 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(GamesRadar)   For your reading pleasure while in line for The Last Skywalker, an essay on how the Prequels could have been so much better, if only they'd been completely different. Bonus: author thinks the Sith represent Libertarian ideals   (gamesradar.com) divider line
92
    More: Facepalm, Jedi, Star Wars, Sith, Anakin Skywalker, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace  
•       •       •

547 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2019 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



92 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, Subby, not even Libertarians represent Libertarian ideals. It's a nonsense philosophy.

For those irritated by the ad blocker blocker: The article has nothing new in it. Man discovers the Star Wars prequels were a frustrating fumble. See any dissertation and critical dissection in the past 16 years.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't be reading that. Thanks for the heads up, subby.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belated Media already did this. Check it out on YouTube
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, if you realize that Libertarians are enablers of fascism.
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I wait in line for that piece of trash?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Libertarians in space is simultaneously hilarious and frightening.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I can't.really figure is how Disney can repeatedly screw up this franchise. The Force Awakens wasn't that bad but they seem to be struggling ever since.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Red Letter Media said it best: the prequels were scripted as though it was a first draft scrawled out the night before the assignment was due.

There was a viable story there, but it would have been so much better after several revisions by talented script doctors.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peace is a lie, there is only passion.
Through passion, I gain strength.
Through strength, I gain power.
Through power, I gain victory.
Through victory, my chains are broken.
The Force shall free me.

Replace the Force with the Invisible Hand and you're right on.
 
bk3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes I also think exploding highly populated planets to test your new weapon represents the greatest in free market solutions.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drxym: What I can't.really figure is how Disney can repeatedly screw up this franchise. The Force Awakens wasn't that bad but they seem to be struggling ever since.


The problem is that Disney has so much invested in the franchise that nobody is in full control of anything. Any major decision on the films almost certainly runs through a committee of money men. That's how you get watered down gunk like TLJ.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: I think Red Letter Media said it best: the prequels were scripted as though it was a first draft scrawled out the night before the assignment was due.

There was a viable story there, but it would have been so much better after several revisions by talented script doctors.


Agreed. The Red Letter Media series on the prequels is one of the best dissections I've ever read, er viewed. This article actually isn't bad, it just isn't anything new.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drxym: What I can't.really figure is how Disney can repeatedly screw up this franchise. The Force Awakens wasn't that bad but they seem to be struggling ever since.


As I said years ago, in 2013, Disney is not at all interested in making good movies.

Disney is interested in making movies that will drive merch sales for another 4 decades.

How anyone thought Disney was going to make top quality Star Wars movies is beyond me.

It was doomed before it even began.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just release the Topher Grace edit, you cowards!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The author makes some good points.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT IF "STAR WARS: EPISODE I" WAS GOOD? (Belated Media)
Youtube VgICnbC2-_Y
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT IF STAR WARS EPISODE II WERE GOOD? (Belated Media)
Youtube JAbug3AhYmw
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: Libertarians in space is simultaneously hilarious and frightening.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT IF STAR WARS EPISODE III WERE GOOD? (Belated Media)
Youtube 6wKqH6vlGHU
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You see, Star Wars has always been about binary, black-and-white morality. In the original trilogy, that works just fine."


Umm... that's pretty much the opposite of what was presented in the original trilogy.

Until much later books/games etc, pretty much all we knew about the philosophy of the Jedi was "You're going to find that many of the truths we cling to depend greatly on our own point of view."

And that was about it. Which is not black and white, it's pretty much moral relativism in a nutshell.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drxym: What I can't.really figure is how Disney can repeatedly screw up this franchise. The Force Awakens wasn't that bad but they seem to be struggling ever since.


Oh they were struggling way before Disney took control. Even Return of the Jedi was a mess, not to mention the prequels.

On the other hand, The Mandalorian is actually a pretty good Samurai story.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: [Fark user image 850x222]


The fark?  Star Wars has always been about shameless merchandising.  I got the original Christmas run of toys.  The two guys bothering Luke in the cantina?  The guy Obi cut the arm off of?  I had all three. The entire idea of the movies from the very inception was sell as many toys based off of background characters as possible.  SW was not some act of pure creative auteurness sullied by crass commercialism, but an act of shameless preying upon small children for a quick buck that vaguely had some barely-coherent package to wrap it in.  All that has changed is that the small children now have mortgage payments and ruthlessly beat down their own children to play with the toys (or, more likely, beat down their own children to place hermetically sealed packages of said toys in lockboxes more secure than Fort Knox).
 
goat012006
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rogue One was excellent. That's all I got.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sith are obviously evil, what with all the murder and enslavement. The Jedi are less obviously evil - preaching utter detachment from everything except their religion, while supporting a clearly unjust status quo.

