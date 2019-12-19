 Skip to content
(NYPost)   German Jack Nicholson decides he doesn't want to die alone; offers free room and board for 10 people under 70 to live in a communal situation on his estate in New Zealand   (nypost.com) divider line
    New Zealand, Karl Reipen, Coffee, Karl Heinz Reipen Trust, coastal New Zealand estate, luxurious property, coffee mogul  
morg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's definitely not the beginning of a slasher movie. One of you guys should do that and let us know how it goes.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This had "Island of Doctor Moreau" written all over it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sooo... I assume candidates are expected to provide... services?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The ad does not specify how potential inhabitants will be selected."

What's the millionaire geriatric version of "casting couch"?
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: "The ad does not specify how potential inhabitants will be selected."

What's the millionaire geriatric version of "casting couch"?


A craftmatic adjustable bed
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's just say for a moment that it's an enjoyable experience and no one ends up dead, raped, or in a fugue state. I think I still prefer the life I'm currently living, and for that I am grateful.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Kool-Aid is free.
 
Magnus
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: Let's just say for a moment that it's an enjoyable experience and no one ends up dead, raped, or in a fugue state. I think I still prefer the life I'm currently living, and for that I am grateful.


Scaredy-cat
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat, subby, that comparison is spot on.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Russ1642: The Kool-Aid is free.


The read madmen use Flavor Aid.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 hours ago  
* Real
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hawaiijenno: thorpe: "The ad does not specify how potential inhabitants will be selected."

What's the millionaire geriatric version of "casting couch"?

A craftmatic adjustable bed


He has enough money for a Sleep Number bed with the adjustable incline for snoring.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heads up: You're all getting murdered.
 
gregscott
‘’ 2 hours ago  

morg: That's definitely not the beginning of a slasher movie. One of you guys should do that and let us know how it goes.


Nurse Ratchet. It's more of a psychological thriller. At a geriatric pace.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
10 people? That's quite the ambitious human centipede.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 2 hours ago  

morg: That's definitely not the beginning of a slasher movie. One of you guys should do that and let us know how it goes.


The trick is, day I, become the slasher.

Very similar to prison rules.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: 10 people? That's quite the ambitious human centipede.


I was thinking he'd put exploding collars on them and make them fight to the death
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Russ1642: The Kool-Aid is free.

The read madmen use Flavor Aid.


Yeah, that whole line is BS. They used every brand they could find. They were making barrels of the stuff.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: ArcadianRefugee: 10 people? That's quite the ambitious human centipede.

I was thinking he'd put exploding collars on them and make them fight to the death


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's the fishing?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: This had "Island of Doctor Moreau" written all over it.


You misspelled "The Most Dangerous Game".

Where do I sign up?
 
Popular Opinion
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
seems like an opportunity for a starving artist or writer.
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As someone with an interest in moving to NZ, I'm getting a kick...
Also, as someone with a fairly decent bullshiat detector, I'm getting a ping.

Maybe he's a decent, nice guy.  He seems well-traveled.  Does he not know 10 people, or not have the ability to recruit 10 people from acquaintances he's met over his travels?  Why does he have to advertise with a letter in the paper?

And therein lies the rub.  You and 9 other randoms in a commune.  Again, he may be decent enough, but you are relying on his judgment to pick people that you will live with.  Imagine showing up and finding a Survivor type of group.  I've never watched that show, but seen enough clips to know that I could never spend any amount of time with those people and stay sane.  I could picture myself drinking all of the wine, then hunting down the other communists with various farm equipment and instruments.

Some general questions:

--Is there internet?
--it's a farm.  Does that mean that labor is expected?

Finally, the north island is not where you want to be in NZ.  The encroaching drought and heat bands are going to make it intolerable within 20 years.  You want to be at least below the southern horse latitudes.
 
