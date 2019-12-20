 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Two teens injured themselves trying to stab a man on a bus. They're doing it wrong   (kxan.com) divider line
    Austin News KXAN, Austin Police Department, north Austin, AUSTIN  
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to APD, the juveniles were cut when the man attempted to defend himself and swung a knife."

They were trying to rumble the man, and he was apparently trained in knife fighting.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually this is exactly how it should turn out subby.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Did either the Fark headline or TFA's headline have any factual basis for claiming the teens tried to stab the man?  The body of TFA only says they tried to attack him, and identifies him as the one with a knife.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: "According to APD, the juveniles were cut when the man attempted to defend himself and swung a knife."

They were trying to rumble the man, and he was apparently trained in knife fighting.


TheYeti
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ok.
 
PunGent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Attempted victim heard saying "That's not a knife.  THIS is a knife."
 
