 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   Parishoners flock to see image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which some men have commended as being strongly Georgia O'Keeffe-ish   (latimes.com) divider line
28
    More: Unlikely, Blessed Virgin Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Marian apparition, Titles of Mary, recent years, Mexico City, Holy Family Catholic Church, Juan Diego  
•       •       •

1703 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2019 at 2:50 PM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's a sidewalk Rorschach test.
"What do you mean, I'm a pervert? You're the one with all the dirty pictures, Doc."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Apparently virgins like giant blue dildos.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Toast Jesus" frowns on these shenanigans.
 
funk_soul_bubby
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I only celebrate the one true Jesús.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh my stars!!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like a horses choncho
 
Two16
‘’ 5 hours ago  

grokca: Apparently virgins like giant blue dildos.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

funk_soul_bubby: I only celebrate the one true Jesús.
[Fark user image image 850x565]


Ahhhh....Jesus Malverde
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"Full of graaaace!"
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In this vein, I liked the holy insect piss one linked in a thread a while back.

It's a Miracle! Tree Weeps 'Tears of God' That Turn Out to Be Insect Poop)
Youtube cCA3QRCPMn4


Even after being told they're being showered by insect piss, they still believe it's divine.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't semen it, I see vas deferens between that and a vagina.

/got nuthin
 
Uzzah
‘’ 4 hours ago  
careersuicideblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
JNowe
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Something something your mom.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 4 hours ago  
d279m997dpfwgl.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't think that's the Virgin of Guadalupe.
 
scdog
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why do deities only have the power to manifest themselves as stains?    You'd think they'd want to materialize with a little more glitz and glamour and in a form that can't be eradicated by somebody wielding a sponge.
 
patrick767
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scdog: Why do deities only have the power to manifest themselves as stains?


Nonsense. They can also appear on toast and burritos!

/ people are farking weird
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 850x850]


The C-Train
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why?  Why are they intent upon worshipping stains?
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reminds me of the Clearwater office building that had a stain on a window from a sprinkler system that attracted worshiping crowds daily until someone broke the window with a slingshot and a ball bearing. I would drive past daily and couldn't believe it. Made the nearby Scientologists seem almost reasonable.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Georgia O'Queef
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 hours ago  
puckered anus...
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are Catholics particularly gullible, or are particularly gullible people drawn to Catholicism? We never seem to here of protestants rocking themselves hysterically to and fro in front of statues or seeing faces in natural phenomena.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 she's a vulva
rub her head and hang on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Are Catholics particularly gullible, or are particularly gullible people drawn to Catholicism? We never seem to here of protestants rocking themselves hysterically to and fro in front of statues or seeing faces in natural phenomena.


Fark user imageView Full Size

you have to be farking kidding
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Los Angeles in a water runoff tunnel they found the Virgin Mary!
The city came in and pressure washed it off, sealed the crack causing the leak and told all the people leaving their trash of flowers and candles to stop doing that!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report