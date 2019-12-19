 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   English soccer geezer who had a J. Arthur in his jam jar in front of a finger and thumb and her bricks and mortar, cops Captain Kirk for no bees and honey and 15 ponies' compo fee from the local garden gate, but avoids bird lime in porridge, innit? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

No, I don't understand that banter at all.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next....
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is that jive?  i dont speak jive but i know someone who does.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His Cockney filter seems to be stuck. See if you can restart him. Otherwise just throw him in the bin with the others.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size

Wut?
 
GypsyJoker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: [Fark user image 425x318]
No, I don't understand that banter at all.


I said, 'Top-hole. Bally Jerry, pranged his kite right in the how's-your-father; hairy blighter, dicky-birded, feathered back on his sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harpers and caught his can in the Bertie. '
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"they then noticed he was holding his penis in his hand and staring directly at them".
...as is the custom of our times.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
DINSDALE?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, I like dags. I like caravans better.
 
tzarro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/saw that ludicrous display last night...
 
tzarro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Now even bigger...
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Guide to Rhyming and C*ckney Slang:

English: idiot, wanker

Soccer: pointless, boring sport, excuse for drunken violence and riots

Geezer: man

J. Arthur: masturbate, from "J. Arthur Rank", head of famous British family friendly media group; other acceptable forms would be "Uncle Doug" or "Uncle Frank"

Jam jar: car

Finger and thumb: mum

Bricks and mortar: daughter

Cops: receives (not nicely)

Captain Kirk for no Bees and Honey: work for no money, ie ordered community service

pony: 25 pounds; this is the minimum you should have in your pocket when trading according to the Trotter boys

Compo fee: compensation costs

Garden gate: magistrate

Bird lime: time, particularly a prison term

Porridge: prison

Innit: isn't it; used like the Canadian "eh" or the NY "Go fark yourself, asshole"
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That headline read like the speech of someone having an aneurysm.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
I would called in the Sazzwongers...
 
