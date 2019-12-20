 Skip to content
(Slate)   Christian megachurch is trying to resurrect a dead 2 year-old. Jesus Christ   (slate.com) divider line
45
•       •       •

bborchar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought they would want her to be God...isn't this considered some kind of witchcraft ritual?
 
xitnode
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Idiots.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How is this dumber than believing Jesus rose from the dead?
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dead is better, etc..
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, they want people to send a tot prayers?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So resurrecting a dead kid is, in their mythos, a possibility? But, I'm guessing, they're still asking for monetary donations from the flock each week, because god magicing some money into existence is just ludicrous?

Religious people are, and I cannot stress this enough, stupid.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sure it has nothing to do with the 50k theyve raised so far on GoFundMe.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
''Her time here is not done."

Apparently it is.
 
adj_m
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Making money off grief and tragedy is nothing new for these guys, but this is notably farked up.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Assemblies of God denomination.
So, who took him apart in the first place?
Is there a res-erector kit for kids?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I'm ready for zombie babys.
 
averxion
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Call now to donate toward the 10,000 gp diamond required to cast a 7th level clerical spell.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was sympathetic at first because I can't imagine the grief they felt.

Then I saw the $50k GFM

Now I think they killed her to do this.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

H31N0US: I was sympathetic at first because I can't imagine the grief they felt.

Then I saw the $50k GFM

Now I think they killed her to do this.


Maybe they are vegan Christians.
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Godless heathen that I am - and I generally don't do this sh*t, because why quote what is not truly believed - but Philippins 2 teaches humility, which is the opposite of these motherf*ckers, who should be drowned in a septic tank for messing with grieving parents like that.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least that's what he told them when the congragation asked the pastor why he needed a massive diamond.
 
GungFu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey, it might work. It's a 50/50 kinda deal. Either she comes back to life or she doesn't. That's pretty decent odds.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No doubt when this fails, they will all come to understand the ultimate futility of prayer and/or the true powerlessness of "God".

JK; mysterious ways, God's plan, et al.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GungFu: Hey, it might work. It's a 50/50 kinda deal. Either she comes back to life or she doesn't. That's pretty decent odds.


Pastor:  "Xyzzy!"

God:  "Nothing happens."
 
FarkQued
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If the little girl can be brought back and her home is a good place to live if alive, let it be - she can have one of my years remaining.
 
Shrapnel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm so glad the theologists are looking to credible resurrection stories for guidelines.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: I'm sure it has nothing to do with the 50k theyve raised so far on GoFundMe.


What?  You made me go read the article.  Yep - it's all there.  Grift, more grift, and then a little bit more - just for fun. Profiting from the death of a little girl. They are raising money - gasp - with political contributions going to a certain orange man, while simultaneously running one of their members for Congress.  And the stupid mf'ers just keep pouring their money into it.  News flash - no amount of praying will resurrect your kid. Sorry. She is already decomposing on day 4. I'm just shocked that people still fall for this crap.
When this fails, they'll do the ol' "god had plans for our little girl. I guess he needed her more than we did... mysterious ways..." and they'll move on to the next scam to raise more money for the church.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But if they just prayed the child went to a best form of Heaven, they wouldn't make headlines. A 2 year old Heaven might be fun, full of bright objects and forbidden treats at arms length.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And this is why, when I'm asked if I could travel through time and kill one historical figure, I say Constantine I before the siege of Rome, rather than Hitler.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: But if they just prayed the child went to a best form of Heaven, they wouldn't make headlines. A 2 year old Heaven might be fun, full of bright objects and forbidden treats at arms length.


With endless puppies and kittens.

It's really just sad that people will do absolutely anything to maintain their belief systems even if it costs them everything.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dave2042: How is this dumber than believing Jesus rose from the dead?


What the fark is wrong with Christians?

Crossing a priest's hand with silver won't make your body rot less when you die and your awareness ends.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: thrillbilly1967: I'm sure it has nothing to do with the 50k theyve raised so far on GoFundMe.

What?  You made me go read the article.  Yep - it's all there.  Grift, more grift, and then a little bit more - just for fun. Profiting from the death of a little girl. They are raising money - gasp - with political contributions going to a certain orange man, while simultaneously running one of their members for Congress.  And the stupid mf'ers just keep pouring their money into it.  News flash - no amount of praying will resurrect your kid. Sorry. She is already decomposing on day 4. I'm just shocked that people still fall for this crap.
When this fails, they'll do the ol' "god had plans for our little girl. I guess he needed her more than we did... mysterious ways..." and they'll move on to the next scam to raise more money for the church.


