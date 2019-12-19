 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Florida vegans cherish all life, except for their own children   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Murder, Child abuse, Neglect, Grand jury, Capital punishment, Death, child abuse, Criminal law  
jim32rr
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Prison meat, seems fitting.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
First degree murder? How are they going to convince the jury that there was malice aforethought?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Crazy eyes.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Familiarity breeds contempt
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: First degree murder? How are they going to convince the jury that there was malice aforethought?


Why do you think that is a requirement?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fark these people.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 hours ago  
criminal negligence/manslaughter would be easy to prove.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The stupid diet is only half the problem. People who care about a child will actually call a pediatrician if their kid's appetite seems off and they are just not eating like this one. If the kid ate a crappy diet, but got enough calories, he'd have nutritional deficiencies but would had been unlikely to be that under weight... and dehydrated and dead.

These people are farking monsters. Dying of starvation entails more suffering that the deaths that generally scare people like burning and drowning.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: First degree murder? How are they going to convince the jury that there was malice aforethought?


When wasn't there any?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kbronsito: The stupid diet is only half the problem. People who care about a child will actually call a pediatrician if their kid's appetite seems off and they are just not eating like this one. If the kid ate a crappy diet, but got enough calories, he'd have nutritional deficiencies but would had been unlikely to be that under weight... and dehydrated and dead.

These people are farking monsters. Dying of starvation entails more suffering that the deaths that generally scare people like burning and drowning.


So you're saying they should have just set him on fire and/or chucked him into the ocean?

/drtfa
 
meanmutton
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Stud Gerbil: criminal negligence/manslaughter would be easy to prove.


So would Aggrevated Child Abuse resulting in death.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Prof. Frink: kbronsito: The stupid diet is only half the problem. People who care about a child will actually call a pediatrician if their kid's appetite seems off and they are just not eating like this one. If the kid ate a crappy diet, but got enough calories, he'd have nutritional deficiencies but would had been unlikely to be that under weight... and dehydrated and dead.

These people are farking monsters. Dying of starvation entails more suffering that the deaths that generally scare people like burning and drowning.

So you're saying they should have just set him on fire and/or chucked him into the ocean?

/drtfa


It would had been kinder than starving the kid for a week. It usually takes longer to die from starvation but the kid was malnourished too. And dehydrated. Dying of thirst is also a horrible tortuous death. The kid was probably so weak from hunger that he stopped drinking water too.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jeez, Florida wo(man) officially worse than animals. Animals take care of their offspring... (or at least eat them)
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kbronsito: Prof. Frink: kbronsito: The stupid diet is only half the problem. People who care about a child will actually call a pediatrician if their kid's appetite seems off and they are just not eating like this one. If the kid ate a crappy diet, but got enough calories, he'd have nutritional deficiencies but would had been unlikely to be that under weight... and dehydrated and dead.

These people are farking monsters. Dying of starvation entails more suffering that the deaths that generally scare people like burning and drowning.

So you're saying they should have just set him on fire and/or chucked him into the ocean?

/drtfa

It would had been kinder than starving the kid for a week. It usually takes longer to die from starvation but the kid was malnourished too. And dehydrated. Dying of thirst is also a horrible tortuous death. The kid was probably so weak from hunger that he stopped drinking water too.


Drowning him would solve the dehydration problem.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Prof. Frink: kbronsito: Prof. Frink: kbronsito: The stupid diet is only half the problem. People who care about a child will actually call a pediatrician if their kid's appetite seems off and they are just not eating like this one. If the kid ate a crappy diet, but got enough calories, he'd have nutritional deficiencies but would had been unlikely to be that under weight... and dehydrated and dead.

These people are farking monsters. Dying of starvation entails more suffering that the deaths that generally scare people like burning and drowning.

So you're saying they should have just set him on fire and/or chucked him into the ocean?

/drtfa

It would had been kinder than starving the kid for a week. It usually takes longer to die from starvation but the kid was malnourished too. And dehydrated. Dying of thirst is also a horrible tortuous death. The kid was probably so weak from hunger that he stopped drinking water too.

Drowning him would solve the dehydration problem.


Setting the kid on fire will likely make the it hungrier for farking meat. So drowning does seem like the best option so far..
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens fairly regularly with infants. Older vegans can be very healthy if they are careful and intelligent. Infants do not fare well on a vegan diet. If you can't nurse until the kid is 3 or 4, don't go the vegan route. Then give 'em the Gussie. (A tree grows in Brooklyn.)
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: cman: First degree murder? How are they going to convince the jury that there was malice aforethought?

Why do you think that is a requirement?


Because its necessary for a murder conviction
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: First degree murder? How are they going to convince the jury that there was malice aforethought?


This took a long time, and they watched it happen?
 
NakedDrummer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
official health agencies need to start sharing in the blame.  here is the Registed Dietitians organization stating vegan diets are perfectly fine for infants of any age, one of the reasons i will never listen to an RD for nutrition advice:

Google "american dietetic association vegan", can't seem to link directly to the pdf
 
meanmutton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cman: meanmutton: cman: First degree murder? How are they going to convince the jury that there was malice aforethought?

Why do you think that is a requirement?

Because its necessary for a murder conviction


That isn't even remotely true.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

meanmutton: cman: meanmutton: cman: First degree murder? How are they going to convince the jury that there was malice aforethought?

Why do you think that is a requirement?

Because its necessary for a murder conviction

That isn't even remotely true.


Let's put this one down to cross-cultural confusion

Where I am from it is a requirement to convict under murder 1. Murder 2 is for reckless actions that result in the deaths of others.

Reading over the Wikipedia page I see that not everyone does it the same

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malice_​a​forethought
 
