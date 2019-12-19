 Skip to content
(WTHR Indianapolis)   "He just showed up at the back door of the police department and that's how he got his name. Outside Cat at Rear, which spells Oscar." Welcome to Caturday   (wthr.com) divider line
scontent.flhr4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size

/Merry Catsmas everyone
 
Strange question. Have anyone of you ever experienced ghost cats? When you are lying in your bed at night, and you feel that a cat jumps on your bed and cuddles against your feet, but when you look up there is nothing and your cat is in a different part of the house entirely?  Last week my cat was hanging around in the bedroom while I was half asleep already, so I invited him to come on the bed which he did, cuddling against my chest.  Then moments later I feel another cat against my feet, eventhough I only have one cat....   I googled it, and 'ghost cats' seem to be quite a common experience...
 
bikkurikun: Strange question. Have anyone of you ever experienced ghost cats? When you are lying in your bed at night, and you feel that a cat jumps on your bed and cuddles against your feet, but when you look up there is nothing and your cat is in a different part of the house entirely?  Last week my cat was hanging around in the bedroom while I was half asleep already, so I invited him to come on the bed which he did, cuddling against my chest.  Then moments later I feel another cat against my feet, eventhough I only have one cat....   I googled it, and 'ghost cats' seem to be quite a common experience...


OMG yes.
 
That GIF logo looks like a brand logo for blue jeans.

"If I can't wear GIF jeans, I won't wear anything at all!"
;-{)
 
bikkurikun: Strange question. Have anyone of you ever experienced ghost cats? When you are lying in your bed at night, and you feel that a cat jumps on your bed and cuddles against your feet, but when you look up there is nothing and your cat is in a different part of the house entirely?  Last week my cat was hanging around in the bedroom while I was half asleep already, so I invited him to come on the bed which he did, cuddling against my chest.  Then moments later I feel another cat against my feet, eventhough I only have one cat....   I googled it, and 'ghost cats' seem to be quite a common experience...


Yup. Happened to me once while I was in field school, and very sick. Summer Bronchitis...was lying in the bunk and the next thing I knew I had a cat curled up behind my legs.. except there wasn't a cat on the entire island. I still swear it was my cat Porky from home.
 
That's some mighty powerful stink eye.
 
That's some mighty powerful stink eye.


Oh, he's a total love muffin and very needy :)
 
It looks like Oscar got caught by their "Stop and Friskies" policy.
 
The wurst is past, things are cooking up!
 
Big Sigh Of Relief! Spouse Plumbicon applied Rubber Hammer to my computer to Get It Working Again.
Next Move, to seek McConnellsville or -burg IN.  Sorry never heard of it!
Today, 12.19.19's Free Kibble Canine Answer with 3:07 video
WoofDay good this week too.  I see as Recent Mention in grey rimmed box up right.
Tiger one of 9 who Own us, 2017 or 18.  My photo
 
Greetings, how goes it?
 
That GIF logo looks like a brand logo for blue jeans.

"If I can't wear GIF jeans, I won't wear anything at all!"
;-{)


Did you see that Fark has raised the max size of animated GIF's from 2 meg to 8?
 
I did, but in essence it was a ghost cat. After we lost Tilly to cancer I felt her not only getting up on my bed, but snuggling up against me. This went on for quite awhile after we lost her.
 
Greetings, how goes it?


Not so great. Haven't slept well 2 of the last nights. Temp never got past 15 today. You?
 
Greetings, how goes it?

Not so great. Haven't slept well 2 of the last nights. Temp never got past 15 today. You?


:(
 
Hydrox and Horta

That GIF logo looks like a brand logo for blue jeans.

"If I can't wear GIF jeans, I won't wear anything at all!"
;-{)

Did you see that Fark has raised the max size of animated GIF's from 2 meg to 8?


Yeah, I did.  It means I gotta get down to the LOLbrary this weekend and send out those long range, heavy caliber GIFs I've been hanging on to for a few years.

:-{)
 
We just got a Christmas present for one of the grandkids so that means Desi got a box!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/three guesses on how long it took for Desi to leap into his box!
 
Greetings, how goes it?

Not so great. Haven't slept well 2 of the last nights. Temp never got past 15 today. You?


Sorry you're feeling so poorly.  This week is finally starting to look up at work for me.  Mainly because it's almost over!

2 weeks off, baby!
 
[Fark user image image 800x450]

/three guesses on how long it took for Desi to leap into his box!


I bet it was less seconds than we get guesses.
 
McConnellsville IN in Hancock Co, NE of Indpls, SE of Geist Reservoir.  Population just shy of 5K, too small to be in IN State Atlas we bought Ago.  Best locator device GoodSearch or Gurgle.
Can still take FK Canine Answer to WoofDay before they run out of time.
Double Fetch quite similar:  Manic Depressive Mouse 10.16.17, Fark that Pixel 12.18.18. Feeding time here.
 
Desi moved on, Buzzie moved in!
I wish that this Caturday finds you well, and that the pain of your loss will be eased by the coming of the Christmas season!
 
Mia update:

WE HAVE OPTIONS! We met with the radiation oncologist and a doctor from internal medicine this afternoon. Mia's tumor is pretty much localized in the nasal cavity and at this time no other organs or bone is involved. That said, we can do Stereotactic Radiation, which is 3 consecutive (daily) higher dose treatments with the goal of remission. Average time until recurrence after this type of treatment is 18 months. At which time, depending on the circumstances, there is a possibility of doing another round of treatment. The second option is Palliative Radiation. This involves 4 weekly treatments and the goal is to just manage the tumor and increase quality of life. Average life expectancy with this treatment is 6-8 months. Third option is no radiation and continuing with the NSAIDs. The doc guesstimates about 3-4 month life expectancy with no treatment. Of course there are no guarantees with any of these courses of treatment and our mileage may vary.

Most of these tumors occur in dogs and little data is available for cats, however dogs respond very well to treatment and similar results are being seen with cats. Another plus is that cats and dogs tolerate the radiation with very little or no side effects. (she did say that sometimes their fur can change color around the radiation site) The largest impact for Mia is that she has to be anesthetized for the treatments, so she's going to be groggy after each one.

It was a lot of information...My wife and I are going to digest this for a while and discuss which way we want to go. Right now I'm leaning toward the Stereotactic treatment.

photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
yobbery I'd lean toward the stereotactic treatment too. I hope she tolerates the anesthesia well, and that it's not too ungawdly expensive.
 
