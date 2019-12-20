 Skip to content
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Christmas song is the best Christmas song
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circle of Poo
Youtube kTahukerILs
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Hrab: I Don't Believe In Christmas
Youtube gHjRL9aMkOI
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for introducing me to Back Door Santa subby. Great song. The rest... meh.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RUN DMC - Christmas In Hollis (Video)
Youtube OR07r0ZMFb8
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Killers - Don't Shoot Me Santa
Youtube cglLJJ0Czo8
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kiddies love this Rock and Roll Santa.
Gary Glitter - another rock and roll christmas
Youtube 5h5VJDO_zZM
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of a skit but there are songs

STAN FREBERG - Green Christmas (1958) - A Classic!
Youtube I5IXlfJSEi4
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, you know it's

Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmas Time
Youtube V9BZDpni56Y
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Chiron Beta Prime
Youtube B3DyxaCYlfg


One of my personal favorites.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Then there's this holiday classic:
The Kinks - Father Christmas
Youtube fPPCPqDINEk
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And no Solstice celebration is complete without glorifying the reason for the season:

Death To The World (with lyrics)
Youtube ptP0OR-e7rI
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I still want a hula-hoop.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Raveonettes - The Christmas Song
Youtube rUiZRWsIGAY
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bo Selecta - Proper Crimbo OFFICIAL SONG
Youtube lRqY5NPo8Ac
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses.

/Tracy Wormworth's bass line is wonderful!
//Atheist
///We need a little Christmas, right this very minute.
 
Calico_Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No Presents For Christmas - King Diamond
Youtube Sqnl0LGWwek
 
mekkab
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Saint Etienne (ft. Tim Burgess) - I Was Born On Christmas Day (Dec 1993) | TOTP2 BBC2 2007
Youtube 4yd-pfEeHoA


/Etienne Futbol, France futbol!
 
mekkab
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Snowfall
Youtube cSlPxz-vBWY
 
