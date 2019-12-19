 Skip to content
(Today)   Here's why it's important to wash your hands before eating and also why you shouldn't wipe your food on a chromebook. (w/ pics)   (today.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Hygiene, Hand sanitizer, Bread, Hand washing, Soap dispenser, Mold, behavior specialist Jaralee Metcalf, Teacher Dayna Robertson  
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
* - This experiment sponsored by Apple Inc.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My sister is a teacher.
Children are disgusting creatures.
 
snowjack
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Those Chromebooks are clearly covered with penicillin.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
My mom has this weird insistence on washing her hands BEFORE she handles raw meat but not afterwards.  I'm like, you know we're going to cook that, right?  And EWW.
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, wiping a piece of bread on an object that is never cleaned might produce gross results?  And a piece of bread touched by 17 unwashed hands produces the same result?  Well color me shocked.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's cool. I only poop on your Chromebook.
 
Victoly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
