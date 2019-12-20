 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   One resident called the police department to let them know that the holiday speed cameras gave him "the giggles"   (wcax.com) divider line
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
So he says to me, he says, "you gotta get a gimmick!"
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he high?
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he need a case of Doritos dropped off?
 
bughunter
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I didn't know you could smoke holiday speed cameras...
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They should make a sign that says "ASSHOLE" for the people who drive 10 miles below the speed limit, especially if they're in the passing lane.

So often I think to myself that it's "10 below" in my town again and I'm not referring to the temperature.
 
