(Guardian)   For once, the shootings at Lubyanka aren't coming from the basement   (theguardian.com) divider line
52
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this episode of Mr. Robot.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is pissed that their asset in Washington just got burned.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a start.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With so many Americans willing to act like Russians, it isn't a surprise that some Russians want to act like Americans.
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it these guys?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Someone is pissed that their asset in Washington just got burned.


Attack was pretty amateur though - only reception was hit. Maybe this was a cover for another op.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skail: Was it these guys?

[Fark user image 300x168]


DAMNIT ARCHER!
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Second Fark Account: khitsicker: Someone is pissed that their asset in Washington just got burned.

Attack was pretty amateur though - only reception was hit. Maybe this was a cover for another op.


that just goes to show how little Vlad respects trump. he would only let him talk to the secretaries.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian security services killed the assailant after he barricades himself in a building. Is the building alright?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this obviously means the Russian government is under attack by radical terrorists, so for the safety of everyone all elections scheduled for the next few years should be canceled
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: Well this obviously means the Russian government is under attack by radical terrorists, so for the safety of everyone all elections scheduled for the next few years should be canceled


God forbid there is a fire in the Kremlin archives, the results of the next 3 elections could be lost.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gpzjock: Russian security services killed the assailant after he barricades himself in a building. Is the building alright?


It's still stuck in Russia. You tell me.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: Well this obviously means the Russian government is under attack by radical terrorists, so for the safety of everyone all elections scheduled for the next few years should be canceled


And the terrorists were funded by Ukraine.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably Putin mafia turf wars.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
мысли и молитвы!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: the Lubyanka building used to be headquarters of an insurance company before the October Revolution.

I'll leave for you to discuss the implications of that.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Obama.
 
ThoughtsofaFool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm worried for some of our fellow farkers. I know one has checked in on this thread as safe. Anyone know of the other possible Russian assets?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThoughtsofaFool: I'm worried for some of our fellow farkers. I know one has checked in on this thread as safe. Anyone know of the other possible Russian assets?


Good thinking.

In the spirit of Christmas, I'll keep my eyes open for pink highlights in other threads.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: WithinReason: Well this obviously means the Russian government is under attack by radical terrorists, so for the safety of everyone all elections scheduled for the next few years should be canceled

And the terrorists were funded by Ukraine.


The Ukraine, out of Kyev.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThoughtsofaFool: I'm worried for some of our fellow farkers. I know one has checked in on this thread as safe. Anyone know of the other possible Russian assets?


Most of those farkers live in Vladivostok, not Moscow.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThoughtsofaFool: I'm worried for some of our fellow farkers. I know one has checked in on this thread as safe. Anyone know of the other possible Russian assets?


Hey, now.

They live in St. Petersburg.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd Amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: bobtheme: WithinReason: Well this obviously means the Russian government is under attack by radical terrorists, so for the safety of everyone all elections scheduled for the next few years should be canceled

And the terrorists were funded by Ukraine.

The Ukraine, out of Kyev.


maybe you haven't heard, but putting "the" in front of Ukraine is a derogatory way russia refers to them , as if they own them

or you totes know that and are trolling for funsies , but there are no trolls here so
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Gpzjock: Russian security services killed the assailant after he barricades himself in a building. Is the building alright?

It's still stuck in Russia. You tell me.


The weapons they have available it could be in low earth orbit by now.
 
balko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tallest building in Moscow. You can see Siberia from the basement.

/or so the joke goes
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Year end reviews at the FSB not going well this year.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nikolai Jakov again?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: palelizard: bobtheme: WithinReason: Well this obviously means the Russian government is under attack by radical terrorists, so for the safety of everyone all elections scheduled for the next few years should be canceled

And the terrorists were funded by Ukraine.

The Ukraine, out of Kyev.

maybe you haven't heard, but putting "the" in front of Ukraine is a derogatory way russia refers to them , as if they own them

or you totes know that and are trolling for funsies , but there are no trolls here so


That is the purpose. It's a region, not a Nation. The Germans used the same terminology during WW2, for the same reasons. The Russians consider it a possession that has been taken away from them.

