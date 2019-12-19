 Skip to content
(ABC News)   No, you see, when I said I wanted a nice school shooting to distract from Impeachment, I meant a school shooting where nobody is hurt. I just want to traumatize children without killing them you see   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The host issued a statement on his Twitter account, saying, "I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I'm sorry it was not received that way."

There's that wacky conservative "humour" again, keepin' it classy as always, and apologizing for the way in which it was received, not because it was delivered in the first place.

/Being right has never been so wrong.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Narrator: He wasn't joking, he's just a conservative.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"No, no, don't even say that!" Hayden said. "Don't call us! Chuck didn't say that."

YOU JUST ADMITTED HE SAID IT AND THEN IN THE SAME BREATH, DECLARE HE DIDN'T SAY IT!!

JFC these people are blithering idiots.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He deserves a lot more than a firing.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Schrodingers douchebag strikes again
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"nice school shooting"

Use blanks?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The host issued a statement on his Twitter account, saying, "I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I'm sorry it was not received that way."

Honestly? I hope you get f*cked to death by a boat anchor.

You are a horrible human being.

Good day.
 
NickBush24 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mantour: "nice school shooting"

Use blanks?


In France?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Narrator: He wasn't joking, he's just a conservative.


The thing is, he probably was joking, but there are some things you just don't joke about and shooting kids is right up there with drowning kittens as something you just do not joke about. Especially in public.

He and his wife both got fired, someone is going to be in the dog house for the next decade at least
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice Chuck Norris wannabe look you got going there in 2016.  How have the past ~4 years treated you??

Fark user imageView Full Size


More proof that spewing hate ages you at an abnormally high rate.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In a just world, the next "joke" would happen to his kids.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The host issued a statement on his Twitter account, saying, "I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I'm sorry it was not received that way."

You're not sorry for saying something horrible.  You're just sorry that people didn't "get" your "joke".  Fortunately for the rest of us, your assholishness has not been approved or protected by your employers.  Now go be an asshole elsewhere.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Its a JOKE - Krusty
Youtube VYHGnsOwHvI
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

edmo: In a just world, the next "joke" would happen to his kids.


If he does have kids, they should kill him in his sleep.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

whidbey: He deserves a lot more than a firing.


Let's see.
What happens if a high school is says it?
Not an adult. A 17 year old high school kid.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

vudukungfu: whidbey: He deserves a lot more than a firing.

Let's see.
What happens if a high school is says it?
Not an adult. A 17 year old high school kid.


What if my aunt had a penis?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

markie_farkie: "No, no, don't even say that!" Hayden said. "Don't call us! Chuck didn't say that."

YOU JUST ADMITTED HE SAID IT AND THEN IN THE SAME BREATH, DECLARE HE DIDN'T SAY IT!!

JFC these people are blithering idiots.


The doublethink is strong with this one.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bless his heart
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A Denver talk radio host regular Fark poster has been fired after he said he wanted "a nice school radio station shooting" to interrupt coverage of "the never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump."

Hmm. What a horrible thing to type!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is more than one legal charge that applies for saying shiat like this on broadcast.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Remember when the Right was taking about making a Conservative analog to Saturday Night Live?  I bet they did, and that it was a disaster.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He'll add this to his resume when he applies at Fox News.
 
Cheron
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I look forward to the spin-off fo the Amazing Mrs. Maisel, The Wacky Conservative. It will feature a white, male conservative explaining thing to women and minorities using expletives, stereotypes, misogyny, slurs - racial and sexual. It will run for twenty years on One America News
 
walkerhound
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How about a nice talk radio host shooting. Haven't had one of those in a while.
 
Znuh
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Making a joke about the innocent who were murdered, slaughtered = it's rare I say this, but he really, really should think long and hard about killing himself.

Also: 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

whidbey: vudukungfu: whidbey: He deserves a lot more than a firing.

Let's see.
What happens if a high school is says it?
Not an adult. A 17 year old high school kid.

What if my aunt had a penis?


She would still be your aunt.
 
orezona
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"I'm sorry if that hurt your feelings/offended you..."

Is exactly the farking way my ex-FIL would "apologize" whenever he did something stupid or just plain mean.

The non-apology is something that these people naturally have ingrained in them.

Talking about killing kids is not funny, farkING EVER. I can wish this asshole is fired and lives out his days alone and shunned but I know there is not enough justice in the world for that.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
a "Nice school shooting"?  Is that like when the HS cheerleaders shoot t-shirts out of a cannon during half time?

I'm sure that's what he meant *eyeroll*
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Republicans saying stupid insensitive shiat doesn't surprise me.  Glad he got fired.  I look forward to hearing anything about the awkward Christmastime he'll spend with wifey, who still works at KNUS.

