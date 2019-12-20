 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Texas police rudely interrupt Rise of Skywalker   (nypost.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
after a cop pulled him over and smelled pot in his car

Meanwhile, in many other states in the 21st century

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That definitely looks like a dude who just felt the force.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm pleasantly surprised that the headline did not refer to public masturbation.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the dudes name is
Luke
Aaron
Skywalker
Sexton

LASS?

THIS MEANS SOMETHING!
 
crinz83
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Prof. Frink: I'm pleasantly surprised that the headline did not refer to public masturbation.


hand solo?
 
Krieghund
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sexton allegedly admitted owning the grass and was arrested at the scene.
Attorney facepalm.
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TorpedoOrca: Meanwhile, in many other states in the 21st century


Yeah it's a chickenshiat arrest, but he's only 19 so it still would have been illegal for him anyhow.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"This is not the pot you are looking for" "I can go about my business" "I'm free to go"

Seems these stormtroopers weren't as weak minded as their compatriots.
 
starlost
‘’ 2 hours ago  
may the farce be with you Luke Aaron Skywalker Sexton
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The cop smelled pot in the car and found "a baggie of marijuana after searching the vehicle, according to the report. "

What a f*cking hero, ladies and gentlemen
Let's pray he always gets home safe.
 
captjc
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: after a cop pulled him over and smelled pot in his car

Meanwhile, in many other states in the 21st century

[Fark user image 299x168]


I'm pretty sure it's not legal to smoke pot in your car in any state.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: I'm pleasantly surprised that the headline did not refer to public masturbation.

I'm surprised it wasn't actually Mark Hamill.
 
Report