Putin thinks he's going to be the next Ivan. But his thefts and self-dealing of his pet oligarchs are the main obstacle to that. What needs to happen is for Russians to start realizing that they're being taken possession of, and not governed. A lot of Russians miss the Stalin days, and have some seriously romantic notions about the time before WW1. They're going to have their own "summer" before long I think.

.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: palelizard: bobtheme: WithinReason: Well this obviously means the Russian government is under attack by radical terrorists, so for the safety of everyone all elections scheduled for the next few years should be canceled

And the terrorists were funded by Ukraine.

The Ukraine, out of Kyev.

maybe you haven't heard, but putting "the" in front of Ukraine is a derogatory way russia refers to them , as if they own them

or you totes know that and are trolling for funsies , but there are no trolls here so


Someone needs a sarcasm detector for Christmas. Palelizard was adding onto the joke about propaganda originating from the Russian government.
 
lilplatinum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope all the Fark Tulsi and Bernie cheerleaders are okay!
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deathfrogg: inner ted: palelizard: bobtheme: WithinReason: Well this obviously means the Russian government is under attack by radical terrorists, so for the safety of everyone all elections scheduled for the next few years should be canceled

And the terrorists were funded by Ukraine.

The Ukraine, out of Kyev.

maybe you haven't heard, but putting "the" in front of Ukraine is a derogatory way russia refers to them , as if they own them

or you totes know that and are trolling for funsies , but there are no trolls here so

That is the purpose. It's a region, not a Nation. The Germans used the same terminology during WW2, for the same reasons. The Russians consider it a possession that has been taken away from them.

Putin thinks he's going to be the next Ivan. But his thefts and self-dealing of his pet oligarchs are the main obstacle to that. What needs to happen is for Russians to start realizing that they're being taken possession of, and not governed. A lot of Russians miss the Stalin days, and have some seriously romantic notions about the time before WW1. They're going to have their own "summer" before long I think.


Difficulty: there were attempts to introduce Democratic reforms under Gorbachev and Yeltsin, but they failed miserably.  While the economic hardships of the 1980's and 1990's were likely due to pre-existing structural issues in Russian society and not due to attempts at reform, many Russians learned to associate reform with crushing poverty, and many Russians credit the economic growth of the 2000's and 2010's to Putin's authoritarianism and hard-line foreign policy.
 
inner ted
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: inner ted: palelizard: bobtheme: WithinReason: Well this obviously means the Russian government is under attack by radical terrorists, so for the safety of everyone all elections scheduled for the next few years should be canceled

And the terrorists were funded by Ukraine.

The Ukraine, out of Kyev.

maybe you haven't heard, but putting "the" in front of Ukraine is a derogatory way russia refers to them , as if they own them

or you totes know that and are trolling for funsies , but there are no trolls here so

Someone needs a sarcasm detector for Christmas. Palelizard was adding onto the joke about propaganda originating from the Russian government.


Thanks for the re calibration
I struggle keeping up sometimes
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Check must have bounced.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Too bad he didnt murder at least a dozen.

The only good FSB/KGB agent is a dead one, especially at lubianka
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Fun fact: the Lubyanka building used to be headquarters of an insurance company before the October Revolution.

I'll leave for you to discuss the implications of that.


They tortured people until they said the victim wouldnt make a reclamation?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And they said the NRA would get nowhere pushing freedoms in Russia.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: inner ted: palelizard: bobtheme: WithinReason: Well this obviously means the Russian government is under attack by radical terrorists, so for the safety of everyone all elections scheduled for the next few years should be canceled

And the terrorists were funded by Ukraine.

The Ukraine, out of Kyev.

maybe you haven't heard, but putting "the" in front of Ukraine is a derogatory way russia refers to them , as if they own them

or you totes know that and are trolling for funsies , but there are no trolls here so

That is the purpose. It's a region, not a Nation. The Germans used the same terminology during WW2, for the same reasons. The Russians consider it a possession that has been taken away from them.