Better. They'll blame the 'demonic forces' corrupting America and working against Trump for blocking their child's ressurection. More money will be asked for and willingly donated to a new Holy Crusade to purge the 'wicked and evil' from the land.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Dave2042: How is this dumber than believing Jesus rose from the dead?

What the fark is wrong with Christians?

Crossing a priest's hand with silver won't make your body rot less when you die and your awareness ends.


It makes the Priest happy. That's all that really counts in this world.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
''Her time here is not done."

And yet, it apparently hasn't occurred to them to wonder why an allegedly omnipotent God would allow the death of an innocent 2-year old in the first place?  To test their faith?  What an asshole.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: No doubt when this fails, they will all come to understand the ultimate futility of prayer and/or the true powerlessness of "God".

JK; mysterious ways, God's plan, et al.


There is no reason why God must be a benevolent god.  Maybe he's a malevolent asshole.  It would certainly explain large swaths of the Old Testament, and even parts of the New Testament.

Maybe being an asshole to these grieving parents through his servants is how he gets his rocks off.  It would certainly help explain the Catholic priest sex abuse scandals.

Maybe the whole "The Lord works in mysterious ways" is a cover up for being an omniscient prick.  Or alternatively, it's how his slaves manage to delude themselves.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Such a heartbreakingly cruel act for such a little bit of money.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
beyondthemarquee.comView Full Size


This won't end well
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size


Here's Rex resurrecting some tots.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Religious fervor is a hell of a drug.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: So resurrecting a dead kid is, in their mythos, a possibility? But, I'm guessing, they're still asking for monetary donations from the flock each week, because god magicing some money into existence is just ludicrous?

Religious people are, and I cannot stress this enough, stupid.


This is far worse than simple stupidity.  This is someone preying on the grief of parents that just lost their child.
I think that anyone who is that vulnerable would do/pay just about anything to get their kid back.

This is why the is a FAR worse stunt than they normally pull.  This is the kind of thing that makes me wish hell was real so these people could be sent there for immediate suffering.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's begging for a pretty rough hangover.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dave2042: How is this dumber than believing Jesus rose from the dead?


It isn't.

It is exactly the same level of dumb.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Prank Call of Cthulhu: So resurrecting a dead kid is, in their mythos, a possibility? But, I'm guessing, they're still asking for monetary donations from the flock each week, because god magicing some money into existence is just ludicrous?

Religious people are, and I cannot stress this enough, stupid.

This is far worse than simple stupidity.  This is someone preying on the grief of parents that just lost their child.
I think that anyone who is that vulnerable would do/pay just about anything to get their kid back.

This is why the is a FAR worse stunt than they normally pull.  This is the kind of thing that makes me wish hell was real so these people could be sent there for immediate suffering.


How do you know that the God they serve isn't actually Satan?   How would they know?
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's more selfish that asking your God to return a 2 year old girl from eternal paradise so she can have the chance to be molested by her a church leader, be shunned by the same church by getting pregnant out of wedlock, guilted by the older members for not raising her child correctly and eventually be neglected as a senior because they are focusing on the new generation?
Churchinanity is weird.
 
brilett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They're just trying to steal a baby from a neighboring dimension.

Do you want Walternates, because that's how you get Walternates.
 
Millennium
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Bible does contain a few accounts of miraculous resurrections, but they bear a closer resemblance to Dungeons & Dragons than to a megachurch pledge drive.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: I'm sure it has nothing to do with the 50k theyve raised so far on GoFundMe.


I was wondering how much the GoFundMe pot was. I submitted this story a few days ago with a different headline.
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

H31N0US: I was sympathetic at first because I can't imagine the grief they felt.

Then I saw the $50k GFM

Now I think they killed her to do this.


I don't yet think they killed their daughter specifically to scam for money in cahoots with the church.

However, am very curious why a healthy 2-year-old just stops breathing and will be watching for autopsy results.  Cops need to check for a life insurance policy on the child, as some parents who kill their children do indeed buy life insurance policies first, in absurdly high dollar amounts, on those children.

The $100,000 GoFundMe request by the church is a suspiciously high amount and vaguely justified to "support the family."

I do believe dad knows the child will not be resurrected.  If dad does know this pray-for-resurrection scheme is a lie, he's therefore knowingly engaging in a criminal enterprise.  If dad is a criminal who's conducting such a spectacular fraud as this, I'd be investigating the child's death in excruciating detail.  For a man who'd request $100,000 and claim his dead daughter will be resurrected if you just pray hard enough is possibly a man who'd murder his own child for profit.
 
Report