A hater's guide to the 2019 Williams-Sonoma Catalog
79
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sadly it looks like Satan's butt plug isn't available this year :(

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Vitamix blenders are expensive. But they farking rule. I've had one for years, and it's built like a tank.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shut up and take my money!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Getting a kick out of the knives with lines drawn on them
 
retrobruce
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some people have more money than you and others have different priorities for what they are willing to spend their money on.

I was waiting for it to turn into an anti-Trump / kill-the-rich article.  Did I stop reading too soon?

/ stop liking what I don't like.

// jealousy is such a sad, sad thing to see.

/// dear dude/dudette author person... I'll bet you spend money on shiat other people would laugh about.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Eclectic: Sadly it looks like Satan's butt plug isn't available this year :(

[Fark user image 425x676]


I'm assuming since it's a "reversible" meat tenderizer, the end comes off so you can reverse it. So if you take off the tenderizer end you're left with a butt plug for people who are too embarrassed to buy a butt plug. Apparently that is (was?) an underserved market.
 
Snort
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since SkyMall closed columnists must be hurting for material.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

retrobruce: Some people have more money than you and others have different priorities for what they are willing to spend their money on.

I was waiting for it to turn into an anti-Trump / kill-the-rich article.  Did I stop reading too soon?

/ stop liking what I don't like.

// jealousy is such a sad, sad thing to see.

/// dear dude/dudette author person... I'll bet you spend money on shiat other people would laugh about.


I don't actually disagree with anything you said. But, thinking the guy down the street from me is an idiot for buying a 350F Ford Dooley and putting it on a 6 foot lift kit and painted it red white and blue doesn't mean I'm jealousy. I love Ford. I love lifted trucks. And I love cars riding on 40s. And I love loud paint jobs. But all 3 in one vehicle is just so awful. I mean come on man.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
W/S has horrendous markups on all of their items. If you don't mind waiting, you can get the out-of-season merchandise or just-now-expiring foodstuffs for half-off or more.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ITEM #37-4294166 - WILLIAMS-SONOMA HOT CHOCOLATE SAMPLER

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: retrobruce: Some people have more money than you and others have different priorities for what they are willing to spend their money on.

I was waiting for it to turn into an anti-Trump / kill-the-rich article.  Did I stop reading too soon?

/ stop liking what I don't like.

// jealousy is such a sad, sad thing to see.

/// dear dude/dudette author person... I'll bet you spend money on shiat other people would laugh about.

I don't actually disagree with anything you said. But, thinking the guy down the street from me is an idiot for buying a 350F Ford Dooley and putting it on a 6 foot lift kit and painted it red white and blue doesn't mean I'm jealousy. I love Ford. I love lifted trucks. And I love cars riding on 40s. And I love loud paint jobs. But all 3 in one vehicle is just so awful. I mean come on man.


did you buy it?

if it is such a bother, you could move. Other than that, the rest of us care about as much as that guy does about your opinion of his truck, lift kit, giant tires and paint job.

Unless he has one of those stupid ass LED light bars, then I am with you. Lets burn the farker and his entire family and phone contact list!
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, am I supposed to buy these knives or avoid them?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phaseolus
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fear the Clam: Wait, am I supposed to buy these knives or avoid them?

[Fark user image 850x612]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Their website blocked me because I am too poor.

/ damn you IPv6!
 
JNowe
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I genuinely LOL'ed at the stormtrooper with toast sticking out of his head.  I remember when Gen Xers used to mock the Boomers for their nostalgic bullshiat.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like 95% of the W-S catalog will have any individual person saying "WTF" but then there's going to be items that they want.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brizzle365: if it is such a bother, you could move. Other than that, the rest of us care about as much as that guy does about your opinion of his truck, lift kit, giant tires and paint job.

Unless he has one of those stupid ass LED light bars, then I am with you. Lets burn the farker and his entire family and phone contact list!


ROFLMAO. Speaking of moving I might, not because of the CoalRoll, but my other neighbor has a loud AF Rice Burner I can hear him leave, every few hours, for what I assume are drug deals. It kills my suspension of disbelief to be watching Homecoming and then hear this jacking offs car as he burns up a gallon of gas to exit the parking lot. I swear. My blood boils. I like fast cars but he doesn't have to gun it every time. And he don't need to rev it every time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fear the Clam: Wait, am I supposed to buy these knives or avoid them?

[Fark user image image 850x612]


Shut it and take my cc#
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The_Sponge: Shut up and take my money!

[Fark user image 459x258]


I can't find it on their website...
 
King Something
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully they'll use some of the money to make a better car next year, one which can score point(s) on its own without being helped by the stewards giving other teams heavy time penalties.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: Hopefully they'll use some of the money to make a better car next year, one which can score point(s) on its own without being helped by the stewards giving other teams heavy time penalties.


Huh?
 
moike
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wouldn't pay WS markup for the Breville, but having a decent midrange espresso machine in the shop has paid for itself several times over compared to running out twice a day to get coffee from a sbux or similar.

Nothing wrong with having a nice espresso machine if you use it regularly.
 
anfrind
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FlashHarry: Vitamix blenders are expensive. But they farking rule. I've had one for years, and it's built like a tank.


If you have a Costco membership, you can get a Vitamix blender for half the price you'd pay at Williams-Sonoma.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BadReligion: The_Sponge: Shut up and take my money!

