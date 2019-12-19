 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Not to panic you, but there's a deadly US 'doomsday' aircraft that carries no weapons but can 'kill billions' flying around in the skies (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
67
    More: Scary, Boeing 707, US Navy's E-6 Mercury, E-6 Mercury, United States Air Force, United States Department of Defense, Military expert Sebastien Roblin, CFM International CFM56, E-3 Sentry  
•       •       •

TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just as Donald Trump is currently the deadliest person on Earth.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't know there WERE billions flying around in the sky. That is pretty scary
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Billions of dollars died to bring us just a few F-35's.  What's a few billion more?

/they are talking about dollars right
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They made a lot of them, subby... Yes, we're all going to die.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As they are wont to do.

Unless they're evacuating cities (well, the rich parts), go on with your day.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...as they have been doing since the 60s.

"SKYKING SKYKING do not answer..."
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh?!
That plane has existed in some form since the 70's.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the ones that have been in continuous service since 1989, replacing the previous versions the Lockheed EC-130Q and Boeing EC-135C?

Yeah, I'm gonna tremble in my boots about that one.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TACAMO
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It carries no weapons, but can kill billions. Sounds like a riddle. Is it time? Or global warming?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrsleep: Duh?!
That plane has existed in some form since the 70's.


Came here to say this.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks goodness that idiotic scare stories from British tabloids get posted to Fark so frequently.
 
geduld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can take it out.

By Dawn's Early Light - The End
Youtube punqdlHMDjo
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: It carries no weapons, but can kill billions. Sounds like a riddle. Is it time? Or global warming?


It has a large soundsystem which plays Coldplay songs on a loop.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: I didn't know there WERE billions flying around in the sky. That is pretty scary


It's a little less than a brazillian.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: It carries no weapons, but can kill billions. Sounds like a riddle. Is it time? Or global warming?


Chem trails.

The E-6 platform is set to remain in service until 2040 thanks to a service-life extension program

Someone got the extended warranty package.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TylerParry: 40 degree day: It carries no weapons, but can kill billions. Sounds like a riddle. Is it time? Or global warming?

It has a large soundsystem which plays ColdplayNickleback songs on a loop.



FTFE
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: TylerParry: 40 degree day: It carries no weapons, but can kill billions. Sounds like a riddle. Is it time? Or global warming?

It has a large soundsystem which plays ColdplayNickleback songs on a loop.


FTFE


Enough with the war crimes already.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone at the Daily Star needed to hit a quota.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The US Navy's E-6 Mercury, based on the 707 airliner, doesn't carry any weapons of its own, but still has more firepower than any other aircraft on Earth."

Only an E-6 and it has that much power?!  I wouldn't trust anyone under the rank of Sergeant First Class with that much firepower.  Maybe a Warrant Officer...  Maybe.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: TylerParry: 40 degree day: It carries no weapons, but can kill billions. Sounds like a riddle. Is it time? Or global warming?

It has a large soundsystem which plays ColdplayNickleback songs on a loop.


FTFE


So instead of starting Zombie Apocalypse, we die by a Douchebag Apocalypse.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: 40 degree day: It carries no weapons, but can kill billions. Sounds like a riddle. Is it time? Or global warming?

Chem trails.

The E-6 platform is set to remain in service until 2040 thanks to a service-life extension program

Someone got the extended warranty package.


"I'm sorry, we can't take you today.  All of our service technicians are dead."
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
magicalquote.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TylerParry: 40 degree day: It carries no weapons, but can kill billions. Sounds like a riddle. Is it time? Or global warming?

It has a large soundsystem which plays Coldplay songs on a loop.


Now we have the smoking gun from big pharm regarding the uptick in depression meds prescribed.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: It carries no weapons, but can kill billions. Sounds like a riddle. Is it time? Or global warming?


It's time. Or a river.
 
slykens1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Project Pluto?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without RFTA... Emp device?

/or is it just Chem trails
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, basically the Daily Star decided to rip off and repost Tyler Rogoway's article about this exact plane from last week.

Thats some fine journalism there, Lou..
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: 40 degree day: It carries no weapons, but can kill billions. Sounds like a riddle. Is it time? Or global warming?

It's time. Or a river.


I love Alan Parsons Project, but I hate that song. It's depressing and it drags and it is basically someone saying goodbye forever.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a PlayStation 2 flying over the earth right now?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Eli WhiskeyDik: TylerParry: 40 degree day: It carries no weapons, but can kill billions. Sounds like a riddle. Is it time? Or global warming?

