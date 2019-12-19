 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   One of subby's fun games is identifying British terror-of-the-day tabloid articles on Drudge merely by reading the headlines. "Russia's top general warns World War 3 is coming" is a winner (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, World War II, Russia, top general, Baltic countries, Valery Gerasimov, Cold War, chief Vladimir Putin's general staff, deployment of US missile defence components  
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude...the Russians aren't going to war over Donnie, and for damn sure they aren't going to launch against China's most punchable trade partner...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're about due for a war to thin out the population. Our Earth Mother demands blood.

Will it happen? Doubtful. I remain hopeful the zombie apocalypse with strike first.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: We're about due for a war to thin out the population. Our Earth Mother demands blood.

Will it happen? Doubtful. I remain hopeful the zombie apocalypse with strike first.


From looking at the Fox News site, I think the zombie apocalypse happened a few years ago.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woo hoo!

R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World (Official Video)
Youtube Z0GFRcFm-aY
 
anfrind
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Dude...the Russians aren't going to war over Donnie, and for damn sure they aren't going to launch against China's most punchable trade partner...


I don't know, Putin seems to be trying really hard to restore the "glory days" of the Cold War.  And he seems to be succeeding,
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: hubiestubert: Dude...the Russians aren't going to war over Donnie, and for damn sure they aren't going to launch against China's most punchable trade partner...

I don't know, Putin seems to be trying really hard to restore the "glory days" of the Cold War.  And he seems to be succeeding,


Putin succeeded where Alan Alda failed:

Canadian Bacon: Restart the Cold War
Youtube ETNSVEumyJk
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saber rattling is not a uniquely American pastime.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: hubiestubert: Dude...the Russians aren't going to war over Donnie, and for damn sure they aren't going to launch against China's most punchable trade partner...

I don't know, Putin seems to be trying really hard to restore the "glory days" of the Cold War.  And he seems to be succeeding,


I still think something may start in the middle east.  I think Turkey was planing a dramatic exit from NATO if we tried to stop them from entering Syria which would have been followed up with Russia coming to Turkey's aid to defend them.  Not sure what their plan B is going to be.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: hubiestubert: Dude...the Russians aren't going to war over Donnie, and for damn sure they aren't going to launch against China's most punchable trade partner...

I don't know, Putin seems to be trying really hard to restore the "glory days" of the Cold War.  And he seems to be succeeding,


A shooting war with the US is moot.Putin got an idiot tool into the White House, who is furthering the Russian goal of splitting NATO and EU. Republican's in Congress are actively fighting efforts prevent Russia from putting a thumb on the scale again, and they are loudly spreading Putin's line the Ukraine was the meddler.

Putin won the American portion of the operation.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is doing an excellent job at leveling the playing field.  It's Earth's punishment for allowing Republicans to lead the way.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: We're about due for a war to thin out the population. Our Earth Mother demands blood.

Will it happen? Doubtful. I remain hopeful the zombie apocalypse with strike first.


War, even World Wars, have done little to thin the population in the aggregate.  Pandemics are far more effective.  I figure the elites will do something to despoil the surface while they go underground for a decade.  The only reason they haven't yet is because that's afraid they'll find a few hundred million angry Chinese waiting for them.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: NewportBarGuy: We're about due for a war to thin out the population. Our Earth Mother demands blood.

Will it happen? Doubtful. I remain hopeful the zombie apocalypse with strike first.

War, even World Wars, have done little to thin the population in the aggregate.  Pandemics are far more effective.  I figure the elites will do something to despoil the surface while they go underground for a decade.  The only reason they haven't yet is because that's afraid they'll find a few hundred million angry Chinese waiting for them.


...waiting for them when they open the hatch.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And RUSSIA stands ready!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
