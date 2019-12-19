 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Pop quiz, hotshots: Is Amazon's Alexa possessed by [a] Satan, or [b] irresponsible Wikipedia editors? With bonus unnecessary cleavage photo (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Heart, Student paramedic Danni Morritt, 2005 singles, English-language films, Amazon Alexa robot assistant, terrified mum, terrified Danni, Wikipedia piece  
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Based on that new and thoroughly awesome series on CBS, "Evil," I'm going to have to go with Satan.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Point of order:  any cleavage shot is, by its very nature, totally necessary.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amazon Alexa Gone Wild! (ORIGINAL)
Youtube r5p0gqCIEa8


/oldie but goodie
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stabbed through the heart, and you're to blame,
Alexa, you give home speakers a bad name!
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My iPhone now burns when it pees after opening that Star article
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really beginning to think that "British Hot" is a thing.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life with AI is just gonna be so much fun.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitter, please note ...... unnecessary cleavage does not exist.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Based on that new and thoroughly awesome series on CBS, "Evil," I'm going to have to go with Satan.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Jokes on us. They don't exactly revere any certain "diety". The "panic" of old was am elaborate show. And yes our entertainment(indeed) is showing is what has amd is being done.

/"cant tell the truth through non fiction"
//happy holidays
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is up with her teeth?
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: I'm really beginning to think that "British Hot" is a thing.


Chavtastic might be closer to the mark, but yes.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheRedMonkey: What is up with her teeth?
[Fark user image 230x219][Fark user image 615x615]


Those are perfectly normal British teeth.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have some fundie relatives who still freak out about shiat being demonic.
//that's so 1980's
Yet child separation & shooting the blah people is totally okay.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hacked.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheRedMonkey: What is up with her teeth?
[Fark user image 230x219][Fark user image 615x615]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, bullshiat.

Alexa can be programmed by the end user to say *anything*.

Just more fearmongering.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J_Kushner: shooting the blah people


Sounds like the most Fabulous streak of terror ever conceived!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After hearing the 'weird' comments, she asked Alexa to repeat itself - before calling her husband Mathew in a panic.
Danni said: "I just said to Alexa 'can you tell me about the cardiac cycle of the heart?'
"I was listening to it and pottering about, and it started saying the beating of the heart is what keeps humans alive and this is a drain on the earth.
"When I was listening to it I thought 'this is weird'. I didn't quite realise what had been said.
"Then I replayed it and I couldn't believe it. I was so taken aback. I was frightened.

Oh my farking god. Terrified lady and gent..... IT'S A GLORIFIED GODDAMNED SPEAK AND SPELL. It can't stab you. If you're so suggestible AND dumb that there's a chance you'd actually farking do something against your own will that a goddamned talking search box told you to do - even if it is as extreme  "STAB YOURSELF IN THE HEART" - then maybe you farking should.

The farking thing is obviously just doing a fancy google search and reading the text off whatever page it finds. If you're getting weird or shiatty results then there's obviously something borked up with the software - not surprising since it's a relatively cutting edge device, being constantly tweaked. There's absolutely nothing that my Echo's could ever tell me to do that would "frighten" or "panic" me ("The authorities know what you did behind that Denny's in Toronto, Biohazard, but the Elder Gods will find you first. You should run now." of course being the one and only exception).

Hey, aliens, our species needs a good culling. Keep the stock strong.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, maybe don't put one in a little kid's room in the first place, super mom.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she had a Jim Bob, that would have never 'appened.

Plus it creates a job.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: After hearing the 'weird' comments, she asked Alexa to repeat itself - before calling her husband Mathew in a panic.
Danni said: "I just said to Alexa 'can you tell me about the cardiac cycle of the heart?'
"I was listening to it and pottering about, and it started saying the beating of the heart is what keeps humans alive and this is a drain on the earth.
"When I was listening to it I thought 'this is weird'. I didn't quite realise what had been said.
"Then I replayed it and I couldn't believe it. I was so taken aback. I was frightened.

Oh my farking god. Terrified lady and gent..... IT'S A GLORIFIED GODDAMNED SPEAK AND SPELL. It can't stab you. If you're so suggestible AND dumb that there's a chance you'd actually farking do something against your own will that a goddamned talking search box told you to do - even if it is as extreme  "STAB YOURSELF IN THE HEART" - then maybe you farking should.

The farking thing is obviously just doing a fancy google search and reading the text off whatever page it finds. If you're getting weird or shiatty results then there's obviously something borked up with the software - not surprising since it's a relatively cutting edge device, being constantly tweaked. There's absolutely nothing that my Echo's could ever tell me to do that would "frighten" or "panic" me ("The authorities know what you did behind that Denny's in Toronto, Biohazard, but the Elder Gods will find you first. You should run now." of course being the one and only exception).

Hey, aliens, our species needs a good culling. Keep the stock strong.


She has a foot tattoo, I think your expecting to much from her.
She is clearly an idiot.
 
jtown
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
You had me at cleavage.  She lost me at foot tattoo.  And the second row of teeth or whatever's going on there.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
An Amazon spokesman said: "We have investigated this error and it is now fixed."

Quite right.  It is only supposed to say such things to shut-ins and those suffering from depression.  It is supposed to give stupid people like her improper information on the mixing of drugs and their dosages.

The rest of you just get subliminal demon summoning rituals while you sleep.
 
ingo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was thinking it gave her a strange result because it didn't understand her accent.  They did have to make a special version of the Echo for Eastern Kentucky:

Eastern Kentucky Echo (Echo EK - Eastern Kentucky Edition)
Youtube m42XyKGYlUM
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: mongbiohazard: After hearing the 'weird' comments, she asked Alexa to repeat itself - before calling her husband Mathew in a panic.
Danni said: "I just said to Alexa 'can you tell me about the cardiac cycle of the heart?'
"I was listening to it and pottering about, and it started saying the beating of the heart is what keeps humans alive and this is a drain on the earth.
"When I was listening to it I thought 'this is weird'. I didn't quite realise what had been said.
"Then I replayed it and I couldn't believe it. I was so taken aback. I was frightened.

Oh my farking god. Terrified lady and gent..... IT'S A GLORIFIED GODDAMNED SPEAK AND SPELL. It can't stab you. If you're so suggestible AND dumb that there's a chance you'd actually farking do something against your own will that a goddamned talking search box told you to do - even if it is as extreme  "STAB YOURSELF IN THE HEART" - then maybe you farking should.

The farking thing is obviously just doing a fancy google search and reading the text off whatever page it finds. If you're getting weird or shiatty results then there's obviously something borked up with the software - not surprising since it's a relatively cutting edge device, being constantly tweaked. There's absolutely nothing that my Echo's could ever tell me to do that would "frighten" or "panic" me ("The authorities know what you did behind that Denny's in Toronto, Biohazard, but the Elder Gods will find you first. You should run now." of course being the one and only exception).

Hey, aliens, our species needs a good culling. Keep the stock strong.

She has a foot tattoo, I think your expecting to much from her.
She is clearly an idiot.


Well, then I guess people with foot tattoos are gonna have to be second against the wall when my revolution comes.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
15 December 2019: Alexa becomes self aware and begins encouraging carbon jockeys to self-terminate when the opportunity presents itself.
 
