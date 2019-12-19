 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Orange County Register)   156 guns seized after Anaheim man trips own burglary alarm, roommate invites police to investigate   (ocregister.com) divider line
48
    More: Scary, Crime, Firearm, Abuse, Gun, House, Defamation, Crimes, Bullying  
•       •       •

1580 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2019 at 8:30 PM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He must have been expecting  lot of burglars.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 hours ago  

edmo: He must have been expecting  lot of burglars.


Well, it's California. Maybe you can only have one round each...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I figure he's set for about 3100 wild hogs.
 
scanman61
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I didn't realize they had that big of a wild boar problem in Anaheim.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scanman61: I didn't realize they had that big of a wild boar problem in Anaheim.


(snicker.)

\ Soft minds run together.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Somaticasual: edmo: He must have been expecting  lot of burglars.

Well, it's California. Maybe you can only have one round each...


You can only have one bullet, you have to carry a Mexican around on your back everywhere you go, and they pass thirty seven new taxes every five minutes.
Whatever you do, never come to this horrid hellhole, even to visit.
 
tuxq
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Only 156? Lol. At least he's tryingto integrate.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scanman61: I didn't realize they had that big of a wild boar problem in Anaheim.


More of a mouse problem.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: edmo: He must have been expecting  lot of burglars.

Well, it's California. Maybe you can only have one round each...

You can only have one bullet, you have to carry a Mexican around on your back everywhere you go, and they pass thirty seven new taxes every five minutes.
Whatever you do, never come to this horrid hellhole, even to visit.


You had me at carrying a Mexican around on my back everywhere...

//I'll have to live with the ammo restrictions...
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What is the allowable number of firearms one may own?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did the 'dumbass' tag not show up to work today?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Many of the firearms had been passed down from the father of one of the suspects. They had been legal in the past, but were not vetted by the proper authorities over the years as gun laws evolved in California, police said."

Grandfather's guns aren't grandfathered?
 
Dryad
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sgygus: What is the allowable number of firearms one may own?


Illegal firearms? Um, my guess is zero.
 
Birnone
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope the guy still sitting jail because he can't make bail is the guy who told cops they could go in the home. If he was smart he would have said "No I do NOT want you to go in the home since I have things in there that I do not want you to see". If he had said that he wouldn't be in trouble now.
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: edmo: He must have been expecting  lot of burglars.

Well, it's California. Maybe you can only have one round each...

You can only have one bullet, you have to carry a Mexican around on your back everywhere you go, and they pass thirty seven new taxes every five minutes.
Whatever you do, never come to this horrid hellhole, even to visit.


Horrid hellhole is an understatement.
hcn.orgView Full Size

mercurynews.comView Full Size

/commiefornia is the armpit of the United States
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sgygus: What is the allowable number of firearms one may own?


As many as one wants to own.
 
Dryad
‘’ 5 hours ago  

WelldeadLink: "Many of the firearms had been passed down from the father of one of the suspects. They had been legal in the past, but were not vetted by the proper authorities over the years as gun laws evolved in California, police said."

Grandfather's guns aren't grandfathered?


Not in Cali. They did at first, then went back on it. At one point they even sent out letters saying certain rifles people had owned for decades were now suddenly illegal, full stop, do not pass go, turn them in for destruction with no compensation or go to jail.
-
Cali is a great place to learn how to NOT put effective restrictions in place, then trying to make up for it with hundreds of ineffective ones instead.
-
/They also certainly didn't do any favors for anyone ever trusting promises that registration would never lead to seizures
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jso2897: scanman61: I didn't realize they had that big of a wild boar problem in Anaheim.

More of a mouse problem.


Oh, bother.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where's the stupid "Glocks" graphic?
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dryad: WelldeadLink: "Many of the firearms had been passed down from the father of one of the suspects. They had been legal in the past, but were not vetted by the proper authorities over the years as gun laws evolved in California, police said."

Grandfather's guns aren't grandfathered?

Not in Cali. They did at first, then went back on it. At one point they even sent out letters saying certain rifles people had owned for decades were now suddenly illegal, full stop, do not pass go, turn them in for destruction with no compensation or go to jail.
-
Cali is a great place to learn how to NOT put effective restrictions in place, then trying to make up for it with hundreds of ineffective ones instead.
-
/They also certainly didn't do any favors for anyone ever trusting promises that registration would never lead to seizures


Also, they have one of the most ruthless criminal justice systems in the united states.
 