More interesting is the name of the station's general manager who thought K (which rhymes with "A") N-U-S would be a good set of call letters.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I can accept that he was making a joke. Had I heard him say it before reading about the subsequent blowback I probably would have regarded it as a joke.

A crass, tasteless and immature joke that no professional should make without expecting well-deserved consequences.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fake news!! Everyone knows that school shootings are just a Chinese hoax.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The host issued a statement on his Twitter account, saying, "I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I'm sorry it was not received that way."


Ah, yes; the non-apology apology.  I love the classics.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But don't you dare call them deplorable.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Chuck Bonniwell, cohost of a talk show on KNUS 710 AM, made the comments Tuesday afternoon coming back from a commercial break before being immediately interrupted by his cohost and wife Julie Hayden. KNUS announced Wednesday night that Bonniwell and his wife had been fired.

Well that should make for an awkward, bitter Christmas season around the house.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

walkerhound: How about a nice talk radio host shooting. Haven't had one of those in a while.


He's shooting his fool mouth off.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Go fark yourself with a rusty farm implement. Oh, hey, just joking. If you "received" it as a wish for you to suffer harm, that's on you.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The host issued a statement on his Twitter account, saying, "I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I'm sorry it was not received that way."

How dare you be offended that I said something indefensible!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

hammettman: Republicans saying stupid insensitive shiat doesn't surprise me.  Glad he got fired.  I look forward to hearing anything about the awkward Christmastime he'll spend with wifey, who still works at KNUS.

More interesting is the name of the station's general manager who thought K (which rhymes with "A") N-U-S would be a good set of call letters.


They fired her too.  "KNUS announced Wednesday night that Bonniwell and his wife had been fired. "
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 5 hours ago  
BigNumber12:

Because of their relationship and nature of the show if one gets let go....


Happens with radio duos all the time.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ambivalence: The thing is, he probably was joking, but there are some things you just don't joke about and shooting kids is right up there with drowning kittens as something you just do not joke about.


Are dead baby jokes no longer okay?

/didn't tell them myself
//got tired of hearing them from others
///not offensive, just never funny
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Republicans prefer dead children over Donald getting removed. I am not surprised.
 
orezona
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This type of shiat drives me really crazy because I knew a girl who was there when Kip Kinkel shot up Thurston High School in Springfield, Oregon. She wasn't hit but had very clear issues with PTSD -she was only 17.

Also, my oldest was in 1st grade when Sandy Hook happened and that shiat ruined me.

I may be a pinko commie tree-hugging librul but there are definitely instances when I wish nothing but painful, drawn out deaths for the evil scum that does stuff like that.

F*****uuuuuuck this dude and anyone who defends him for even the suggestion.
 
Sgt. Expendable
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Ambivalence: The thing is, he probably was joking, but there are some things you just don't joke about and shooting kids is right up there with drowning kittens as something you just do not joke about.

Are dead baby jokes no longer okay?

/didn't tell them myself
//got tired of hearing them from others
///not offensive, just never funny


Knew a woman that for a period of time, dead baby jokes were about 90% of her humor. At a gathering of about 8-10 people one night, early on before anybody is actually inebriated yet, she starts with her first one. I discretely pull her aside and let her know that another woman at the party has been trying to have kids and just suffered her second miscarriage recently. I'm told somebody else there also talked to her about it.

Not even 15 minutes later and she starts in on a whole string of dead baby jokes, right next to the woman she now knew had had 2 miscarriages in a year and was desperate to have a baby.

I stopped associating with her after that. I wonder if she was related to this guy.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: whidbey: He deserves a lot more than a firing.

Let's see.
What happens if a high school is says it?
Not an adult. A 17 year old high school kid.


Well, he can't be fired from high school, but he'd still be a f*ckwit.

Sorry, did you think you had a point?
 
flondrix
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ambivalence: SpectroBoy: Narrator: He wasn't joking, he's just a conservative.

The thing is, he probably was joking, but there are some things you just don't joke about and shooting kids is right up there with drowning kittens as something you just do not joke about. Especially in public.


Especially in Colorado.

The local news was just reporting that the lawyer for one of the kids involved in a school shooting at a STEM academy was fighting to get their client tried as a kid instead of an adult.

And we had that young lady who flew into to town, bought a shotgun and two boxes of ammunition, and killed herself up in the mountains after leading police to believe she intended to do something related to the 20th anniversary of Columbine.So, fark you, Chuck.  Good riddance.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Even Howard Stern is above joking about school shootings.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 5 hours ago  

akya: a "Nice school shooting"?  Is that like when the HS cheerleaders shoot t-shirts out of a cannon during half time?

I'm sure that's what he meant *eyeroll*


A "nice school shooting" is like Richard Spencer's "peaceful ethnic cleansing".

It doesn't exist.
 
