(WYMT Hazard)   Fark HQ city of Lexington KY reminds locals that you must be at least 18 years old to own and operate a Death Star within city limits   (wkyt.com) divider line
Insain2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm 61 and now I don't want one...... whatever it is.......
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Actual law is about throwing stars.  Nice to see KY is exactly the 30 years out of date bought his ninja gear at the carnival edgelord stereotype I assumed.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 hours ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Actual law is about throwing stars.  Nice to see KY is exactly the 30 years out of date bought his ninja gear at the carnival edgelord stereotype I assumed.


There's no indication this is a new law, as far as I can tell.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Still not as disappointing as the Obama Administration being a bunch of party poopers.

WE THE PEOPLE ASK THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO TAKE OR EXPLAIN A POSITION ON AN ISSUE OR POLICY: Secure resources and funding, and begin construction of a Death Star by 2016.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Randal: So they build another Death Star, right?
Dante: Yeah.
Randal: Now the first one they built was completed and fully operational before the Rebels destroyed it.
Dante: Luke blew it up. Give credit where it's due.
Randal:And the second one was still being built when they blew it up.
Dante: Compliments of Lando Calrissian.
Randal: Something just never sat right with me the second time they destroyed it. I could never put my finger on it-something just wasn't right.
Dante: And you figured it out?
Randal: Well, the thing is, the first Death Star was manned by the Imperial army-storm troopers, dignitaries- the only people onboard were Imperials.
Dante: Basically.
Randal: So when they blew it up, no prob. Evil is punished.
Dante: And the second time around...?
Randal: The second time around, it wasn't even finished yet. They were still under construction.
Dante: So?
Randal: A construction job of that magnitude would require a helluva lot more manpower than the Imperial army had to offer. I'll bet there were independent contractors working on that thing: plumbers, aluminum siders, roofers.
Dante: Not just Imperials, is what you're getting at.
Randal: Exactly. In order to get it built quickly and quietly they'd hire anybody who could do the job. Do you think the average storm trooper knows how to install a toilet main? All they know is killing and white uniforms.
Dante: All right, so even if independent contractors are working on the Death Star, why are you uneasy with its destruction?
Randal: All those innocent contractors hired to do a job were killed- casualties of a war they had nothing to do with. (notices Dante's confusion) All right, look-you're a roofer, and some juicy government contract comes your way; you got the wife and kids and the two-story in suburbia-this is a government contract, which means all sorts of benefits. All of a sudden these left-wing militants blast you with lasers and wipe out everyone within a three-mile radius. You didn't ask for that. You have no personal politics. You're just trying to scrape out a living.
(The Blue-Collar Man (Thomas Burke) joins them.)
Blue-Collar Man: Excuse me. I don't mean to interrupt, but what were you talking about?
Randal: The ending of Return of the Jedi.
Dante: My friend is trying to convince me that any contractors working on the uncompleted Death Star were innocent victims when the space station was destroyed by the rebels.
Blue-Collar Man: Well, I'm a contractor myself. I'm a roofer... (digs into pocket and produces business card) Dunn and Reddy Home Improvements. And speaking as a roofer, I can say that a roofer's personal politics come heavily into play when choosing jobs.
Randal: Like when?
Blue-Collar Man: Three months ago I was offered a job up in the hills. A beautiful house with tons of property. It was a simple reshingling job, but I was told that if it was finished within a day, my price would be doubled. Then I realized whose house it was.
Dante: Whose house was it?
Blue-Collar Man: Dominick Bambino's.
Randal: "Babyface" Bambino? The gangster?
Blue-Collar Man: The same. The money was right, but the risk was too big. I knew who he was, and based on that, I passed the job on to a friend of mine.
Dante: Based on personal politics.
Blue-Collar Man: Right. And that week, the Foresci family put a hit on Babyface's house. My friend was shot and killed. He wasn't even finished shingling.
Randal: No way!
Blue-Collar Man: (paying for coffee) I'm alive because I knew there were risks involved taking on that particular client. My friend wasn't so lucky. (pauses to reflect) You know, any contractor willing to work on that Death Star knew the risks. If they were killed, it was their own fault. A roofer listens to this... (taps his heart) not his wallet.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was making jokes about "death stars" when I read about the Kentucky law in 2006 while taking my concealed weapons permit course. This is old news to me.

/As a permit holder, I can legally carry a fully operational space station capable of destroying an entire planet on my person, concealed.
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Couldn't Stars of Death equally be referred to as Star Destroyers?
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dimensio: As a permit holder, I can legally carry a fully operational space station capable of destroying an entire planet on my person, concealed.


Maybe there, but in Indiana, you are not allowed to carry a concealed weapon that's over 6 feet in length.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ninjas do kill people
Youtube l6plBCNNnyM

Why blames the "death stars" instead of the throwing star culture that's corrupting our youth. Pat Morita is the real killer.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, that's just common sense.
 
thelordofcheese
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OMG I'm such a hyooj consoomer that this is gonna make me COOM like when I see my wife's bull Jamal cuck me before I eat his creampie!!!
 
thelordofcheese
‘’ 4 hours ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Actual law is about throwing stars.  Nice to see KY is exactly the 30 years out of date bought his ninja gear at the carnival edgelord stereotype I assumed.


Kenny?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well thank f*cking god they spent the time to get this ironed out.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No ordinances about rail guns....I know what I'm getting my daughter for xmas, now.
 
The Chaos Toadman
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Strike first, strike hard, no mercy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

beezeltown: No ordinances about rail guns....I know what I'm getting my daughter for xmas, now.



The same goes for phased plasma rifles in the 40 watt range.
 
sid244
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TIE fighters, X-wings, AT-ATs, ATVs, AT-STs and speeder bikes are still OK.

\What the hell is an Aluminum Falcon?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dimensio: I was making jokes about "death stars" when I read about the Kentucky law in 2006 while taking my concealed weapons permit course. This is old news to me.

/As a permit holder, I can legally carry a fully operational space station capable of destroying an entire planet on my person, concealed.


You must wear a rather large coat, then...
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dimensio: I was making jokes about "death stars" when I read about the Kentucky law in 2006 while taking my concealed weapons permit course. This is old news to me.

/As a permit holder, I can legally carry a fully operational space station capable of destroying an entire planet on my person, concealed.


Only semi-automatic Deathstars, you need an FFL to own fully automatic Deathstars....
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaelstromFL: Dimensio: I was making jokes about "death stars" when I read about the Kentucky law in 2006 while taking my concealed weapons permit course. This is old news to me.

/As a permit holder, I can legally carry a fully operational space station capable of destroying an entire planet on my person, concealed.

Only semi-automatic Deathstars, you need an FFL to own fully automatic Deathstars....


No, a FFL to build one.  You just need the right Class 3 paperwork, a local high ranking LEO signature or two and the all important $200 to be able to own a fully operational automatic death star.

Hmmm, thinking about this a bit more, within the next decade the old one will be 50 years old and will then fall under C&R rules...you could even have the UPS guy drop it off at your front door...

/iirc the regs from my long ago C&R FFL
//UPS guy used to joke about me collecting long skinny boxes
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
lizyrd
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An ordnance ordinance?
 
