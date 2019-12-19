 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Fox news suddenly explained in a headline   (nypost.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Lawrence Crook III, federal courthouse, News Corporation, Fox Business Network, Fox Business reporter, English-language films, Fox News Channel  
•       •       •

2105 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2019 at 11:06 PM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well of course he's a Republican.  He went straight for the conspiracy theories, lack of personal responsibility and martyrdom claims.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now he's their crack reporter.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
when an eagle-eyed court security officer noticed a strange bulge in his sock

The trick is to put it in the strange sock that you use to create a bulge.  You're welcome
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Crook immediately fessed up when confronted with the contraband, and began whining about how he'd recently lost his job at CNN and was in "big trouble," sources said.

A spokesman with Federal Protective Services offered a different version of events, claiming the glass pipe fell out of Crook's pocket."
 
Dave2042
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lawrence Crook III.

Really?  Are you a king?  A hereditary peer with ancestry back to the Normans and castle?  Or just some American tool with delusions of Englishness and class?

Just stop it.  You're embarrassing yourself.
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dave2042: Lawrence Crook III.

Really?  Are you a king?  A hereditary peer with ancestry back to the Normans and castle?  Or just some American tool with delusions of Englishness and class?

Just stop it.  You're embarrassing yourself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flurching
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King of Monkeys: [Fark user image image 403x264]


Got em LIT!
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dave2042: Lawrence Crook III.

Really?  Are you a king?  A hereditary peer with ancestry back to the Normans and castle?  Or just some American tool with delusions of Englishness and class?

Just stop it.  You're embarrassing yourself.


Heed your own advice, Francis.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crackpot Crook's Crackpipe Craters Career.

Say that 3 times fast.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, you gotta smoke crack if you work at Faux News or Faux Business. It's the only way to get through the day.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Popular Opinion
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
name fits
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MWShannon: Well, you gotta smoke crack if you work at Faux News or Faux Business. It's the only way to get through the day.


Especially in a court of law
 
jefferator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
tweekers gotta tweek.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report