The only people in the whole SW universe worth cheering for are the gamblers, smugglers, bounty hunters, and assorted outlaws.

The guy might have a point.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: The fark?  Star Wars has always been about shameless merchandising.


Yes, I know that.

And the point I'm making is that the shameless merchandising was the only thing that Disney was actually interested in.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hickory-smoked: drxym: What I can't.really figure is how Disney can repeatedly screw up this franchise. The Force Awakens wasn't that bad but they seem to be struggling ever since.

Oh they were struggling way before Disney took control. Even Return of the Jedi was a mess, not to mention the prequels.

On the other hand, The Mandalorian is actually a pretty good Samurai story.


And that is a product that was groomed specifically for the launch of their streaming channel.  Season 2 will be the test.
 
Rigodamndiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: [Fark user image image 850x222]


Nostradamus, is that you?
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: I think Red Letter Media said it best: the prequels were scripted as though it was a first draft scrawled out the night before the assignment was due.

There was a viable story there, but it would have been so much better after several revisions by talented script doctors.


Carrie Fisher did polishes on most of not all of them.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: Libertarians in space is simultaneously hilarious and frightening.


You want F Paul Wilson's science fiction, then.  And a stiff drink.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: Libertarians in space is simultaneously hilarious and frightening.


Photoshop contest idea!  Ron Paul with a light saber in a folding chair.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But will we ever get the Harrison Ford vehicle where he comes down from a decades long drug binge to realize that he isn't a space smuggler with an alien friend and is just a homeless guy with a dog?
 
It's Bensane Garrison! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

advex101: Hickory-smoked: drxym: What I can't.really figure is how Disney can repeatedly screw up this franchise. The Force Awakens wasn't that bad but they seem to be struggling ever since.

Oh they were struggling way before Disney took control. Even Return of the Jedi was a mess, not to mention the prequels.

On the other hand, The Mandalorian is actually a pretty good Samurai story.

And that is a product that was groomed specifically for the launch of their streaming channel.  Season 2 will be the test.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: Libertarians in space is simultaneously hilarious and frightening.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


"Haven't read much of my stuff, have you?"
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Rev.K: [Fark user image 850x222]

The fark?  Star Wars has always been about shameless merchandising.  I got the original Christmas run of toys.  The two guys bothering Luke in the cantina?  The guy Obi cut the arm off of?  I had all three. The entire idea of the movies from the very inception was sell as many toys based off of background characters as possible.  SW was not some act of pure creative auteurness sullied by crass commercialism, but an act of shameless preying upon small children for a quick buck that vaguely had some barely-coherent package to wrap it in.  All that has changed is that the small children now have mortgage payments and ruthlessly beat down their own children to play with the toys (or, more likely, beat down their own children to place hermetically sealed packages of said toys in lockboxes more secure than Fort Knox).


Yeah.  It was so much about merchandising that they had zero toys in the pipeline.  It was so planned that a movie that came out in May has no toys in stores the following Christmas.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: [Fark user image 850x222]


I don't know what is worse, the fact that it is spot on or that you have a screen grab of a post you made 6 years ago.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: But will we ever get the Harrison Ford vehicle where he comes down from a decades long drug binge to realize that he isn't a space smuggler with an alien friend and is just a homeless guy with a dog?


In a space Winnebago?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjbok: phalamir: Rev.K: [Fark user image 850x222]

The fark?  Star Wars has always been about shameless merchandising.  I got the original Christmas run of toys.  The two guys bothering Luke in the cantina?  The guy Obi cut the arm off of?  I had all three. The entire idea of the movies from the very inception was sell as many toys based off of background characters as possible.  SW was not some act of pure creative auteurness sullied by crass commercialism, but an act of shameless preying upon small children for a quick buck that vaguely had some barely-coherent package to wrap it in.  All that has changed is that the small children now have mortgage payments and ruthlessly beat down their own children to play with the toys (or, more likely, beat down their own children to place hermetically sealed packages of said toys in lockboxes more secure than Fort Knox).

Yeah.  It was so much about merchandising that they had zero toys in the pipeline.  It was so planned that a movie that came out in May has no toys in stores the following Christmas.


Blame that on Lucas, who retained all toy rights and hadn't actually made any agreements to make toys until after the movie was a big success.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Libertarians in space is simultaneously hilarious and frightening.


