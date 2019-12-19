 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   As your attorney, I advise you to avoid these properties no matter how cheap they seem   (nypost.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Prison, Mexico City, Mexico, notorious drug lord's home office, Mexican news agency Milenio, Sinaloa cartel, Guzman's headquarters, Supermax  
•       •       •

2326 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2019 at 9:07 PM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i would not buy any of them, i would be afraid of falling through the shower...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you're an up and coming cartel boss one could make a great fixer upper.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is it zoned agricultural? You could age cheese, wine, spirits, whatever down there.
 
zang
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Trocadero: Is it zoned agricultural? You could age cheese, wine, spirits, whatever down there.


Mmmmmm...  Guadeloupe sewer cheese.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:

"...the six homes are expected to fetch... $1 million (USD)...- when they go to auction...

Proceeds will be used to buy musical instruments for school children in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, Ricardo Rodriguez Vargas, who is overseeing the government's auction, told Milenio."

Okay, I literally LOL at that one.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure nobody will object to me buying those houses that were seized from the cartel.  There sure are a lot of black trucks with blacked out windows driving by though.  It must be the cops.  Why would the cartel guys care?  It's not buying stolen property if the government took it.  Oh hey, some guys with pipe wrenches and blowtorches!  They must be here to fix the plumbing.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
68.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The walls are insulated with money
 
DRTFA
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:

"...the six homes are expected to fetch... $1 million (USD)...- when they go to auction...

Proceeds will be used to buy musical instruments for school children in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, Ricardo Rodriguez Vargas, who is overseeing the government's auction, told Milenio."

Okay, I literally LOL at that one.


Does Oaxaca rhyme with Ooga-chaka?  'Cause suddenly I'm hooked on a feeling.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What, buy a quarter million clay ocarinas with lead and cadmium paint?
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a trashy dump.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:

"...the six homes are expected to fetch... $1 million (USD)...- when they go to auction...

Proceeds will be used to buy musical instruments for school children in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, Ricardo Rodriguez Vargas, who is overseeing the government's auction, told Milenio."

Okay, I literally LOL at that one.


VERY expensive imported instruments, I assure you. Imported from Europe, the long way around
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baltic and Mediterranean?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report