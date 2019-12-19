 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGAL 8)   If a stranger asks to show $2,800 worth of puppies to his girlfriend who's waiting in the car, just say no   (wgal.com) divider line
69
    More: PSA, Pennsylvania, STATE POLICE, Pennsylvania State Police, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, NEW TONIGHT, Puppy, POLICE, Dog  
•       •       •

2543 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2019 at 3:05 PM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
His girl friend writes the check on the dashboard, with the car running.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unless he also took their papers, they're worth $50 tops.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The crime is charging $1,400 for a puppy.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd like to know if this is an Amish puppy mill before I decide where to direct my ire.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wellreadneck: I'd like to know if this is an Amish puppy mill before I decide where to direct my ire.


There's enough ire for everyone.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 5 hours ago  
$2,800 Worth of Puppies is my Tila Tequila cover band name.

/Seriously though, I hope the dogs are ok.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meanwhile, if you ask to see a bunch of puppies at the local shelter, they will be happy if you take them out to your girlfriend and don't come back.

/assuming that you want the puppies for real. If you're one of those asshole abusive people who want to do evil shiat or abuse them, then society will put out a death warrant for you and you better pray you return the dogs unharmed before someone catches up with you.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WaitForIt
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Kit Fister: Meanwhile, if you ask to see a bunch of puppies at the local shelter, they will be happy if you take them out to your girlfriend and don't come back.

/assuming that you want the puppies for real. If you're one of those asshole abusive people who want to do evil shiat or abuse them, then society will put out a death warrant for you and you better pray you return the dogs unharmed before someone catches up with you.


https://kywnewsradio.radio.com/articl​e​s/news/pennsylvania-spca-searching-pup​py-stolen-shelter
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Kit Fister: Meanwhile, if you ask to see a bunch of puppies at the local shelter, they will be happy if you take them out to your girlfriend and don't come back.


When I had to put my last dog down I went to a shelter to adopt a beagle I saw on the website and was turned down because my yard wasn't fenced. I have acreage and to fence it with puppy proof fencing would cost a fortune and considering it goes through forest would be a huge pain in the ass. So I bought my puppy from a breeder. Sorry shelter beagle I tried.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Chemlight Battery: wellreadneck: I'd like to know if this is an Amish puppy mill before I decide where to direct my ire.

There's enough ire for everyone.


If it's a puppy mill I'm going to be cheering for Robin Hood there.
If not, screw that thief.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

RTOGUY: Kit Fister: Meanwhile, if you ask to see a bunch of puppies at the local shelter, they will be happy if you take them out to your girlfriend and don't come back.

When I had to put my last dog down I went to a shelter to adopt a beagle I saw on the website and was turned down because my yard wasn't fenced. I have acreage and to fence it with puppy proof fencing would cost a fortune and considering it goes through forest would be a huge pain in the ass. So I bought my puppy from a breeder. Sorry shelter beagle I tried.


There are definitely some requirements that I find stupidly annoying, just like that. I mean, I can understand where they're coming from, but at the same time...

I wonder if they'd've accepted a bunch of T-posts and chicken wire fencing? Put it up long enough to pass their stupid requirement, then take it down.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RTOGUY: .

When I had to put my last dog down I went to a shelter to adopt a beagle I saw on the website and was turned down because my yard wasn't fenced. I have acreage and to fence it with puppy proof fencing would cost a fortune and considering it goes through forest would be a huge pain in the ass. So I bought my puppy from a breeder. Sorry shelter beagle I tried.


Right? They actually vet people wanting to adopt shelter animals. Might as well just waste money. Meh.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They stole half a French Bulldog?

yuck
 
zgrizz
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe, you know, don't try to bend ordinary folks over by charging $1400 for a frickin puppy!

This is the result of the spay/neuter craze ... and frankly I'm thinking of just not doing it next time.
 
Feel_the_velvet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Better find them before the thief starts feeding them steak and bacon.

Then they'll never want to come home.  Stockholm syndrome.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"what is that like two puppies"

*Checks article*

Yup.
 
Insain2
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Puppy poopins.......
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 hours ago  

maxandgrinch: Unless he also took their papers, they're worth $50 tops.


3.99 a pound actually.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

waxbeans: RTOGUY: .

When I had to put my last dog down I went to a shelter to adopt a beagle I saw on the website and was turned down because my yard wasn't fenced. I have acreage and to fence it with puppy proof fencing would cost a fortune and considering it goes through forest would be a huge pain in the ass. So I bought my puppy from a breeder. Sorry shelter beagle I tried.

