Oh, it took a few months, but bullies like feedback. A summer vacation away, or even just a few weeks in many cases, and they went to harass someone who could give feedback readily.

Just be honest though, their peers are ostracizing them already. They've turned the kid into a target for ridicule and bullying. Quit pretending like the parents being parents is somehow doing something worse because they don't want to let others bully their kids into suicide.

Also, yeah, never expect social media to give a shiat. Why should they care? Doesn't affect them does it?
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pkjun: It's tough when 90% of their cohort is using it for the majority of their social interactions. Flat refusal is going to ostracise them, cut them out of social life, and leave them unable to develop the social skills necessary for navigating the always-on blended social world that cohort is building and will carry forward into adulthood. What do?


See my other response. The other kids are already ostracizing them so don't blame the parents for removing the tool of harassment. Or go ahead and call them ebil parents because they no longer want their child to attempt suicide because other girls in her peer group, aged 11-13, are harassing so viciously their 12yo feels the only response is to try and end her life.

Tell me again how the parents are ebil and ostracizing.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I hope most 11 year old girls have responsible parents who supervise their internet usage and don't allow them to troll for perverts.

That whole idea was kind behind that article was kind of creepy. I didn't read past the warning.


Back when the internet was new, and I had pre-teen daughters in the house... I had some basic rules set up.  They could use the internet to correspond with their local friends on only some apps/websites.  I had to know if they friended anyone, the username and real life name, and I'd check on the validity with other parents.  They had to spell out complete words and properly punctuated sentences, not l33t speak or such, as it was a good opportunity to also practice grammar and have to slow down their responses to give them a moment to think about the message they were sending.  They had limited hours per week on the internet, after homework and chores were completed.  I had a rule that if they shut down a window as I entered the room, I'd assume they were hiding something from me and ban their internet access for an ever increasing time for each violation.

Well, it turns out that my 12 year old was just as clever and devious as I was.  Within the first month, I caught her pretending to be a 17 year old, and corresponding through a secret email account with what was possibly a 17 year old boy from California.  Fortunately the exchanges were PG rated, and I got the impression the boy in California was very likely 12 pretending to be 17.  They met and exchanged contact information on farking Neopets.

You can be a responsible parent, but kids will be kids.  They want to push the boundaries, they want to pretend they're grown ups, and in general, this is a healthy progression.  They can't stay children forever.  As a parent, it's a balancing act.  You want them to learn, to experiment, to accept responsibility for their lives... you just have to do your best to make sure they're not starting in the deep end of the pool, swimming with some adult predator.
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 hours ago  

inglixthemad: pkjun: It's tough when 90% of their cohort is using it for the majority of their social interactions. Flat refusal is going to ostracise them, cut them out of social life, and leave them unable to develop the social skills necessary for navigating the always-on blended social world that cohort is building and will carry forward into adulthood. What do?

See my other response. The other kids are already ostracizing them so don't blame the parents for removing the tool of harassment. Or go ahead and call them ebil parents because they no longer want their child to attempt suicide because other girls in her peer group, aged 11-13, are harassing so viciously their 12yo feels the only response is to try and end her life.

Tell me again how the parents are ebil and ostracizing.


I'd argue the parents of the bullies are failing...definitely if they know about it, and the ones who don't?  Well, sufficient deliberate ignorance is functionally the same thing as evil...

"Couldn't be MY little angel doing all those bad things...I trust her, I don't NEED to monitor her activity."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: That whole idea was kind behind that article was kind of creepy.


I guess it's hard to type coherently with one hand when you're masturbating with the other?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was grim, rather.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
blogimg.goo.ne.jpView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NevynFox: I did that back in the nineties with my friends, using the screen name Sweet12yoBrittany on Yahoo, and it was just a disgusting sea of older guys trying to hit her up.

Oh, here's a 12 year old girl. Better get a dick pic sent to her, pronto.


Sweet 12 year-old Brittany on Yahoo is my alt Fark username.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Internet: where men are men, women are men, and 11-year-old girls are FBI agents.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: pkjun: feckingmorons: Cubansaltyballs: feckingmorons: I hope most 11 year old girls have responsible parents who supervise their internet usage and don't allow them to troll for perverts.

That whole idea was kind behind that article was kind of creepy. I didn't read past the warning.

So... people shouldn't be going after the predators. They should be punishing the parents when their child gets groomed/molested/raped?

You sound fun.

Your lack of reading comprehension is astounding. Congratulations, I guess.

>Doesn't read article
>Completely misunderstands the point of article where Mum just acts like a normal preteen girl and gets solicited left right and centre by paedos
>Gives half-cocked opinion blaming parents for predators in article where parent is warning other parents to keep their child safe from predators by demonstrating the risk
>Blames people who have read the article for "lack of reading comprehension" in not favourably interpreting his half-assed fact-averse sh*tposting


I said I didn't read past the warning, it seemed creepy right there, the tag used is appropriate.

Chris Hansen has been doing stories like this for decades. Why don't you have a seat over there.


Nobody cares what you think about an article that you didn't read.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having been in my late teens when going online became a thing, I have to wonder if 11-year-old boys experience anything similar. I know that when I had just turned 17 and was on a dial-up online service, I had a 35-year-old woman trying to get me to move to Boston to be with her. She even mailed me a photo (snail mail; online pictures weren't that sophisticated in 1988). She was attractive, red-haired, and had big boobs. I was ready to pack my bags and find a bus to Massachusetts. My parents talked some sense into me, I declined the woman's offer, and not long after that I was introduced to the love of my life, who happens to be my age.

So if that was happening to 17-year-old me in 1988 on a barely-used dial-up service, I have to assume that today on the Internet it's happening all the time to young people of any gender. I'm sure girls get the worst of it, but I suspect if they did the same with an 11-year-old boy they'd get just as many guys sending dick pics, and probably a fair number of women trying to groom the virtual lad, too.

I know from several experiences in my life that women can be sexual predators, too, and that it's not as uncommon as you might think. It just depends on the circumstances, the people involved, and what they think they can get away with.

Of course, I tried dating a younger woman a few times, too. When I was 35 I dated a 19-year-old for a bit, and you know what? I've determined that anyone under 30 is insane and impossible to relate to in a romantic situation. That relationship did not last long, and frankly, it was a lousy idea and I should have told her "no thanks" when she asked me out but I was lonely, she was hot, and the idea of fooling around with a college girl was too tempting. I learned quickly that we had different priorities in life, and that the lack of life experience and wisdom on her part made conversations and general communication an exercise in futility. It wasn't worth the headaches.

So while the age gap wasn't that much different from the one between myself and the redhead in Boston, I'd say that there were two major and significant differences: 1. The college girl was a legal adult and living on her own in the real world while I was a fresh 17-year-old still living at home, and 2. As the older person in the relationship I was the one who was approached by the younger person, and though dazzled and flattered for a short time by the idea that someone young and hot saw me as relationship-worthy, I was responsible enough to end it when it became clear that we were incompatible because of the age difference, while the redhead wanted me to defy my parents and come be with her, to the point of promising all sorts of things a 17-year-old guy would like.

The fantasy is nice (when both people are adults) but the reality is a goddamned pain in the ass, and I don't know why ANYONE would want to be in a relationship-- sexual or not-- with someone more than 10 years younger than themselves.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(And let me clarify: I met the love of my life in our teens. We separated when we were in our early 20s and married other people. We reunited when we were 40. So my involvement with the 19-year-old wasn't an issue; My partner and I weren't together at that time, though I was still technically married (though separated.))
 
