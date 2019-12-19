 Skip to content
(The Conversation) Hanging Christmas decorations actually goes back to the 5th century, BC Roman feast of Saturnalia.
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I actually like a decent fruitcake.

Reminds me, I need to see if I can still order a Stollen.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fruitcakes are still being carbon dated. How do you carbon date carbonite?
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Any fruitcake can taste great if you soak it in rum.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Keep Saturn in Saturnalia!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/and the snacks are delicious too!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Any fruitcake can taste great if you soak it in rum.


Oh you say that about everything.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Diogenes: Tr0mBoNe: Any fruitcake can taste great if you soak it in rum.

Oh you say that about everything.


Wake me up when it's a lie.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My distant, Roman relative, Clarkus Grisvuld, would decorate his little shack like crazy, man.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PirateKing: and the snacks are delicious too!


It's a family recipe.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Boondocks - Huey Explains The History Of Christmas.
Youtube cjxGvyPAY5A
 
Valiente
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Any fruitcake can taste great if you soak it in rum.


I literally just fed brandy to our figgy pudding. We like dessert and a show.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's bllody Solstices all the way down

Saturnalia,
Yule,
Sol Invictus (not the name of a god as the article claims but a phrase meaning unconquerable sun)
Mithra's birthday
Tekufat Tevet
Pongal
Christmas

it's all celebrating the same thing.  the Light conquering the Dark.  It's the Shortest day of the year which means after that they will start getting longer again, and that's something to celebrate since it means we won't all starve, freeze and die as the sun goes out and the earth becomes a frozen hellscape....at least not THIS year.

Jesus, if you know how to read the biblical clues, according to his own story was born right around Passover (which fits the theme of being god's sacrificial lamb, and provides a nice circular arc to his story, also being executed on the same day or very close to it )  because Luke clearly says there were "Shepherds keeping watch over their flocks in the hillsides " around Bethlehem.   Shepherds only were only that close to town with their flocks when they were bringing them to market...which they did just before there was a big run on mutton...aka Passover.

His birthday got moved to the Solstice because it kind fit the overall theme of the Holiday (the light of the World and all that...the Unconquerable Son  etc) and the Catholics needed to celebrate SOMETHING on what was traditionally one of the biggest hoilidays in the cultures they were evangelizing.    A LOT of pagan traditions had their serial numbers filed off and were purposed, and a lot pf pagan gods became "saints" in the process.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Magorn: mutton


Now I want to stew some lamb shanks.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Diogenes: I actually like a decent fruitcake.

Reminds me, I need to see if I can still order a Stollen.


Got a local Aldi?

I've been getting and nomming on lebkuchen and mini stollen for the past few weeks.

/From Lidl, though, which I don't believe has much of a presence in the US.
//But going to a German supermarket wouldn't be a bad idea.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How Christianity works:

a) steal every good thing from the Pagans
b) vilify and demonize the Pagans for having good things
c) forget you are the thief and slanderer
d) declare that no good thing ever come from the Pagans
e) repeat

Also works for Tories, Republicans and reactionaries of all stripes, bars, plaids, and ditsy dotty patterns.

Lupercalia comes earlier and earlier every year. They should never have added those two extra months to fill in the blank between December (Ten Month) and the first month of the year, March. We could still use those two blank sheets in our calendars. For taking notes, for example.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Diogenes: I actually like a decent fruitcake.

Reminds me, I need to see if I can still order a Stollen.

Got a local Aldi?

I've been getting and nomming on lebkuchen and mini stollen for the past few weeks.

/From Lidl, though, which I don't believe has much of a presence in the US.
//But going to a German supermarket wouldn't be a bad idea.


Lidl is expanding aggressively across the US , in my area they're literally putting several up right across from existing Aldi's , nd if you don;t have one nearby see if you have one called by their "other' name: Trader Joe's  their German holiday treat selection is pretty much the same (and don;t sleep on the Stroopwaffles)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SirEattonHogg: [Fark user image 300x380]


I like fruitcake. The trick to fruitcake is that you have to realize that it is not literally cake. You can cut yourself a big giant delicious slice. You have to cut it so thin that you can see light through it. To do this, you need a dull knife and the unerring aristocractic economy of a grand old lady. Also, tea.

Yes, fruitcake is stained glass made of gumdrops and dried fruit.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For "can" read "can NOT".

That is precisely the error that everybody makes. It looks so good you want to eat it like cake.

But it's like Marzipan. It might look like a potato or a miniature pig driving a racing car, but it is really made of almond paste and way too much sweetener. You are wise to replace it with plastic or porcelain gee-gaws.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Marzepan is not meant to be eaten. It is meant to be seen. Therefore it should be used to make table decorations and bulbs for the tree.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It is Saturnalia and I still haven't even taken down my Uranusvus reef yet.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The same people who used to point out that Christmas is a pagan winter solstice festival the Vatican co-opted with no basis in scripture are now the same ones who go on the warpath if you say Happy Holidays.
 
xebec
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Actually, fruitcake, if you slice it, toast it and slather cream cheese on it, isn't so bad.
 
