(Crosscut)   Branch Dildoian update: You did Nazi see this coming   (crosscut.com) divider line
97
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fark Matt Shea.

Although I do appreciate the people in Spokane Valley making Spokane proper look sophisticated and cultured in comparison.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Representative Matt Shea is shown during Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's State of the State address in Olympia, Wash. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.

That, my friends, is the face of a man who has just been notified by his Party Second-Assistant Whip that he's WAY too far up front relative to his importance, and if he doesn't shift his ass in the next 3 seconds he's about to lose his committee appointment.  "Oh - was that wrong?  Should I not have done that?  'Cause I gotta tell you..."
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to the investigators' report, Shea's "Biblical Basis for War" document called for replacing the U.S. government with a theocracy, as well as the "killing of all males who don't agree."

You spare the women?

Naw, we rape the shiat out of them at the Number Six Dance later on.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"He cannot use House Republican staff, he cannot meet with the caucus, his office will be moved." Shea's name and picture were removed from the House GOP website.

Wow. I bet that slap on the wrist really stings!
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
. In August 2015, Shea traveled to Priest River, Idaho, to protest on a behalf of a veteran who had suffered a stroke and was added to a federal list making him ineligible to buy a firearm. About 100 protesters, many of them armed, followed suit, after Shea posted a "call to arms" on Facebook. Investigators later found a document entitled "IDAHO DEPLOYMENT - Operation Armed Backyard," with the initials VB, which they believe refer to Shea's code name of Verumbellator.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good grief, are there any elected Republicans who aren't utter pieces of shiat, or is that some sort of requirement?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nazi see Nazi do

/not see-see?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it fascisms yet?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Insurrection much?

Dude belongs in a cell. Or a rubber room.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, it's treason then.
 
red230
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's be clear here, the Republicans aren't mad at him for what he did, they're mad at him for getting caught.
 
Riomp300
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is less likely that Shea would be removed from the state House entirely.

Washington State harbors terrorists.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: According to the investigators' report, Shea's "Biblical Basis for War" document called for replacing the U.S. government with a theocracy, as well as the "killing of all males who don't agree."

You spare the women?

Naw, we rape the shiat out of them at the Number Six Dance later on.


iokiyar writ large

if rashida tlaib said the us govt should be overthrown and replaced with a theocracy, what do you think the reaction would be?
 
rohar
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Riomp300: It is less likely that Shea would be removed from the state House entirely.

Washington State harbors terrorists.


Of course.

We've harbored Cathy McMorris Rodgers for years.

Even she's tired of Matt's shiat.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 3 hours ago  

red230: Let's be clear here, the Republicans aren't mad at him for what he did, they're mad at him for getting caught.


No as a conservative, what he did was really shiatty. Doesn't matter if he got caught or not.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Riomp300: It is less likely that Shea would be removed from the state House entirely.

Washington State harbors terrorists.


removed from the state House entirely? The terrorist should be in a federal penitentiary.
 
Phantom_Spaceman
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I, for one, have been thoroughly enjoying this new republican definition of 'due process', and how & when it is applicable.


(Narrator: He hasn't been enjoying it.)
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 3 hours ago  

red230: Let's be clear here, the Republicans aren't mad at him for what he did, they're mad at him for getting caught.


Still, it seems noteworthy that this got him booted from caucus, when I'd have thought that it'd make him their 2020 gubernatorial candidate.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lock him up.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 3 hours ago  
>According to the investigators' report, Shea's "Biblical Basis for War" document called for replacing the U.S. government with a theocracy, as well as the "killing of all males who don't agree."

Aw, he was so close to becoming a Gilead commander
 
Miss Stein
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't wait to see what Washington state AG Bob Ferguson has planned for Shea.  Air popper and jar of Orville Redenbacher is on standby.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm patiently waiting for scum like this to get thrown in jail.

Then I remember what America is all about and forgot that I'm stupid for thinking he'll see any sort of penalty.

This scumbag will walk, just like they all do.

Rinse. Repeat.

/fark
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not a huge fan of the death penalty but this guy has me leaning toward firing squad, hanging, or both.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lock him up!
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

red230: Let's be clear here, the Republicans aren't mad at him for what he did, they're mad at him for getting caught.


The ultimate crime to any authoritarian is to expose authority to being seen as wrong or foolish, so they're REALLY mad at him.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Miss Stein: Can't wait to see what Washington state AG Bob Ferguson has planned for Shea.  Air popper and jar of Orville Redenbacher is on standby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerkStore
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the penalty for being a state rep who engages in terrorism and treason is losing your committee assignments?

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Miss Stein: Can't wait to see what Washington state AG Bob Ferguson has planned for Shea.  Air popper and jar of Orville Redenbacher is on standby.


Well in the interest of healing the nation and not wanting to seem partisan in these trying times

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
desertgeek
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HeadLever: red230: Let's be clear here, the Republicans aren't mad at him for what he did, they're mad at him for getting caught.