It's like the whole seasteading thing they've been kicking around for decades, even if they accomplished it there'd be bunch of people on a platform in the middle of the ocean who think building codes are a form of oppression and using taxes to maintain common infrastructure is theft.  The only question is would they collapse socially or would the structure itself catch on fire and sink first.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Millions of people have created dissertations about how the prequels should have been better, who cares.

SurfaceTension: I think Red Letter Media said it best: the prequels were scripted as though it was a first draft scrawled out the night before the assignment was due.

There was a viable story there, but it would have been so much better after several revisions by talented script doctors.


I still super-love the theory that Darth Jar Jar is where he was headed until TPM backlash forced hasty rewrites. Lucas is stubbornly tightlipped after decades of mockery so he'll never reveal his other ideas, which is a shame because he might not be seen as such a hack if there was actual subtelty in the story.
 
Snort
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
A games website review?  You know it's going to be stupid.
 
Trik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know, if they weren't what they are, they'd be different.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: advex101: Hickory-smoked: drxym: What I can't.really figure is how Disney can repeatedly screw up this franchise. The Force Awakens wasn't that bad but they seem to be struggling ever since.

Oh they were struggling way before Disney took control. Even Return of the Jedi was a mess, not to mention the prequels.

On the other hand, The Mandalorian is actually a pretty good Samurai story.

And that is a product that was groomed specifically for the launch of their streaming channel.  Season 2 will be the test.

[Fark user image 500x282] [View Full Size image _x_]


When I see that character I always think Gremlins.

Perhaps Yoda is an adult Mogwai?
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

goat012006: Rogue One was excellent. That's all I got.


This.  Disney would be well-served to at least periodically release something of that quality/boldness within the franchise.
 
GunPlumber
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've known a surprising number of jackasses who think the empire was the good guys. They have an authoritarian view of everything.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How to make the prequels good? Easy.

Make the trade dispute about slavery (Trade Federation is for, Queen Amadala leads a growing force that is against). Make Jar Jar not a racist stereotype but keep him at least a little silly, and make him secretly Sith like it was rumored Lucas originally planned. Make the entire conflict between Jedi and the Trade Federation be about the economic downturn that arises due to the freeing of slaves. Make people suffer, starve, turn against the Jedi. Make this a ploy by Palpatine, who is orchestrating a stranglehold on resources to make it seem like it's worse than it is. Make it not "Order 66" that does in the Jedi, but a full fledged revolt of the people against them. Jedi murdered in the streets by a population too blinded by starvation and desperation to realize they're being played. Then Palpatine comes in with a magnanimous "here's a bunch of resources the Jedi were maliciously hoarding" so he looks like a hero. The people make him Emperor.

Oh, and make Anakin an adult from the first movie, and make him not a whiny douchebag.
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: mjbok: phalamir: Rev.K: [Fark user image 850x222]

The fark?  Star Wars has always been about shameless merchandising.  I got the original Christmas run of toys.  The two guys bothering Luke in the cantina?  The guy Obi cut the arm off of?  I had all three. The entire idea of the movies from the very inception was sell as many toys based off of background characters as possible.  SW was not some act of pure creative auteurness sullied by crass commercialism, but an act of shameless preying upon small children for a quick buck that vaguely had some barely-coherent package to wrap it in.  All that has changed is that the small children now have mortgage payments and ruthlessly beat down their own children to play with the toys (or, more likely, beat down their own children to place hermetically sealed packages of said toys in lockboxes more secure than Fort Knox).

Yeah.  It was so much about merchandising that they had zero toys in the pipeline.  It was so planned that a movie that came out in May has no toys in stores the following Christmas.

Blame that on Lucas, who retained all toy rights and hadn't actually made any agreements to make toys until after the movie was a big success.


Nope. Disney bought everything.. Lucas is retired and doing salad reviews and experimental (read: porn) films.
 
It's Bensane Garrison! [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

advex101: It's Bensane Garrison!: advex101: Hickory-smoked: drxym: What I can't.really figure is how Disney can repeatedly screw up this franchise. The Force Awakens wasn't that bad but they seem to be struggling ever since.

Oh they were struggling way before Disney took control. Even Return of the Jedi was a mess, not to mention the prequels.

On the other hand, The Mandalorian is actually a pretty good Samurai story.

And that is a product that was groomed specifically for the launch of their streaming channel.  Season 2 will be the test.

[Fark user image 500x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

When I see that character I always think Gremlins.

Perhaps Yoda is an adult Mogwai?


If that was the case then the Empire would be waterboarding him daily and sending out waves of force wielding Gremlins after feeding them after midnight.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guy thinks its so easy. Why don't he write a better one?
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report