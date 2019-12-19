 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Rising CO2 levels are making it harder to do that thing where stuff happens in your head before you do stuff or say stuff   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
99
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So global warming accelerates global warming.

And idiots who deny global warming accelerate the creation of more idiots.

Seems about right.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
OK, back when there was still time to do something, I thought it was an environmental quality problem we could solve, but now I see that it's too late and we're looking at the beginning of the extinction of the human race.

Fine. The planet will be much better off without us.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Our 6 gigatonnes of added CO2 a year will stay up there for decades and decades.  It adds up really quickly.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Needs more electrolytes.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

MrBallou: OK, back when there was still time to do something, I thought it was an environmental quality problem we could solve, but now I see that it's too late and we're looking at the beginning of the extinction of the human race.

Fine. The planet will be much better off without us.


I hope the cephalopods have better luck.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Diogenes: MrBallou: OK, back when there was still time to do something, I thought it was an environmental quality problem we could solve, but now I see that it's too late and we're looking at the beginning of the extinction of the human race.

Fine. The planet will be much better off without us.

I hope the cephalopods have better luck.


I'm rooting for the corvids.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

xanadian: Diogenes: MrBallou: OK, back when there was still time to do something, I thought it was an environmental quality problem we could solve, but now I see that it's too late and we're looking at the beginning of the extinction of the human race.

Fine. The planet will be much better off without us.

I hope the cephalopods have better luck.

I'm rooting for the corvids.


Pfft.  Puh-lease.  Worse than Mexicans.  They're just a bunch of raptors and murderers.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Whew.  I was starting to think it was either age or weed.  Glad to know it's neither.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Haha I guess this explains why there's so many [political party affiliation] around, amirite?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 6 hours ago  
but trees convert CO2 therefore libscience wrong drill babby
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: Haha I guess this explains why there's so many [political party affiliation] around, amirite?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Climate change not make me dumber. Me not dumber.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Like a headache with pictures?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When I see you in my head movies,
It makes my eyes rain.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Researchers are warning in a new paper that the very greenhouse gas that's driving most of our global warming-yes, carbon dioxide-is also diminishing indoor air quality. And it may be messing with our ability to make decisions and think strategically.

Yeah, no sh*t.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MrBallou: OK, back when there was still time to do something, I thought it was an environmental quality problem we could solve, but now I see that it's too late and we're looking at the beginning of the extinction of the human race.

Fine. The planet will be much better off without us.


That's what I've been thinking for a while now.   I mean, it *could* be that we evolve into creatures that thrive in higher CO2 atmosphere, but more likely we'll evolve into an early grave.

Which, getting back to your point, is probably just fine.  Couldn't happen to a more deserving species.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thats a pretty pathetic leap honestly. Everyone knows the current generation of teens is flat out dumb compared to people who were raised in the 90s. Tech made them soft, weak and stupid, and now they are trying to come up with excuses for it

And if you think im wrong find a teen and tell them they get 100 bucks if they can find their house on a paper map in 30 seconds, find a company in the phone book and then call them on a rotary phone
 
Cache
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Conservative support for global warming now makes sense.

Global warming makes more conservatives.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you are in a building that is substantially concrete, the ambient co2 is probably 3-5x outdoor levels.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've been spouting this "conspiracy theory" for decades. Falling oxygen levels, rising carbon dioxide means slower and more erratic cognitive function. The evidence has been all around us for awhile. Intelligence standards and scores are dropping. The populace is much more easily swyaed by lies and propaganda. Religious fanaticism and racist nationalism are once again on the rise. Everyone can feel humanity sliding back into the European Dark Ages of ignorance, plague, misery and death. Long ago I read a short story called "'BoB' and the Oxygen Wars" that was loosely based on this phenomenon. In the story aliens were secretly behind the increased CO2. In reality it's just plain stupid greed.

/ No wonder the super rich get their oxygen therapy treatments regularly.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Thenixon: If you are in a building that is substantially concrete, the ambient co2 is probably 3-5x outdoor levels.


Blood o2 saturation is really all that matters here. And should be monitored/focused on far more than it is.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 6 hours ago  

xanadian: Diogenes: MrBallou: OK, back when there was still time to do something, I thought it was an environmental quality problem we could solve, but now I see that it's too late and we're looking at the beginning of the extinction of the human race.

Fine. The planet will be much better off without us.

I hope the cephalopods have better luck.

I'm rooting for the corvids.


I've been assured by the greatest of sources it will be a coleopterous race.
 
