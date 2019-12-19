 Skip to content
(CBC)   Two friends decide they're not buddies anymore over a bong hit   (cbc.ca) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
forget it jake, it's canada.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

wanted for questioning
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man, 40 years old, roommate, pot and video games.  I'm adulting all wrong.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Old Man Winter: Man, 40 years old, roommate, pot and video games.  I'm adulting all wrong.


It's good work if you can get it.
 
TheSlothAlive
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I need to know what the video game was before I can properly judge them.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 5 hours ago  
s2.dmcdn.netView Full Size
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Elcabongo! Didn't that club close?
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not your friend, buddy.

/I'm not your buddy, guy
//I'm not your guy, pal
///I'm not your pal, friend
 
Krieghund
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TheSlothAlive: I need to know what the video game was before I can properly judge them.


Shower with your dad simulator.

goombastomp.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was only a hit...Did he make an error on the play or something?
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Typical dope fiend behavior. Once psychosis starts to set in, they get violent.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Old Man Winter: Man, 40 years old, roommate, pot and video games.  I'm adulting all wrong.


Yah that's kind of the clincher here, 40 years old with room-mates?  Doing life wrong bud, fix that.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And this is why I don't have a glass bong anymore!

Not because anyone assaulted anyone with any of my bongs - they just always end up broken...and besides, they're expensive.

Cheap and small glass pipes are where it's at.  Small makes them easy to dump into a small tupperware container of alcohol to clean them.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 2 hours ago  

stuffy: [bing.com image 406x220]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey my home town made it onto Fark, ain't that special.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've really got to have a surround sound system to get the most out of console gaming but if you aren't the one playing being within earshot of the subwoofer can get old in a hurry.
 
Popular Opinion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You should never throw a bong, kid... Ever. (Grandma's Boy clip)
Youtube 1Trn3a419yM
 
Report