No as a conservative, what he did was really shiatty. Doesn't matter if he got caught or not.


That's because you're a decent person, which seemingly fewer and fewer conservatives are.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HeadLever: red230: Let's be clear here, the Republicans aren't mad at him for what he did, they're mad at him for getting caught.

No as a conservative, what he did was really shiatty. Doesn't matter if he got caught or not.


Yeah, but he's gonna win reelection if he runs again.  Being an anti-government Nazi is very much in vogue for Republicans right now.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 3 hours ago  

propasaurus: "He cannot use House Republican staff, he cannot meet with the caucus, his office will be moved." Shea's name and picture were removed from the House GOP website.

Wow. I bet that slap on the wrist really stings!


That's the most the party can do. The rest is up to the legislature as a whole.

FTFA:

State Rep. Laurie Jinkins, a Tacoma Democrat who was recently selected to be the next speaker of the House, said in a written statement that it is important to review the full report before determining what steps to take.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For Shea to be removed. He won't be, of course. Probably be re-elected as well if he chooses to run.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, we saw it the whole time. The country was bedazzled. The rest of us didn't wind up with colorful beaded-dildos up our asses.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JerkStore: So the penalty for being a state rep who engages in terrorism and treason is losing your committee assignments?

[66.media.tumblr.com image 554x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


That is what happens when you are accused of such things.  The jail and prison comes after he is arrested and tried on any crimes the prosecutes decide to bring.

Due process is still a thing, believe it or not.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 3 hours ago  

inglixthemad: For Shea to be removed.


You broke your sentence there Chief.  What are you saying?
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

rebelyell2006: Riomp300: It is less likely that Shea would be removed from the state House entirely.

Washington State harbors terrorists.

removed from the state House entirely? The terrorist should be in a federal penitentiary.


Actually planning and a upporting armed insurrection against the United States of America is treason. Make him a martyr. Why? Martyrs all have one thing in common: They're dead.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So he'll be pardoned by Trump, I assume.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 3 hours ago  

inglixthemad: Actually planning and a upporting armed insurrection against the United States of America is treason.


That is for a jury to decide - treason or protesting.

Remember, the government botched the standoffs and trials so bad with Cliven and Malheur that there might be enough wiggle room here for him to get out of this.  I guess we'll have to see what really comes out in these discussions he had.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm starting to think that, perversely, Trump's presidency is having a long term positive effect of kind of just really putting every single right wing asshole under intense scrutiny and rooting out some serious bullshiat.  This is borderline treasonous behavior.  Obviously, we are stable enough to withstand that pathetic nonsense, but in principle it's a legislator helping a group of people violate federal law that he ostensibly has a hand in writing to protest enforcement of another federal law that again, he has a say in.  I am fairly boggled.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BeesNuts: a group of people violate federal law


Problem is that the government has botched many of these cases so bad that you really can't say that.  Many of them were never convicted.
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think they should shoot him and burn his body.

Now I'm sorry, what's this with him being involved with the Malheur standoff again?
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HeadLever: inglixthemad: Actually planning and a upporting armed insurrection against the United States of America is treason.

That is for a jury to decide - treason or protesting.

Remember, the government botched the standoffs and trials so bad with Cliven and Malheur that there might be enough wiggle room here for him to get out of this.  I guess we'll have to see what really comes out in these discussions he had.


True but he wouldn't want me on the jury. I take the oath I took more seriously than he does apparently.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He wants a violent overthrow of the U.S. government?

How about no.
Consolation prize.
Hemp necktie
One size fits all.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BeesNuts: Obviously, we are stable enough to withstand that pathetic nonsense


Narrator: "I'm starting to have my doubts we can set a clock correctly".

I mean FFS, this only keeps getting worse. I seriously think it's only going to get more farked up as well.

This is the Golden Age of Stupid.

Seriously.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HeadLever: BeesNuts: a group of people violate federal law

Problem is that the government has botched many of these cases so bad that you really can't say that.  Many of them were never convicted.


And OJ didn't murder his exwife. Just because the person isn't convicted doesn't mean I have to call them innocent. They are innocent in the eyes of the law, not society.
 
k-b
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a huge influence of people who live in E. Washington who believe they are entirely unique, politically creative and above the law.  Mostly just uneducated in reality.  It's mostly militia types, but you'll come across insane leftover commune folks as well.
 
rohar
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fatalvenom: BeesNuts: Obviously, we are stable enough to withstand that pathetic nonsense

Narrator: "I'm starting to have my doubts we can set a clock correctly".

I mean FFS, this only keeps getting worse. I seriously think it's only going to get more farked up as well.

This is the Golden Age of Stupid.

Seriously.


Look, I've been dealing with Matt for decades.  You've finally been exposed to him an think this might be a step too far.

Nope, this is normal.  Sad, but normal.
 
Report