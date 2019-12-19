 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Someone was really keen on getting their vehicle back to the rental company on time   (fox13news.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Chief executive officer, Car rental, Pickup truck, Bradenton, Florida, ACRISS Car Classification Code, Executive officer, Crash Bandicoot, control pickup truck  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2019 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The two people behind the counter are going to need new pants and underwear for Christmas.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow.

"Oversized luggage can be claimed at the Alamo/National Counter. Please have a tow truck available."

Somebody needs to take the video that shows the baggage claim wall exploding out and animate in the Kool Aid thing busting through the wall.

Also, the first time I watched it, the ad was for traffic reports; "Sometimes life in the fast lane isn't so fast" *snert*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Wow.

"Oversized luggage can be claimed at the Alamo/National Counter. Please have a tow truck available."

Somebody needs to take the video that shows the baggage claim wall exploding out and animate in the Kool Aid thing busting through the wall.

Also, the first time I watched it, the ad was for traffic reports; "Sometimes life in the fast lane isn't so fast" *snert*


Ooooh....good call.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lmao, subby.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JESUS FARK

Real glad no one else was seriously hurt.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keen?  That sounds like malarky!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The red zone is for crashing. There's no crashing in the white zone.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate the word keen.  I blame the Hardy Boys.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almejita: I hate the word keen.  I blame the Hardy Boys.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kinan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like that guy was in for a rude awakening.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Somebody needs to take the video that shows the baggage claim wall exploding out and animate in the Kool Aid thing busting through the wall.


That second angle had "OH YEAH!" written all over it.
 
wxboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here's a video of the repair work ongoing.  It appears to show that he "split the uprights" when entering the building.

Clean up after truck crashes into Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport terminal
Youtube bNC5z22EVhw
 
wxboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Another video with an additional angle.

Surveillance video shows pickup truck crash into Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Youtube JG29kwg85Zw
 
wxboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also made me think of this scene:
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report