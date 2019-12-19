 Skip to content
(Pulse (Ghana))   Some of you swore you'd give your left nut for Trump to be impeached but this guy actually did it   (pulse.com.gh) divider line
77
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm happy to know that Donald Trump is not the craziest person out there.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are we giving this piss-drinking Nazi attention?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He did no such thing.  He posted a fake letter.  Damn Nazi doesn't have a nut to donate.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#CutThatNut
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if "Medical Research" doesn't want his left testicle?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is his left nut so important that they want it for medical research?  Smells like BS to me.
 
SAMAS
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta admit, that took balls to go through with it.

Less now, sure, but...
 
pup.socket
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to TFA he actually didn't, but whatever.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fewer
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That Joy Behar is full of surprises.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, I'm 100% sure he's gonna go through with it.

100%
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Why is his left nut so important that they want it for medical research?  Smells like BS to me.


Maybe they are trying to determine why his testicles small like bovine excrement.

/Probably from farking farm animals
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am pretty damn sure that they won't remove a healthy organ from someone for "research".
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's full of shiat. F*ck that guy.
 
CarbonCarby
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guy on Twitter says stuff.  Welcome to Fark.
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a dumbass
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll give him credit if he goes through with it. Most big government supporters like him always say they'll do this or that if something something Trump happens, but they never follow through.
 
Lydia_C
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People, people... this is Joey Salads, now former candidate for the NY 11th CD (Staten Island/Brooklyn) and previous Fark thread topic.

He yielded to another GOP candidate rather than go all the way to the primary, and now he grifts by taking money to help "promote" GOP candidates in other areas, though who exactly would want his help (and who would be dumb enough to give him money) remains unclear.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know he's not going to.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The right nut is too fascist for research.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ya know it's a figure of speech and not a literal declaration, right?

/ someone will be crazy brave enough to ask for proof
// not me
/// trois
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd much rather see Hannity get waterboarded.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One nut, just like his hero, Hitler?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do the gene pool a favour and cut them both off,you simpleton.
 
shpritz
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do like how they consistently misspelled this liar's name.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some of you swore you'd give your left nut for Trump to be impeached but this guy actually did it


And nothing of value was lost.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
YouTub internet douche.
Not worth a thread.
Next.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldJames: I'll give him credit if he goes through with it. Most big government supporters like him always say they'll do this or that if something something Trump happens, but they never follow through.



Like all the people that say they'll move to <insert country here> if <insert candidate here> gets re/elected?

Yea, people say all kinds of shiat they have no intention of actually doing all the time.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn2us.denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
Epicedion
‘’ 2 hours ago  
News from Ghana?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Red Sox MasterCard ad parody
Youtube d-WhIpdqrNk
relevant
 
Bloody William
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the piss-drinker who wore the swastika armband and ran for Congress.

... fark me, that doesn't narrow it down, does it?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All fingers are crossed to see whether Jey Saladino will really honour his promise

Yeah, about that.....
 
Carn
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Why is his left nut so important that they want it for medical research?  Smells like BS to me.


I hope not, that would be weird. It probably smells like balls.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When promising genitalia and generative organs as your part of a deal, you should always promise someone else's because whoever is crazy enough to accept that deal is going to be too crazy to care where they came from.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ready when you are.

l450v.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's lying...

TFA says he hasn't done it yet, but he has picture in a hospital bed saying he is "honoring" it.

Also, this masterpiece is his "proof":
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: This guy?

[Fark user image 850x915]

Yeah, I'm 100% sure he's gonna go through with it.

100%


never heard of this guy <Googles his name>

It's truly sad people think he's a Nazi based on a wickedly out of context still from a video.

He's a prank video makin' douchebag, but he's not a Nazi.

https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/people​/​joey-salads
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. He was able to get this lined up within 12 hours of the impeachment. Right.

/And he got Wohl to write his doctor's note too.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing.  Every Republican in Congress cut their balls off for Putin.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he realizes that impeachment doesn't equal removal from office? If he donates his left raisin for the impeachment, will he donate the right raisin if Trump is removed from office? Maybe the rest of the TDS sufferers will follow suit and the entire group will be neutered.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the guy that pees in his own mouth.  He holds local office, Republican affiliation.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: croesius: This guy?

[Fark user image 850x915]

Yeah, I'm 100% sure he's gonna go through with it.

100%

never heard of this guy <Googles his name>

It's truly sad people think he's a Nazi based on a wickedly out of context still from a video.

He's a prank video makin' douchebag, but he's not a Nazi.

https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/people/​joey-salads


He's a full blown TrumpHumper. Read his Twatter feed.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: YouTub internet douche.
Not worth a thread.
Next.


This typo makes it funnier than usual.

And more true.
 
jfarkinB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we giving an idiot like this attention?  Plus, that photo is obviously staged.  This is the worst timeline.
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: OldJames: I'll give him credit if he goes through with it. Most big government supporters like him always say they'll do this or that if something something Trump happens, but they never follow through.


Like all the people that say they'll move to <insert country here> if <insert candidate here> gets re/elected?

Yea, people say all kinds of shiat they have no intention of actually doing all the time.


Yeah, of ALL the numb nut liberal celebs that publicly said they were moving to Canada if Trump got elected, not a single one of them did...guess America ain't so bad after all.
 
Report