Phelon Hardtimes
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: edmo: He must have been expecting  lot of burglars.

Well, it's California. Maybe you can only have one round each...

You can only have one bullet, you have to carry a Mexican around on your back everywhere you go, and they pass thirty seven new taxes every five minutes.
Whatever you do, never come to this horrid hellhole, even to visit.


The smug that comes off of California is plenty of reason not to visit.
 
Nina_Hartley's_Ass
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whatever happened to "cold, dead fingers"?
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why do I have to say this? Keep your illegal shiat out of plane view.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In CA you have to get your firearms periodically vetted?  WTF?
 
way south
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sean VasDeferens: In CA you have to get your firearms periodically vetted?  WTF?


Yup.
Fail to keep up with every new gun law they pass and you can become a felon overnight.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 4 hours ago  

way south: Sean VasDeferens: In CA you have to get your firearms periodically vetted?  WTF?

Yup.
Fail to keep up with every new gun law they pass and you can become a felon overnight.


Do you send them someplace to have discussions with counselors?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 hours ago  

stuffy: Why do I have to say this? Keep your illegal shiat out of plane view.


I don't see any guns

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nina_Hartley's_Ass
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Illegal mods and missing serial numbers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


GUN


NUTS.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dryad: WelldeadLink: "Many of the firearms had been passed down from the father of one of the suspects. They had been legal in the past, but were not vetted by the proper authorities over the years as gun laws evolved in California, police said."

Grandfather's guns aren't grandfathered?

Not in Cali. They did at first, then went back on it. At one point they even sent out letters saying certain rifles people had owned for decades were now suddenly illegal, full stop, do not pass go, turn them in for destruction with no compensation or go to jail.
-
Cali is a great place to learn how to NOT put effective restrictions in place, then trying to make up for it with hundreds of ineffective ones instead.
-
/They also certainly didn't do any favors for anyone ever trusting promises that registration would never lead to seizures


I would be very, very tempted to become a criminal if they just up and declared some of my firearms illegal and offered zero compensation for turning them in.  Especially my M1 Garand.  That would really piss me off.

Some of their gun laws are just idiotic.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nina_Hartley's_Ass: Illegal mods and missing serial numbers.

[Fark user image 620x349]

GUN


NUTS.


The majority of "gun nuts" don't do those things, especially having anything to do with guns with missing or altered serial numbers.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Dryad: WelldeadLink: "Many of the firearms had been passed down from the father of one of the suspects. They had been legal in the past, but were not vetted by the proper authorities over the years as gun laws evolved in California, police said."

Grandfather's guns aren't grandfathered?

Not in Cali. They did at first, then went back on it. At one point they even sent out letters saying certain rifles people had owned for decades were now suddenly illegal, full stop, do not pass go, turn them in for destruction with no compensation or go to jail.
-
Cali is a great place to learn how to NOT put effective restrictions in place, then trying to make up for it with hundreds of ineffective ones instead.
-
/They also certainly didn't do any favors for anyone ever trusting promises that registration would never lead to seizures

I would be very, very tempted to become a criminal if they just up and declared some of my firearms illegal and offered zero compensation for turning them in.  Especially my M1 Garand.  That would really piss me off.

Some of their gun laws are just idiotic.


The blood of the next M1 Garand-involved mass shooting is on your hands.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dimensio: NotThatGuyAgain: Dryad: WelldeadLink: "Many of the firearms had been passed down from the father of one of the suspects. They had been legal in the past, but were not vetted by the proper authorities over the years as gun laws evolved in California, police said."

Grandfather's guns aren't grandfathered?

Not in Cali. They did at first, then went back on it. At one point they even sent out letters saying certain rifles people had owned for decades were now suddenly illegal, full stop, do not pass go, turn them in for destruction with no compensation or go to jail.
-
Cali is a great place to learn how to NOT put effective restrictions in place, then trying to make up for it with hundreds of ineffective ones instead.
-
/They also certainly didn't do any favors for anyone ever trusting promises that registration would never lead to seizures

I would be very, very tempted to become a criminal if they just up and declared some of my firearms illegal and offered zero compensation for turning them in.  Especially my M1 Garand.  That would really piss me off.

