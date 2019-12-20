 Skip to content
(Military Times)   So about the Department of Defense posting a picture of a Nazi who killed American POWs during the Battle of the Bulge. Was that wrong? Should we not have done that? Were they the baddies? Are we? Because there were very good people on both sides   (militarytimes.com) divider line
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Are we the Baddies?' Mitchell and Webb Funny Nazi Scetch
Youtube hn1VxaMEjRU
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, if a dead Nazi is a good Nazi then I guess there really were some.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There were good people on both sides, and I say that as someone whose great uncle died at Auschwitz.

/ fell out of a guard tower
 
fusillade762
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Judging from the comments I accidentally read all that matters is that snowflake libs were triggered.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'd point to the comment at the bottom of the post. That it's a series of historical posts that begin here and will tell the entire story of the Battle of the Bulge through January 22nd," a Pentagon spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Military Times."

Sp this was one in a series of several historical bits from that time period - was there a pattern of only nazi profiles? Or was this just one random one in a series, taken out of context by itself, for purposes of being offended?


If they were all nazi descriptions, that would be weird and disappointing. If this was just one in a series on people on all sides, it would be like getting upset a scene on the history channel. Im guessing people were upset that this particular profile showed up on this particular day, instead of a day earlier or a day later?

I mean, Nazi's and Neo-Nazi's suck, and should never be glorified. Even so, Im finding it hard to find offense in period pieces from a time before my parents birth. Its not like posting this guy's story is undoing anything the allies fought for and sacrificed for..., or glorifying his side.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was a thread walking through each of the phases of the battle. One of those phases was an attack led by the guy. It's not glorifying him, just saying that he was an amazing warrior, brilliant tactician, and has those dreamy blue eyes...Nothing unseemly at all, no sir!
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762: Judging from the comments I accidentally read all that matters is that snowflake libs were triggered.


I find it very hard to believe that people offended by "somone talked about someone un-american, on the anniversary of a great american military victory" would be a -liberal- snowflake.

That's square in the wheelhouse of things conservative snowflakes get upset over, before draping flags over everything.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ISO15693: "I'd point to the comment at the bottom of the post. That it's a series of historical posts that begin here and will tell the entire story of the Battle of the Bulge through January 22nd," a Pentagon spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Military Times."

Sp this was one in a series of several historical bits from that time period - was there a pattern of only nazi profiles? Or was this just one random one in a series, taken out of context by itself, for purposes of being offended?


If they were all nazi descriptions, that would be weird and disappointing. If this was just one in a series on people on all sides, it would be like getting upset a scene on the history channel. Im guessing people were upset that this particular profile showed up on this particular day, instead of a day earlier or a day later?

I mean, Nazi's and Neo-Nazi's suck, and should never be glorified. Even so, Im finding it hard to find offense in period pieces from a time before my parents birth. Its not like posting this guy's story is undoing anything the allies fought for and sacrificed for..., or glorifying his side.


Maybe it is because they led off with it.  And the text portion was so fan-boy like that they had to edit it after the fact.  Or it could also be that the photo was colorized and signed by an actual neo-nazi.

Would you expect a 9/11 commemorative series to be led off by a picture of Osama Bin Laden and a post that praised his virtues as a leader and military strategist?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 hours ago  
omnimancer28:
Would you expect a 9/11 commemorative series to be led off by a picture of Osama Bin Laden and a post that praised his virtues as a leader and military strategist?

I dunno. I'd have to wait to see where they went with it. I certainly wouldn't be offended on the first day if I know it was the first part of a series.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We'll never know because people shat themselves when an Army account tweeted a picture of an enemy commander...on the anniversary of the battle.  🙄

Will admit tho: peculiar that the image isn't a 'stock' image. In my mind I'd assume that's just someone looking for the 'best' image in the digital age, which is what most would do.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is a Nazi a good Nazi? When it's a Nasa Nazi.
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omnimancer28: ISO15693: "I'd point to the comment at the bottom of the post. That it's a series of historical posts that begin here and will tell the entire story of the Battle of the Bulge through January 22nd," a Pentagon spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Military Times."

Sp this was one in a series of several historical bits from that time period - was there a pattern of only nazi profiles? Or was this just one random one in a series, taken out of context by itself, for purposes of being offended?


If they were all nazi descriptions, that would be weird and disappointing. If this was just one in a series on people on all sides, it would be like getting upset a scene on the history channel. Im guessing people were upset that this particular profile showed up on this particular day, instead of a day earlier or a day later?