It has a large soundsystem which plays ColdplayNickleback songs on a loop.


FTFE

Enough with the war crimes already.


That gets you a funny.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geduld: We can take it out.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/punqdlHM​Djo]


Love this movie.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting more in the category of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proj​ect_​Pluto
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gojirast: Eli WhiskeyDik: TylerParry: 40 degree day: It carries no weapons, but can kill billions. Sounds like a riddle. Is it time? Or global warming?

It has a large soundsystem which plays ColdplayNickleback songs on a loop.


FTFE

So instead of starting Zombie Apocalypse, we die by a Douchebag Apocalypse.


Zombie-douchebag apocalypse.
whynotboth.jpg
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Without RFTA... Emp device?

/or is it just Chem trails


It's just a command-node on an otherwise vast network.  The borg queen compared to all of the drones.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Truck Fump: ...as they have been doing since the 60s.

"SKYKING SKYKING do not answer..."


What if it's Penny on the line?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: It carries no weapons, but can kill billions. Sounds like a riddle. Is it time? Or global warming?


It's an egg, precious.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Anthony Blair is a Farker / Subby.
 
azxj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Looking Glass?  That's nothing new - used to see that flying overhead all of the time growing up in Omaha:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operati​o​n_Looking_Glass

Was a little chilling when "The Day After" came out and we realized we'd be the first place nuked.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Just as Donald Trump is currently the deadliest person on Earth.


Technically an aircraft...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes I know it's helium
 
crazydave023
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat. I saw this episode already.
Spiderman Vs. Dr Doom 1981
Youtube vpArRklJS3M
 
electricjebus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Without RFTA... Emp device?

/or is it just Chem trails


It's safeguard #27 for the credibility of our nuclear deterrence, if everything else get's blown up in a Russian or Chinese first strike it's responsible for coordinating the counter-strike out of what's left.

... realistically our ballistic missile subs (Boomers) already have targets and orders on board, I said Russian or Chinese first strike, but China has less than a hundred ICBMs and SLBMs, which just isn't enough for a "non bat-shiat insane" first strike against even just our land based assets as they'd have to assign multiple missiles to each target counting on some of them to fail.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Nick Nostril: Without RFTA... Emp device?

/or is it just Chem trails

It's safeguard #27 for the credibility of our nuclear deterrence, if everything else get's blown up in a Russian or Chinese first strike it's responsible for coordinating the counter-strike out of what's left.

... realistically our ballistic missile subs (Boomers) already have targets and orders on board, I said Russian or Chinese first strike, but China has less than a hundred ICBMs and SLBMs, which just isn't enough for a "non bat-shiat insane" first strike against even just our land based assets as they'd have to assign multiple missiles to each target counting on some of them to fail.


With Cheetolini at the controls? Not comforting.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: electricjebus: Nick Nostril: Without RFTA... Emp device?

/or is it just Chem trails

It's safeguard #27 for the credibility of our nuclear deterrence, if everything else get's blown up in a Russian or Chinese first strike it's responsible for coordinating the counter-strike out of what's left.

... realistically our ballistic missile subs (Boomers) already have targets and orders on board, I said Russian or Chinese first strike, but China has less than a hundred ICBMs and SLBMs, which just isn't enough for a "non bat-shiat insane" first strike against even just our land based assets as they'd have to assign multiple missiles to each target counting on some of them to fail.

With Cheetolini at the controls? Not comforting.


Yeah, but if we were launching the first strike this plane wouldn't even be involved.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not that we have them that scares me.

It's that the person in charge of using them seems to be getting more deranged with each passing day.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Promises, promises...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dittybopper: You mean the ones that have been in continuous service since 1989, replacing the previous versions the Lockheed EC-130Q and Boeing EC-135C?

Yeah, I'm gonna tremble in my boots about that one.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TACAMO


Yeah, this shouldn't even be clickbait.  It's well known.  Its ancommand and control plane.... that's it.  And it cannot kill billions of people, it would just be used as a relay if other communication lines are down.  It doesnt have the power to do anything outside of what the people who rank above them tell them to do.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CGI Animated Shorts : "Fortress/Крепость" - by Dima Fedotof | TheCGBros
Youtube pyMNIFZTQkg
 
captjc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Zombie-douchebag apocalypse.
whynotboth.jpg



If you kill one, its mullet detaches, undergoes fission, and both new ones crawl around until they find hosts. Thus spreading the dread plague.
 
Report