Right? They actually vet people wanting to adopt shelter animals. Might as well just waste money. Meh.


There's this new invention I want to tell you about. They call it a leash. It's a long (usually about 4' but you can get even longer ones!) strap that's made of leather, or nylon or rope or chain or something else. They have a clip on one end you can attach to a dogs collar and loop at the other for you to hold on to. It allows you to safely take your dog outside if you don't have a fenced yard.

It's truly a wonderful time to be alive.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can you even get a new set of puppies for $2800?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

zgrizz: Maybe, you know, don't try to bend ordinary folks over by charging $1400 for a frickin puppy!

This is the result of the spay/neuter craze ... and frankly I'm thinking of just not doing it next time.


Pricing has increased because idiots exist who will pay $2000 for a specific breed of dog.

Spaying and neutering dogs is a great idea. If there was a shortage of dogs, animal shelters wouldn't be overflowing.

But someone's  11 year old daughter just has to have a malti-poo and it didn't matter that there were 30 dogs just as cute and sweet at the shelter.
 
montex
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My corgi puppy was $2,000 and a friend's French bulldog was $3500. Purebreds are not cheap.
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll show you my two puppies if your girlfriend shows me her two puppies.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Kit Fister: RTOGUY: Kit Fister: Meanwhile, if you ask to see a bunch of puppies at the local shelter, they will be happy if you take them out to your girlfriend and don't come back.

When I had to put my last dog down I went to a shelter to adopt a beagle I saw on the website and was turned down because my yard wasn't fenced. I have acreage and to fence it with puppy proof fencing would cost a fortune and considering it goes through forest would be a huge pain in the ass. So I bought my puppy from a breeder. Sorry shelter beagle I tried.

There are definitely some requirements that I find stupidly annoying, just like that. I mean, I can understand where they're coming from, but at the same time...

I wonder if they'd've accepted a bunch of T-posts and chicken wire fencing? Put it up long enough to pass their stupid requirement, then take it down.


I too had the same result when I went to 4 different animal shelters. Found my current pup on craigslist. It was a sketchy transaction in a parking lot with a woman who made bad life choices. It cost me $200 to make her go away. Pup was/is worth every dime and then some :)

I spoke to my Vet about that when I brought my new pup in for her to review. She told me many Vets were frustrated with a lot of the rules many rescue operators have in place. No fence? No problem. Its called a leash.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 4 hours ago  

nytmare: I'll show you my two puppies if your girlfriend shows me her two puppies.


See, was that so hard?

I thought the thread would eventually go towards sweater puppies.  I'm leaving disappointed.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 hours ago  

elgrancerdo: nytmare: I'll show you my two puppies if your girlfriend shows me her two puppies.

See, was that so hard?

I thought the thread would eventually go towards sweater puppies.  I'm leaving disappointed.


Well now that I'm thinking about it, yes it's hard.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fiona was free to adopt. As you can see, she isn't spoiled, at all.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RTOGUY: Kit Fister: Meanwhile, if you ask to see a bunch of puppies at the local shelter, they will be happy if you take them out to your girlfriend and don't come back.

When I had to put my last dog down I went to a shelter to adopt a beagle I saw on the website and was turned down because my yard wasn't fenced. I have acreage and to fence it with puppy proof fencing would cost a fortune and considering it goes through forest would be a huge pain in the ass. So I bought my puppy from a breeder. Sorry shelter beagle I tried.


Had rescue group bring a mother/daughter set of golden retrievers to my house. They said my 6' fence wasn't high enough. The only way those fat dogs were getting past that fence was if they leaned all of their weight on it and knocked it over. Oh well, hope they eventually found a good home.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 4 hours ago  

montex: My corgi puppy was $2,000 and a friend's French bulldog was $3500. Purebreds are not cheap.


But they do suffer more illness and die younger, so it all equals out.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Our $600 Yorkiepoo seems like a bargain.

And yes, he is a good boy.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Even if he has unidentified roadkill he won't give up.
 
blakeosage
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anyone that pays for a pet (any pet) is dumb.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 4 hours ago  

montex: My corgi puppy was $2,000 and a friend's French bulldog was $3500. Purebreds are not cheap.


