 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ProPublica)   Intuit CEO explains that their agreement whereby the IRS does not provide free tax software: "We do this for good; this is a philanthropic effort"   (propublica.org) divider line
15
    More: Unlikely, Taxation in the United States, Tax preparation, investigations of TurboTax maker Intuit, Intuit, TurboTax, industry's Free File agreement, tax filing services, state attorneys  
•       •       •

1016 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2019 at 10:05 PM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Inuit have a CEO?
Don't they usually have a. Oh, C stands for chief.
Never mind.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When a company tells you they are giving you a service for philanthropic reasons, time to put your hand on your wallet.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everything Intuit touches turns to sh*t.
 
equusdc
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Translation: "we grossly inflate the value of our "free" services and blatantly use it to reduce our own tax liability to zero."
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like a business to me.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh but hiring developers within the IRS to allow them to perform their own damn function wouldn't be Small Government so I guess we have no choice but to be held hostage by corrupt farking corporations. Is that swamp drained yet?
 
cefm
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Horse shiat. It is a moral and ethical crime that the US government prohibits the IRS from providing better automated tax filing software and systems.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks to President Trump many of us no longer have to itemize our taxes and therefore no longer need to pay Intuit or a tax accountant.  So even more money in the pocket of this working stiff!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Brown Word: Oh but hiring developers within the IRS to allow them to perform their own damn function wouldn't be Small Government so I guess we have no choice but to be held hostage by corrupt farking corporations. Is that swamp drained yet?


I think this is one of the times that BSAB actually applies.  Did Obama fix this?  have any of the dems called for fixing this.  How about the rebublicans?  nope.  BSAB.  They are all owned by their corperate overmasters.  Time for cannibal thunderdome.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Thanks to President Trump many of us no longer have to itemize our taxes and therefore no longer need to pay Intuit or a tax accountant.  So even more money in the pocket of this working stiff!


Enjoy your paper tax season.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bonzo_1116: Sean VasDeferens: Thanks to President Trump many of us no longer have to itemize our taxes and therefore no longer need to pay Intuit or a tax accountant.  So even more money in the pocket of this working stiff!

Enjoy your paper tax season.


And wasting government money.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Goldman Sachs, which has attracted widespread media attention over the size of its staff bonuses, believes banks serve a social purpose and are doing "God's work."

In an interview with London's Sunday Times newspaper, Lloyd Blankfein also said he believed big profits and bonuses at banks were a sign that the world economy was recovering.

-- Reuters, 2009

Being cynical and narcissistic definitely has its benefits. I would say delusional but guys like this are anything but delusional.
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd be happy with the IRS sending me a tax bill/refund that they calculate on their end.

If I agree with the bill/refund, I either send a check or cash their check.

If I disagree, time to buy tax software or do it by hand
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop all is I can say.......
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The Brown Word: Oh but hiring developers within the IRS to allow them to perform their own damn function wouldn't be Small Government so I guess we have no choice but to be held hostage by corrupt farking corporations. Is that swamp drained yet?

I think this is one of the times that BSAB actually applies.  Did Obama fix this?  have any of the dems called for fixing this.  How about the rebublicans?  nope.  BSAB.  They are all owned by their corperate overmasters.  Time for cannibal thunderdome.


It certainly is a case of BSAB, though there are rumblings of discontent increasing each year. As for which side might do something about it, I think 2020 will have this on the back burner and it's gonna be a while.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report