I mean, Nazi's and Neo-Nazi's suck, and should never be glorified. Even so, Im finding it hard to find offense in period pieces from a time before my parents birth. Its not like posting this guy's story is undoing anything the allies fought for and sacrificed for..., or glorifying his side.

Maybe it is because they led off with it.  And the text portion was so fan-boy like that they had to edit it after the fact.  Or it could also be that the photo was colorized and signed by an actual neo-nazi.

Would you expect a 9/11 commemorative series to be led off by a picture of Osama Bin Laden and a post that praised his virtues as a leader and military strategist?


I wouldn't be surprised if the original posting had indicated that the pictured Nazi had only killed liberal, open border loving, or non-white American soldiers, there would be quite a few joining in the celebration of the deaths.  According to the supremacists, gotta get and keep the military pure.  Send the inferiors to the front, keep the betters on the officer track.

Just disgusting, don't care how the military tries to spin it.  Celebrating Nazis is malevolent.
 
padraig
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
When Republican snowflakes whine about Antifa snowflakes, remember that French communists firebombed his house and burned him alive. So, yeah, maybe they should be glad that they are not as violent as they could be.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: omnimancer28:

Just disgusting, don't care how the military tries to spin it.  Celebrating Nazis is malevolent.


Not sure they were celebrating anything.

Maybe you were hoping they would be clearer with "by the way nazis were evil" for those who'd never heard of Nazis?

It's interesting to me that you felt this was "celebrating" Nazis.

I mean, Schindler's list wasn't celebrating Nazis either
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: Would you expect a 9/11 commemorative series to be led off by a picture of Osama Bin Laden and a post that praised his virtues as a leader and military strategist?


Praise?  No.  Detail?  Yes.  Those who do not study history are doomed to repeat it.  That's why I think "Rise and Fall of the Third Reich" should be required study in school.  It is the best documented case (albeit a bit flawed) of how a Republic can fall to authoritarianism through despair and populism.

Ignoring realities doesn't make them go away.  It just prevents people from recognizing and dealing with them.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GungFu: When is a Nazi a good Nazi? When it's a Nasa Nazi.
[cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 463x347]


oh so true. it's sad that even in 2019 so many Americans are ignorant of Operation Paper Clip that put Americans into space. the only thing we were lacking was German decals on the rockets.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ISO15693: cherryl taggart: omnimancer28:

Just disgusting, don't care how the military tries to spin it.  Celebrating Nazis is malevolent.

Not sure they were celebrating anything.

Maybe you were hoping they would be clearer with "by the way nazis were evil" for those who'd never heard of Nazis?

It's interesting to me that you felt this was "celebrating" Nazis.

I mean, Schindler's list wasn't celebrating Nazis either


What Schindler's List did was illustrate how mundane and banal Nazis were about mass murder and destruction. The reality is that there are people who would perform their work supervising mass human butchery while yawning and paring their fingernails with their pen knife, pondering what they're going to eat for dinner that night and whether or not they should get tickets for the theater in town next weekend.

It's just a job, right? One thing that lifelong bureaucrats are good at is being efficient and methodical about their professions.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: GungFu: When is a Nazi a good Nazi? When it's a Nasa Nazi.
[cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 463x347]

oh so true. it's sad that even in 2019 so many Americans are ignorant of Operation Paper Clip that put Americans into space. the only thing we were lacking was German decals on the rockets.


I gotta remember to flag your account for having troll like substance.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: ISO15693: "I'd point to the comment at the bottom of the post. That it's a series of historical posts that begin here and will tell the entire story of the Battle of the Bulge through January 22nd," a Pentagon spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Military Times."

Sp this was one in a series of several historical bits from that time period - was there a pattern of only nazi profiles? Or was this just one random one in a series, taken out of context by itself, for purposes of being offended?


If they were all nazi descriptions, that would be weird and disappointing. If this was just one in a series on people on all sides, it would be like getting upset a scene on the history channel. Im guessing people were upset that this particular profile showed up on this particular day, instead of a day earlier or a day later?

I mean, Nazi's and Neo-Nazi's suck, and should never be glorified. Even so, Im finding it hard to find offense in period pieces from a time before my parents birth. Its not like posting this guy's story is undoing anything the allies fought for and sacrificed for..., or glorifying his side.

Maybe it is because they led off with it.  And the text portion was so fan-boy like that they had to edit it after the fact.  Or it could also be that the photo was colorized and signed by an actual neo-nazi.

Would you expect a 9/11 commemorative series to be led off by a picture of Osama Bin Laden and a post that praised his virtues as a leader and military strategist?


Eh. Sorta.

9/11 comment Bill Maher got fired for.
Youtube rNMhNJDRnhU
 
Report