You sir are the problem. I hope you enjoy all those entirely avoidable vet bills for the major genetic faults that come with the CONSTANT inbreeding those "pure" breed dogs cost you....
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: RTOGUY: Kit Fister: Meanwhile, if you ask to see a bunch of puppies at the local shelter, they will be happy if you take them out to your girlfriend and don't come back.

When I had to put my last dog down I went to a shelter to adopt a beagle I saw on the website and was turned down because my yard wasn't fenced. I have acreage and to fence it with puppy proof fencing would cost a fortune and considering it goes through forest would be a huge pain in the ass. So I bought my puppy from a breeder. Sorry shelter beagle I tried.

Had rescue group bring a mother/daughter set of golden retrievers to my house. They said my 6' fence wasn't high enough. The only way those fat dogs were getting past that fence was if they leaned all of their weight on it and knocked it over. Oh well, hope they eventually found a good home.


Who has a fence over 6' unless you live in a castle or at the zoo?
Actually most municipalities probably have rules on the maximum height your fence can be.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Capt_Clown: montex: My corgi puppy was $2,000 and a friend's French bulldog was $3500. Purebreds are not cheap.

You sir are the problem. I hope you enjoy all those entirely avoidable vet bills for the major genetic faults that come with the CONSTANT inbreeding those "pure" breed dogs cost you....


Username checks out.

Not everyone that sells puppies runs a puppy mill.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blakeosage: Anyone that pays for a pet (any pet) is dumb.


We feel the same way about kids.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blakeosage: Anyone that pays for a pet (any pet) is dumb.


You know it costs money to adopt animals from the Humane Society and city pounds right?

Or were you suggesting that people should just steal animals?
 
Speef
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who pays thousands of dollars for crazy-ass inbred dogs?  You can get a real dog for free.

I mean, I understand that some people enjoy paying thousands more for everything they own so that they can say that they paid thousands more, but if you don't have that serious mental illness, why would you even consider this?
 
Birnone
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why you have a pair of mutt puppies, in addition to the ones that matter. When a prospective buyer comes over to look at them, show them the mutts. If they laugh and say "Those look like mutts" then you show them the real thing since buyers like that are legit.

If they say "I want to take them to the car and show them to my girlfriend" then you know they are thieves since they can't recognize these are mutts. Then you say "You lose, good day sir" and leave them standing there with their slack jawed mouths agape.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why I have a cat.
$20 rehoming fee and he's cute as hell.
 
mjbok
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Speef: Who pays thousands of dollars for crazy-ass inbred dogs?  You can get a real dog for free.

I mean, I understand that some people enjoy paying thousands more for everything they own so that they can say that they paid thousands more, but if you don't have that serious mental illness, why would you even consider this?


Where do you get a real dog for free?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: RTOGUY: Kit Fister: Meanwhile, if you ask to see a bunch of puppies at the local shelter, they will be happy if you take them out to your girlfriend and don't come back.

When I had to put my last dog down I went to a shelter to adopt a beagle I saw on the website and was turned down because my yard wasn't fenced. I have acreage and to fence it with puppy proof fencing would cost a fortune and considering it goes through forest would be a huge pain in the ass. So I bought my puppy from a breeder. Sorry shelter beagle I tried.

Had rescue group bring a mother/daughter set of golden retrievers to my house. They said my 6' fence wasn't high enough. The only way those fat dogs were getting past that fence was if they leaned all of their weight on it and knocked it over. Oh well, hope they eventually found a good home.


My Lab/Pit has decided that 6 foot fences are no deterrent. Then figured how to beat the coyote style rollers.

The electric fence though...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: But someone's  11 year old daughter just has to have a malti-poo and it didn't matter that there were 30 dogs just as cute and sweet at the shelter.


Hay I'm 46 and I'm holding out for a miniature pitbull/Shar pei.
 
FriarED1
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RTOGUY: Kit Fister: Meanwhile, if you ask to see a bunch of puppies at the local shelter, they will be happy if you take them out to your girlfriend and don't come back.

When I had to put my last dog down I went to a shelter to adopt a beagle I saw on the website and was turned down because my yard wasn't fenced. I have acreage and to fence it with puppy proof fencing would cost a fortune and considering it goes through forest would be a huge pain in the ass. So I bought my puppy from a breeder. Sorry shelter beagle I tried.


You could have just told them it was fenced. I've never had a shelter employee or volunteer follow me home to make sure.
 
blakeosage
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: blakeosage: Anyone that pays for a pet (any pet) is dumb.