Seacop
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Its CHRISTmas tree NOT Saturnalia tree.

Quit trying to change shiat.

/CL
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Magorn: It's bllody Solstices all the way down

Saturnalia,
Yule,
Sol Invictus (not the name of a god as the article claims but a phrase meaning unconquerable sun)
Mithra's birthday
Tekufat Tevet
Pongal
Christmas

it's all celebrating the same thing.  the Light conquering the Dark.  It's the Shortest day of the year which means after that they will start getting longer again, and that's something to celebrate since it means we won't all starve, freeze and die as the sun goes out and the earth becomes a frozen hellscape....at least not THIS year.

Jesus, if you know how to read the biblical clues, according to his own story was born right around Passover (which fits the theme of being god's sacrificial lamb, and provides a nice circular arc to his story, also being executed on the same day or very close to it )  because Luke clearly says there were "Shepherds keeping watch over their flocks in the hillsides " around Bethlehem.   Shepherds only were only that close to town with their flocks when they were bringing them to market...which they did just before there was a big run on mutton...aka Passover.

His birthday got moved to the Solstice because it kind fit the overall theme of the Holiday (the light of the World and all that...the Unconquerable Son  etc) and the Catholics needed to celebrate SOMETHING on what was traditionally one of the biggest hoilidays in the cultures they were evangelizing.    A LOT of pagan traditions had their serial numbers filed off and were purposed, and a lot pf pagan gods became "saints" in the process.


If your religion needs to "borrow" traditions from all kinds of other religions it apparently doesn't have much to offer on its own.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Diogenes: I actually like a decent fruitcake.

Reminds me, I need to see if I can still order a Stollen.

Got a local Aldi?

I've been getting and nomming on lebkuchen and mini stollen for the past few weeks.

/From Lidl, though, which I don't believe has much of a presence in the US.
//But going to a German supermarket wouldn't be a bad idea.


We do, but I'll have to look up where the nearest is.  Thanks!
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

brantgoose: Marzepan is not meant to be eaten. It is meant to be seen. Therefore it should be used to make table decorations and bulbs for the tree.


Good marzipan is meant to be eaten. I make it every year and my fruit are gone by New Years every year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty much every Christmas tradition can be traced back to some pagan analog.  It's how they got the Pagans to buy into it in the first place, right up until the 8th century or so.   You can actually see the church begin to separate itself from the people right around then.   Common graves got a lot less common, and separate graveyards for god's chosen (a.k.a the nobility) started to be a thing.

Charlemagne just decided a "Cake or Death" approach was simpler, and easier to manage.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 4 hours ago  

brantgoose: How Christianity works:

a) steal every good thing from the Pagans
b) vilify and demonize the Pagans for having good things
c) forget you are the thief and slanderer
d) declare that no good thing ever come from the Pagans
e) repeat


Totally THIS
The only thing original about Christmas is the subject matter covered at the religious service on the holiday, and even most of that is stolen.

/was shopping with a Jewish friend in Dec one year and found out that shaped and decorated Christmas cookies come from a Jewish tradition.
//there is NOTHING original about Christmas and Christianity in general.
///would be happier if the people who made up Christianity were at least creative.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

catmandu: brantgoose: Marzepan is not meant to be eaten. It is meant to be seen. Therefore it should be used to make table decorations and bulbs for the tree.

Good marzipan is meant to be eaten. I make it every year and my fruit are gone by New Years every year.

[Fark user image 850x850]


That is truly beautiful work!
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Diogenes: catmandu: brantgoose: Marzepan is not meant to be eaten. It is meant to be seen. Therefore it should be used to make table decorations and bulbs for the tree.

Good marzipan is meant to be eaten. I make it every year and my fruit are gone by New Years every year.

[Fark user image 850x850]

That is truly beautiful work!


Thank you. The marzipan is really easy to make: almond flour, powdered sugar, almond extract, rose water, and an egg white. Easy to mold and tastes great without all the sweetness that marzipan made from almond paste has.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty sure we have hung shiat on trees since we got out the muthafarkers
 
ukexpat
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clearly subby has never tasted proper British booze-soaked fruit (Christmas) cake.
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 hours ago  

macdaddy357: The same people who used to point out that Christmas is a pagan winter solstice festival the Vatican co-opted with no basis in scripture are now the same ones who go on the warpath if you say Happy Holidays.


The last time we converted the pagans it was a bloody mess; no one wants to go through that all over again.  Now have a merry Christmas and chill out, okay?
 
Report