Albinoman
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No, this article is full of shiat. CO2 is gonna have to get a lot worse before the article is even remotely correct. They stated that ventilating a room could make it worse, this is pure bullshiat.
I am a marijuana cultivator and monitoring CO2 levels is very important. We try to add CO2 to our grow environments to get to around 1200ppm. It'll sit at 280-300 if we don't add CO2. When I measure in the office where people are all the time it's regularly 1500ppm. Our alarm kicks in at 5000 and it's not even a real concern till over 10-15000, and it never gets even close. I'm currently using my nerdiness to automate anything I can using arduinos (teensy actually, but thats slitting hairs). Not gonna do that if my brain isn't working
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

lifeslammer: Everyone knows the current generation of teens is flat out dumb compared to people who were raised in the 90s.


Because the REAL smart guy is the one who's unaware that has been said of every generation for millennia.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MurphyMurphy: Thenixon: If you are in a building that is substantially concrete, the ambient co2 is probably 3-5x outdoor levels.

Blood o2 saturation is really all that matters here. And should be monitored/focused on far more than it is.


The relevance of climate change to the topic is pretty minor though. Concrete is not new, high CO2 in buildings is not new, people spending most of their time indoors is not new. Research on brain function in these conditions is not new (although the article may reference some particular new study).
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For some of us, it's our anti-psychotic meds:

Maria Bamford - Crazy Meds | Modern Comedian - Episode 29
Youtube f6fKarmaphY
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Running Wild
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MrBallou: OK, back when there was still time to do something, I thought it was an environmental quality problem we could solve, but now I see that it's too late and we're looking at the beginning of the extinction of the human race.

Fine. The planet will be much better off without us.


We're not going extinct, things are just gonna get really shiatty for a really large number of people. We'll be looking at mass migration inland from coastal areas, climate refugees as a result of large scale desertification, massive infrastructure adaptations required to mitigate heatwave dangers, wildfire risk, saltwater infiltration into drinking water supplies via tidal flooding, drought, and crop loss, among other issues.

We are not going to go extinct, though, and it's not helpful to frame it in such hyperbolic terms. The incredulous among us
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Albinoman: No, this article is full of shiat...I am a marijuana cultivator and monitoring CO2 levels is very important. We try to add CO2 to our grow environments to get to around 1200ppm


"This story is like, totally bogus."
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
1975: don't use hair spray because it eats the ozone layer

2005: cut up your 6 pack rings because they choke marine life


You people are too stupid to have a habitable planet.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Running Wild: MrBallou: OK, back when there was still time to do something, I thought it was an environmental quality problem we could solve, but now I see that it's too late and we're looking at the beginning of the extinction of the human race.

Fine. The planet will be much better off without us.

We're not going extinct, things are just gonna get really shiatty for a really large number of people. We'll be looking at mass migration inland from coastal areas, climate refugees as a result of large scale desertification, massive infrastructure adaptations required to mitigate heatwave dangers, wildfire risk, saltwater infiltration into drinking water supplies via tidal flooding, drought, and crop loss, among other issues.

We are not going to go extinct, though, and it's not helpful to frame it in such hyperbolic terms. The incredulous among us


Sorry for the split post, here's the rest.

The incredulous among us will only point out, correctly, that climate will not kill them before time does, while remaining ignorant of the tangible effects we are already experiencing, and that are already affecting them in their everyday lives.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
so it is true...PEOPLE REALLY ARE GETTING STUPIDER..!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The findings show that basic decision-making ability in people in a classroom setting could decrease by about 25 percent by 2100 due to increased carbon dioxide in the worst-case scenario. Students' complex strategic thinking abilities may drop by some 50 percent by the end of the century"

Lol. What does that even mean? Whatever this is, it's not science. It's genuinely awful. Be more critical, people, even towards those  on your team.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 6 hours ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: "The findings show that basic decision-making ability in people in a classroom setting could decrease by about 25 percent by 2100 due to increased carbon dioxide in the worst-case scenario. Students' complex strategic thinking abilities may drop by some 50 percent by the end of the century"

Lol. What does that even mean? Whatever this is, it's not science. It's genuinely awful. Be more critical, people, even towards those  on your team.


You heard the man.  It has started already and no one is safe!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

khatores: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 600x315]


Yay!

I we gotta do is mine more gigatons more lithium and, instead of making batteries for smart phones with it, make lithium hydroxide out of it and use hundreds of thousands of people and thousands of diesel powered construction equipment and untold marine ship and airplane rides for cargo to erect Apollo-style CO2 scrubber skyscrapers around the world!

Yay!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

WTP 2: so it are true...PEOPLE REALLY IS GETTING STUPIDER..!


