(The Verge)   Gene Masseth has to take a cab now   (theverge.com) divider line
39
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
stir22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Gene Masseth? I don't get it.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

stir22: Gene Masseth? I don't get it.


I have never understood this one either.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Say it slowly.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

dstanley: Say it slowly.


Gene... Mass... Eth

It doesn't sound like anything intelligible...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I still can't believe a newspaper actually printed that one.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I dont get it
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From a quick Google search

Don't Explain the Joke: "Oh, it's funny because Drew went to Kentucky, and thus hates Duke and repeatedly says the phrase whenever they lose."
"Gene Masseth" is just an ordinary name. Farkers like to pretend it has some obscene double meaning (like "Heywood Jablome") to troll people who are afraid to admit they don't get the joke.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My real name is Hugh Janus, so I'm really getting a kick out of these replies...
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size

For those that don't get it.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Last seen thumbing it in the Hollywood Hills
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heh.  "Gene Masseth".  That's funny!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice one subs
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kwame is banned?
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My in laws are named Finger and my brother and his older brother moved upstate to live in the country and enjoy retirement. They also sold a small parcel to my nephew who is also a Finger.
They have a nice old lady neighbor who's name is Mrs Butts. I am not lying, I often ask my brother in law if he thinks she might get nervous while she is bent over working  in her garden
 
SBinRR
‘’ 3 hours ago  

stir22: Gene Masseth? I don't get it.


OptionC: stir22: Gene Masseth? I don't get it.

I have never understood this one either.


This has been a running thing on Fark so long that I assume you two DO get it and are playing the game.
You two rascals!
 
Fursecution
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am shocked, SHOCKED that no-one here has said "Scoonthorpe" yet.

/Well, not that shocked.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is my son "Jihad" still okay?
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For those in the dark about who Gene Masseth is, I think this is the original thread from back in the day.  I remember it well and laughed my ass off.

https://www.fark.com/comments/4895875​/​HAHAHAHAHAHAHA-Awesome?startid=5702287​9
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fursecution: I am shocked, SHOCKED that no-one here has said "Scoonthorpe" yet.

/Well, not that shocked.


Why? TFA explained Scun*thorpe.
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: From a quick Google search

Don't Explain the Joke: "Oh, it's funny because Drew went to Kentucky, and thus hates Duke and repeatedly says the phrase whenever they lose."
"Gene Masseth" is just an ordinary name. Farkers like to pretend it has some obscene double meaning (like "Heywood Jablome") to troll people who are afraid to admit they don't get the joke.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/as obligatory as it gets
 
Greek
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BigNumber12: Is my son "Jihad" still okay?


There's a guy I know through work whose name actually is, in fact, Jihad. He's from Lebanon. He goes by Ji, for obvious reasons. Super nice guy. I asked him once if he ever gets trouble from the TSA when he flies, and his answer was "not at all. My name is too obvious, I guess." He's also in his 50s, so he doesn't really fit the profile beyond being a Middle Eastern male, I guess.
 
stir22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SBinRR: stir22: Gene Masseth? I don't get it.

OptionC: stir22: Gene Masseth? I don't get it.

I have never understood this one either.

This has been a running thing on Fark so long that I assume you two DO get it and are playing the game.
You two rascals!


Not me. I've seen it a few times, but it's never made sense to me.
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, @lyft, I realize it might be hard to believe, but it's really my name, and you need to get your mind out of the gutter. pic.twitter.com/wR7b8crlYr
- Mike Finger (@mikefinger) December 19, 2019


So they literally won't Lyft a Finger?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Greek: BigNumber12: Is my son "Jihad" still okay?

There's a guy I know through work whose name actually is, in fact, Jihad.


Yep, that's the joke
 
morg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This makes me wonder if Gene knows about his small corner of internet fame. Maybe he's googled himself?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: For those in the dark about who Gene Masseth is, I think this is the original thread from back in the day.  I remember it well and laughed my ass off.

https://www.fark.com/comments/4895875/​HAHAHAHAHAHAHA-Awesome?startid=5702287​9


I'm not sure how I've missed your user name before, but i love you*


*provided you are a bisexual asian woman

/that's into butt stuff
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dick Hertz not available for comment.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dildo tontine: For those in the dark about who Gene Masseth is, I think this is the original thread from back in the day.  I remember it well and laughed my ass off.

https://www.fark.com/comments/4895875/​HAHAHAHAHAHAHA-Awesome?startid=5702287​9

I'm not sure how I've missed your user name before, but i love you*


*provided you are a bisexual asian woman

/that's into butt stuff


Anything's a bisexual asian woman if you're brave enough.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The future is stupid.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Haywood Jablome is a classic, but Gene Masseth took it to a whoooole nother level.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: Natalie Portmanteau: dildo tontine: For those in the dark about who Gene Masseth is, I think this is the original thread from back in the day.  I remember it well and laughed my ass off.

https://www.fark.com/comments/4895875/​HAHAHAHAHAHAHA-Awesome?startid=5702287​9

I'm not sure how I've missed your user name before, but i love you*


*provided you are a bisexual asian woman

/that's into butt stuff

Anything's a bisexual asian woman if you're brave enough.


Feel that? It's me sliding into your DMs.

/cat sound
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Headline of the Decade!!!!!
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 hours ago  

stir22: SBinRR: stir22: Gene Masseth? I don't get it.

OptionC: stir22: Gene Masseth? I don't get it.

I have never understood this one either.

This has been a running thing on Fark so long that I assume you two DO get it and are playing the game.
You two rascals!

Not me. I've seen it a few times, but it's never made sense to me.


Do you get it now?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've a coworker last name "Cockram". He runs into this kind of thing all the time.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: From a quick Google search

Don't Explain the Joke: "Oh, it's funny because Drew went to Kentucky, and thus hates Duke and repeatedly says the phrase whenever they lose."
"Gene Masseth" is just an ordinary name. Farkers like to pretend it has some obscene double meaning (like "Heywood Jablome") to troll people who are afraid to admit they don't get the joke.


I don't get it
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I've a coworker last name "Cockram". He runs into this kind of thing all the time.


Farkers won't get the pun, unintentional or otherwise, unless you smack them over the head with it.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've been wondering where that rapscallion disappeared to.

/why Kwame?
 
Perfectly Normal Beast
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tee hee. "Gene Masseth" indeed!
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sirrerun: My real name is Hugh Janus, so I'm really getting a kick out of these replies...


I Pranked Henry DiCarlo KTLA Los Angeles Weather Man - Hugh Janus Birthday Prank
Youtube PfFoDc4NUZA
 
