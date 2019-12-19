 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Trans dancer wins suit against pasties allowing more nudity. As far as loosening laws, swears wasn't a backdoor attempt   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
15
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It would have been really funny if the agreement went the other way, and guys had to start wearing pasties at Bears games because they sold liquor.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nip it in the bud, Andy
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Err... did TFA's author also write the FARK headline?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This thread is useless without....
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What will happen to these places if women get the right to go topless any place men can?
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

stuffy: What will happen to these places if women get the right to go topless any place men can?


What happened to NYC?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bhcompy: stuffy: What will happen to these places if women get the right to go topless any place men can?

What happened to NYC?


If I recall, NYPD spent years ignoring the court decision and jailing women for public toplessness anyway.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hold me closer trans dancer...
 
reaperducer
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Hold me closer trans dancer...


Hold me closer, Tony Danza...
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ZZ Top - Backdoor Love Afair
Youtube 5SZB2mVpb3s
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fnordfocus: bhcompy: stuffy: What will happen to these places if women get the right to go topless any place men can?

What happened to NYC?

If I recall, NYPD spent years ignoring the court decision and jailing women for public toplessness anyway.


Yes and then those people sued and got paid and they stopped doing harassing topless women
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder how many strip club patrons learned that their recent lap dancer was "packing" by reading this article?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"performance art pieces"

HAHAHAHAHAHAHHHAAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!​!!!!
 
limboslam
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5SZB2mVp​b3s]


Why are there so many songs about back doors?

The Doors, Deep Purple, CCR, Ketih Moon, Jethro Tull, Johnny Winter .38 Special, Flatt & Scruggs and a dozen other bands I never even heard of...just do a Google search for "back door songs" to confirm this.  That ZZ Top song didn't even show up so I'm probably missing quite a few others as well.

Okay, maybe John Fogerty was just lookin' out his back door, but Deep Purple was reassuring us that "It's not against the law".


And The Doors song is actually a Willie Dixon song.

Willie Dixon - Back door man
Youtube O6DAdDyWZaQ
 