FTFY
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Jesterling: but trees convert CO2 therefore libscience wrong drill babby


Ima take CRISPR-Cas9, remove yer penis and replace it with chlorophyll.  Problem solver is me.
 
tuxq
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This would explain the state of world matters recently. Not just in the US.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Running Wild: Running Wild: MrBallou: OK, back when there was still time to do something, I thought it was an environmental quality problem we could solve, but now I see that it's too late and we're looking at the beginning of the extinction of the human race.

Fine. The planet will be much better off without us.

We're not going extinct, things are just gonna get really shiatty for a really large number of people. We'll be looking at mass migration inland from coastal areas, climate refugees as a result of large scale desertification, massive infrastructure adaptations required to mitigate heatwave dangers, wildfire risk, saltwater infiltration into drinking water supplies via tidal flooding, drought, and crop loss, among other issues.

We are not going to go extinct, though, and it's not helpful to frame it in such hyperbolic terms. The incredulous among us

Sorry for the split post, here's the rest.

The incredulous among us will only point out, correctly, that climate will not kill them before time does, while remaining ignorant of the tangible effects we are already experiencing, and that are already affecting them in their everyday lives.


Not a climate denier, but just for fun could you name some tangible effect we are already experiencing?

And for bonus fun, explain how that's different from all other times in human history past?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
Also, and I haven't looked into this, so I don't really understand the argument, this is about the current composition of air now.

If CO2 triples in 100 years, how much will that affect oxygen levels?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh, dammit I can't wait for you, Running Wild.

I'll tell you what's different: There's more of us (7.65 billion or so) to suffer the consequences of being alive.  And we have more money/possessions than any previous time in history.  More to lose, you could say.

Other than that, we're living longer, nicer lives compared to any time in history.  Climate change will do one thing: make things less comfortable for more people than they are right now.  Maybe (probably) it will eventually become a goal to make things more comfortable again.

The human species is not in peril. There are too many of us as it is.

The planet is not in peril - it may just get a little greener.

Life on Earth is not in peril, only the relative comfort of some humans..
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Republicans are murdering us all, maybe its time for a final solution for republicans
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lolmao500: Republicans are murdering us all, maybe its time for a final solution for republicans


You make good sense.  Maybe murder *is* the correct answer.

Get us down from 7.65 billion to a more modest 2 billion.  Whpheeew, what a relief that will be for those left living.  Much less CO2 being emitted for sure!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lolmao500: Republicans are murdering us all, maybe its time for a final solution for republicans


BTW and in case my sarcasm wasn't obvious enough...  let's just say if I get to start picking people for my Save the World team, you'll be left to play dodgeball by yourself.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Great, so were going to get more conservative voters
 
PhoenixInFlames
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Spaceballs already has the solution:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What are safe levels of CO2 in rooms?
250-350 ppm Normal background concentration in outdoor ambient air
350-1,000 ppm Concentrations typical of occupied indoor spaces with good air exchange
1,000-2,000 ppm Complaints of drowsiness and poor air.
2,000-5,000 ppm Headaches, sleepiness and stagnant, stale, stuffy air. Poor concentration, loss of attention, increased heart rate and slight nausea may also be present.
5,000 Workplace exposure limit (as 8-hour TWA) in most jurisdictions.
>40,000 ppm Exposure may lead to serious oxygen deprivation resulting in permanent brain damage, coma, even death.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Close the door of your office.
Good luck, we're all counting on you.
 
cirby
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: If CO2 triples in 100 years, how much will that affect oxygen levels?


Effectively? It won't. It barely affects biological CO2 levels, for that matter.

CO2 is around the 400 parts per million range in the atmosphere right now.

If it goes to the not-really-possible-from-human-activit​y 1200 parts per million level, that will bring it up to... 0.12%.

Yes, the beyond-worst-case scenario would give us a terrifying one-eighth of one percent CO2 in the air.

Notice that the fearmongering article uses five percent or higher levels of CO2 as an example - about fifty times the worst case scenario. They claim a "5 percent increase in carbon dioxide" does harm - but that's not what the study they quote said. It's an increase from 0.04 percent to five percent to get the symptoms they're crying about - more than a two order of magnitude increase.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SansNeural: khatores: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 600x315]

Yay!

I we gotta do is mine more gigatons more lithium and, instead of making batteries for smart phones with it, make lithium hydroxide out of it and use hundreds of thousands of people and thousands of diesel powered construction equipment and untold marine ship and airplane rides for cargo to erect Apollo-style CO2 scrubber skyscrapers around the world!

Yay!


I don't think that's going to happen.

Carbon scrubbers for buildings are going to become more common in the years to come. My opinion on the matter aside, that's what's going to happen, but they probably would not use lithium.

As far as the world is concerned, I think there is already some work being done on different types of mass atmospheric carbon removal which use more efficient processes.
 
