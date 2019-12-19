 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   According to the headline, the first two days of living next to a barricaded gunman was pretty low stress. Some people are on edge now that we're on day 3. It is Detroit, so props for accuracy?   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In that part of town it's hard to say if the cops caused the damage to the home or it was like that when they got there.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought you were not supposed to call out farkers in the headlines.
 
morg
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm guessing the headline used to say "on Detroit's easy side"?
 
jlt
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The funny thing is, the local news really just started reporting on this today. I was not surprised at the barricaded gunman in Detroit, I was surprised that it was barricaded gunman Day 3.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A survivalist with mental health issues? Color me surprised.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jlt: The funny thing is, the local news really just started reporting on this today. I was not surprised at the barricaded gunman in Detroit, I was surprised that it was barricaded gunman Day 3.


I reckon that's was made it newsworthy ;-)
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From the comments:


CJ Thiel
3 hours ago
"It happened at a home on Pekley Street..." No, it happened at a home on Pelkey St.

But I'm just glad it ended peacefully, and nobody got hurt.
CJ Thiel
3 hours ago
Reply to @CJ Thiel: And looky here. They couldn't spell Schoennher right, either. (That's Schoenherr). I'm just waiting to see how long it takes somebody to sneak in and fix it.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shulda Fark-ed em all!!!
 
Report