[Fark user image 459x258]

I can't find it on their website...



I found the link, but it's no longer available:

https://www.williams-sonoma.com/produc​ts/star-wars-storm-trooper-toaster/

But there are ones for sale on other websites.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Needs more hate
 
King Something
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BadReligion: King Something: Hopefully they'll use some of the money to make a better car next year, one which can score point(s) on its own without being helped by the stewards giving other teams heavy time penalties.

Huh?


Formula One joke. There's a team called Williams.

Last year, they finished 11th (sic) in the 10-team championship. This year they scored only one point, and they only got that point because another team got a massive penalty for doing a naughty.
 
YouDon'tSay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bought a nearly brand new immersion blender still in the box from Goodwill for $6. I looked it up. William Sonoma has it listed at $200.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You plebes sicken me. Success breeds jealousy it seems.

*huffs on limited edition Tommy Bahama monacle*
 
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
great_tigers
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some ass hole on my team got the Williams Sonoma account. Cost me nearly $5,000 a year. Don't necessarily hate them, hate the asshole
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gilatrout: [Fark user image image 425x566]


Wait, I like that.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really? You expect us to read an article written by a snarky guy named Drew?

Please.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 2 hours ago  

moike: I wouldn't pay WS markup for the Breville, but having a decent midrange espresso machine in the shop has paid for itself several times over compared to running out twice a day to get coffee from a sbux or similar.

Nothing wrong with having a nice espresso machine if you use it regularly.


I've got a stovetop percolator ($15) that makes perfect espresso. It's not quick though
 
caddisfly
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hissatsu: Eclectic: Sadly it looks like Satan's butt plug isn't available this year :(

[Fark user image 425x676]

I'm assuming since it's a "reversible" meat tenderizer, the end comes off so you can reverse it. So if you take off the tenderizer end you're left with a butt plug for people who are too embarrassed to buy a butt plug. Apparently that is (was?) an underserved market.


Dog toy makers have known that for years.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: gilatrout: [Fark user image image 425x566]

Wait, I like that.


who doesn't want a nice fresh hot cup of smeg?
 
crackpancake
‘’ 2 hours ago  

retrobruce: Some people have more money than you and others have different priorities for what they are willing to spend their money on.

I was waiting for it to turn into an anti-Trump / kill-the-rich article.  Did I stop reading too soon?

/ stop liking what I don't like.

// jealousy is such a sad, sad thing to see.

/// dear dude/dudette author person... I'll bet you spend money on shiat other people would laugh about.


I get it  Rivington!  You're rich.  Or you just placed your annual purchase for 5 of those espresso machines.  But the point here is.  Williams Senoma is super overpriced.  Laughably so.  My sis bought a bunch of their table setting crap.  My wife and I gently stared at each other trying not to laugh as she poured over all the W-S crap.  It's a picket that says I am more well off than you.  If you need a badge that says your rich.....shop in W-S  Others will respect you for it ;)
 
omg bbq
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Eclectic: Sadly it looks like Satan's butt plug isn't available this year :(

[Fark user image image 425x676]


Oh my.
 
kindms
‘’ 2 hours ago  
its usually nice stuff just way over priced. so if you are looking for decent quality and have more money than time its cool

i love to cook etc and ive have been gifted some of their stuff and its a cool store to browse but Im usually looking for restaurant quality stuff these days. I dont care if it looks pretty, for cooking im all about function and cleanup.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 2 hours ago  

retrobruce: Some people have more money than you and others have different priorities for what they are willing to spend their money on.

I was waiting for it to turn into an anti-Trump / kill-the-rich article.  Did I stop reading too soon?

/ stop liking what I don't like.

// jealousy is such a sad, sad thing to see.

/// dear dude/dudette author person... I'll bet you spend money on shiat other people would laugh about.


Holy shiat, the irony.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like sur la table better
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kindms: I dont care if it looks pretty, for cooking shoving up my ass im all about function and cleanup.

FTFY
 
BeautifulOnes
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I worked at a Wms-Sonoma for the holiday season...which then extended to four years.  The manager hired me on the spot because I was in there so often I knew most of the products.  My cousins still wistfully remember my 40% discount all these years later.

/Still purchase the Olio Santo olive oil
//Yes, it's all kinds of expensive but I only use it for salad dressing, and I make *a lot* of salad!
///40% applied at Pottery Barn, too.
 
BeautifulOnes
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: I like sur la table better


I was there this past weekend because I was not close to a Wms-Sonoma.

/I've taken a couple of their cooking courses, learned some things
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Author: "Look at these biatches baking crackers like they own the place"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These.  These right here are the main reason to go to Williams-Sonoma.  I never considered myself a dishtowel connoisseur but, damn!, these towels are freakin' awesome!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JNowe: I genuinely LOL'ed at the stormtrooper with toast sticking out of his head.  I remember when Gen Xers used to mock the Boomers for their nostalgic bullshiat.


I'm a "boomer" and Star Wars came out while I was in high school.
 
Truthman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's not wrong.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fara Clark: JNowe: I genuinely LOL'ed at the stormtrooper with toast sticking out of his head.  I remember when Gen Xers used to mock the Boomers for their nostalgic bullshiat.

I'm a "boomer" and Star Wars came out while I was in high school.


I'm a "boomer" and Star Wars came out while I was in high school.

That ways wrong..jr high school
 