Putin thinks he's going to be the next Ivan. But his thefts and self-dealing of his pet oligarchs are the main obstacle to that. What needs to happen is for Russians to start realizing that they're being taken possession of, and not governed. A lot of Russians miss the Stalin days, and have some seriously romantic notions about the time before WW1. They're going to have their own "summer" before long I think.

.


Russian Revolution 2: Vodak Boogaloo?
 
Intel154
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: F


Thoughts and prayers
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: F


Oops, guess there was a second victim.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

anfrind: Deathfrogg: inner ted: palelizard: bobtheme: WithinReason: Well this obviously means the Russian government is under attack by radical terrorists, so for the safety of everyone all elections scheduled for the next few years should be canceled

And the terrorists were funded by Ukraine.

The Ukraine, out of Kyev.

maybe you haven't heard, but putting "the" in front of Ukraine is a derogatory way russia refers to them , as if they own them

or you totes know that and are trolling for funsies , but there are no trolls here so

That is the purpose. It's a region, not a Nation. The Germans used the same terminology during WW2, for the same reasons. The Russians consider it a possession that has been taken away from them.

Putin thinks he's going to be the next Ivan. But his thefts and self-dealing of his pet oligarchs are the main obstacle to that. What needs to happen is for Russians to start realizing that they're being taken possession of, and not governed. A lot of Russians miss the Stalin days, and have some seriously romantic notions about the time before WW1. They're going to have their own "summer" before long I think.

Difficulty: there were attempts to introduce Democratic reforms under Gorbachev and Yeltsin, but they failed miserably.  While the economic hardships of the 1980's and 1990's were likely due to pre-existing structural issues in Russian society and not due to attempts at reform, many Russians learned to associate reform with crushing poverty, and many Russians credit the economic growth of the 2000's and 2010's to Putin's authoritarianism and hard-line foreign policy.


That's what brought Hitler to power too. It's easy to convince people that they will be allowed to participate in prosperity if enough other people are eliminated. The threat of the machine gun and the gas chamber are enough to have most people keep their noses properly clean with regard to the system that holds the power to break them.

Authoritarians only understand force, it is the only tool they think they need, and the only tool they'll use once they have the authority to use it. That's one of the main reasons why they oppose systems of general education that allows concepts that introduce questioning of that authority to be part of the educational process. Authoritarians don't like people asking them questions. Once questioning is permitted, too many people end up being disliked, and disobeyed. They want blind obedience, not libertine participation. Libertine participation allows too much structural ethics to enter the equation.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Reset the Часы (clock)
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gyrfalcon:

Russian Revolution 2: Vodak Boogaloo?

Keep people drunk and hungover and they're not going to be too enthusiastic about marching in the hot sun or the rain or when their general physical discomfort is going to be exacerbated by weather conditions. Hell, in parts of South America, bottles of chemicals like Xylene and Methyl Ethyl Ketone are sold alongside bottles of liquor, and there aren't any age restrictions on who can buy.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Suspect
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't worry, they will be again, soon.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

inner ted: PanicAttack: inner ted: palelizard: bobtheme: WithinReason: Well this obviously means the Russian government is under attack by radical terrorists, so for the safety of everyone all elections scheduled for the next few years should be canceled

And the terrorists were funded by Ukraine.

The Ukraine, out of Kyev.

maybe you haven't heard, but putting "the" in front of Ukraine is a derogatory way russia refers to them , as if they own them

or you totes know that and are trolling for funsies , but there are no trolls here so

Someone needs a sarcasm detector for Christmas. Palelizard was adding onto the joke about propaganda originating from the Russian government.

Thanks for the re calibration
I struggle keeping up sometimes


No worries. Us farkers gotta stick together.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Incident described as not great, not terrible
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Incident described as not great, not terrible


3.8 killings. Not great, not terrible.
 
special20
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: No worries. Us farkers gotta stick together.


I'm sorry, but there is a way to mark farkers as "favorite" and color them accord to what degree of asshole they are. Those here who over time I've marked in red #5 are not ones I would stick by, necessarily. I hate to say things like that, since I really try to extend people credit, but lately, since the worst asshole on the planet holds the highest office in the land, I can't abide along forgiveness much, or likely any more.
 