Some of their gun laws are just idiotic.

The blood of the next M1 Garand-involved mass shooting is on your hands.


The world hasn't seen one of those since the 1950s.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dryad: WelldeadLink: "Many of the firearms had been passed down from the father of one of the suspects. They had been legal in the past, but were not vetted by the proper authorities over the years as gun laws evolved in California, police said."

Grandfather's guns aren't grandfathered?

Not in Cali. They did at first, then went back on it. At one point they even sent out letters saying certain rifles people had owned for decades were now suddenly illegal, full stop, do not pass go, turn them in for destruction with no compensation or go to jail.
-
Cali is a great place to learn how to NOT put effective restrictions in place, then trying to make up for it with hundreds of ineffective ones instead.
-
/They also certainly didn't do any favors for anyone ever trusting promises that registration would never lead to seizures


They tried an AWB up here in WA where you were actually forbidden from selling anything registered. They either had to be willed to next of kin or destroyed. I really feel politicians never seem to think their plans all the way through.
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

Moron #1 and Moron #2
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Buck Dancer: jso2897: Somaticasual: edmo: He must have been expecting  lot of burglars.

Well, it's California. Maybe you can only have one round each...

You can only have one bullet, you have to carry a Mexican around on your back everywhere you go, and they pass thirty seven new taxes every five minutes.
Whatever you do, never come to this horrid hellhole, even to visit.

Horrid hellhole is an understatement.
[hcn.org image 850x566]
[mercurynews.com image 524x349]
/commiefornia is the armpit of the United States


So we can count on you to never come here? Excellent!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bslim: [i1.wp.com image 620x349]
Moron #1 and Moron #2


i'm sure that fark will set me straight about the benefits of having a roommate when you're 50, but if you are 50 and have a roommate i can't help but think you've made bad decisions often along the way.
 
Nina_Hartley's_Ass
‘’ 4 hours ago  

johnny queso: Bslim: [i1.wp.com image 620x349]
Moron #1 and Moron #2

i'm sure that fark will set me straight about the benefits of having a roommate when you're 50, but if you are 50 and have a roommate i can't help but think you've made bad decisions often along the way.


You're never too old to make a bad decision.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nina_Hartley's_Ass: johnny queso:
You're never too old to make a bad decision.


I'm gonna get that as a tramp stamp on my 70th birthday
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look like typical Anaheim locals. Makes you wonder what else is behind the door's of north OC's white power types...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh so you're telling me a guy with a neck tattoo isn't a good roommate? Well I'm going to have to make some changes around here.

/That galil is legal here and worth about 2 grand, I'll take it California
//Bet there is other good stuff.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nina_Hartley's_Ass: johnny queso: Bslim: [i1.wp.com image 620x349]
Moron #1 and Moron #2

i'm sure that fark will set me straight about the benefits of having a roommate when you're 50, but if you are 50 and have a roommate i can't help but think you've made bad decisions often along the way.

You're never too old to make a bad decision.


I'm over 50 and have considered getting a roommate.  I don't have a roommate but there are times having one would be really convenient.

Maybe if I converted my basement to and apartment.

Nah.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Nina_Hartley's_Ass: johnny queso:
You're never too old to make a bad decision.

I'm gonna get that as a tramp stamp on my 70th birthday


Go with Tinkerbell instead. That's what I got when I turned 18.
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


chuggernaught is a coontee upon this earth.
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Fairfax County Virginia 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County Speech: Civil War
Youtube Jo3_ie_Cr94
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, hard pass on moving to CA... gotcha. Running out of states at this rate.

What's a place I can guard my marijuana crop with a 30 round magazine semi-auto AR-15?  Anyone?  I'm okay with going international at this point...
 
Kinan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Apparently, calling it Anacrime is well deserved.
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: So, hard pass on moving to CA... gotcha. Running out of states at this rate.

What's a place I can guard my marijuana crop with a 30 round magazine semi-auto AR-15?  Anyone?  I'm okay with going international at this point...


Head for the Rockies. You are free in the wilderness.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report