You know it costs money to adopt animals from the Humane Society and city pounds right?

Or were you suggesting that people should just steal animals?


mjbok: Speef: Who pays thousands of dollars for crazy-ass inbred dogs?  You can get a real dog for free.

I mean, I understand that some people enjoy paying thousands more for everything they own so that they can say that they paid thousands more, but if you don't have that serious mental illness, why would you even consider this?

Where do you get a real dog for free?


Lot's of city folk in this thread.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When in all of Hades did Yorkies start to cost so damned much?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RTOGUY: Kit Fister: Meanwhile, if you ask to see a bunch of puppies at the local shelter, they will be happy if you take them out to your girlfriend and don't come back.

When I had to put my last dog down I went to a shelter to adopt a beagle I saw on the website and was turned down because my yard wasn't fenced. I have acreage and to fence it with puppy proof fencing would cost a fortune and considering it goes through forest would be a huge pain in the ass. So I bought my puppy from a breeder. Sorry shelter beagle I tried.


I get ya.

My local shelter is the exact same way (or was).  My Basset Hound was pretty darned happy on a long rope in the back yard.  Also, I have a dry creek (a fancy name for a drainage ditch) that goes from the back left corner of the back yard and kinda cuts through the middle (behind it is all wooded) then loops around the side and goes to a pipe under the street.  That makes it pretty hard to fence in unless I want to clean grates every weekend so my yard doesn't flood when it rains.

To adopt a cat requires a home inspection (or did).  How about "No, I don't know you and you're not coming into my home.  I'll find a cat somewhere else."

They seem to make it as difficult as possible to adopt an animal.

When I first moved here I volunteered at the shelter.  They claimed they wanted computer help but their IT people were absolute amateurs (an observation, not a criticism) and incredibly clique-ish (definitely a criticism).  They told me they had "big plans" so I asked what the big plans were:  Installing a wifi network.  As in a single, one, uno, wireless router.  A far cry from the 100k+ node network I deal with at work and it was all I could do not to laugh at that being called a big project. They sure were communicative when they wanted free parts, that's for sure.

So I helped out where I could, which ended up being cleaning pens with a couple of guys.  Until, that is, I found out they were getting paid.  Sorry, I'm not doing something like cleaning up pee/poo for free when the others get paid for it.

The last straw was when I met their then-President when I went to help at an adoption event.  He is a self-proclaimed "Interspecies communicator" and claims to be able to communicate with ALL animals, living or dead. He offers his services in person, over the phone, or over the internet.  Yes, he claims he can communicate with your lost (or dead!) dog or cat if you pay him and get in an e-mail or IM conversation with him.  The "higher ranks" on staff deemed him "Really good at it."  My jaw just about fell off my face, minutes before someone with the wrong number called me (thank you, whoever you were).  "Sorry, something came up and I have to go."

Here's the dude's site if you haven't rolled your eyes enough today:  http://www.wagging-tales.com/_index.ht​ml

/My beloved, sweet Basset had to be put down last November
//I've had my cats for longer than I've lived here
///Next pet I get will probably be a rescue, which the Basset pretty much was
 
usahole
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FriarED1: RTOGUY: Kit Fister: Meanwhile, if you ask to see a bunch of puppies at the local shelter, they will be happy if you take them out to your girlfriend and don't come back.

When I had to put my last dog down I went to a shelter to adopt a beagle I saw on the website and was turned down because my yard wasn't fenced. I have acreage and to fence it with puppy proof fencing would cost a fortune and considering it goes through forest would be a huge pain in the ass. So I bought my puppy from a breeder. Sorry shelter beagle I tried.

You could have just told them it was fenced. I've never had a shelter employee or volunteer follow me home to make sure.


Or if they insist on a visit, just use a friend's house/yard. These draconian rules are absurd.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blakeosage: Dangerous_sociopath: blakeosage: Anyone that pays for a pet (any pet) is dumb.

You know it costs money to adopt animals from the Humane Society and city pounds right?

Or were you suggesting that people should just steal animals?

mjbok: Speef: Who pays thousands of dollars for crazy-ass inbred dogs?  You can get a real dog for free.

I mean, I understand that some people enjoy paying thousands more for everything they own so that they can say that they paid thousands more, but if you don't have that serious mental illness, why would you even consider this?

Where do you get a real dog for free?

Lot's of city folk in this thread.


I see,

Roadkill is not a pet.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report